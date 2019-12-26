Clippers guard Patrick Beverley
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley the Grinch who stole the Lakers’ Christmas win

By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2019, 12:25 AM EST
LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis stole an inbound pass, launched a quick shot and fell onto Kevin Hart as the Lakers entered halftime on a run. Davis stayed atop Hart like a (big) kid sitting on Santa’s lap. LeBron James came over and also plopped onto Hart, creating quite the boisterous scene.

But it was the Clippers who got their Christmas wish granted with a 111-106 win over the Lakers on Monday. Trailing by 12 after the second quarter, the Clippers made the largest halftime comeback on Christmas since 2003 (when the Mavericks erased a 16-point deficit to beat the Kings).

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished five assists. A noted Lakers foil, Beverley helped seal the game by blocking LeBron’s game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds. Beverley flexed, urged the pro-Lakers crowd to its feet then enthusiastically called for a review, which showed the ball went off LeBron. Beverley pranced around the court as the Clippers got the ball.

“That’s why I love him,” Leonard said. “He’s running around like he got 50 points.”

This was a rematch of a highly anticipated opening night and maybe, if NBA fans get their wish, a playoff series.

The Lakers are now 0-3 against the teams with the next-best championship odds – Clippers (0-2), Bucks (0-1), 76ers (0-0), Rockets (0-0) – and 24-4 against everyone else.

“It’s December 25th,” said LeBron, who had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. “We’ve got a long way to go until we even think about trying to compete against anyone in a seven-game series.”

Beverley is looking forward to a shorter trip.

He said his mom fooled him, saying she missed her flight yesterday. When he got home from practice, she was in the kitchen cooking.

“I’m about to head out to her right now,” Beverley said. “Y’all take it easy.”

Warriors still flummoxing Rockets in high-profile games

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
The Warriors and Rockets developed quite a rivalry. Nobody challenged peak Golden State like Houston did. Still, the Warriors eliminated the Rockets four of the last five seasons.

These aren’t the same Warriors.

But the Warriors still brought Houston down to their level in a 116-104 Christmas win.

Golden State frequently trapped James Harden, even at half court. Though they have faced similar defenses throughout the season, the Rockets looked out of sorts Wednesday.

Harden got held to just 24 points on 18 shots, though he dished 11 assists. Most startlingly, Harden attempted only one free throw, a miss.

Russell Westbrook led Houston with 30 points, but he shot just 11-for-32, including 0-8 on 3-pointers. The Rockets’ role players didn’t capitalize on the attention their stars drew. Beyond its starting backcourt, Houston shot just 30% on 3-pointers against an energetic Golden State defense.

The Warriors were unselfish offensively with several players stepping up – Damion Lee (22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists), Draymond Green (20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists), D'Angelo Russell (20 points, four assists) and Glenn Robinson III (18 points, three assists).

Golden State remains near the bottom of the standings. Houston is still in the championship hunt.

Still, this was a satisfying victory for the Warriors, who’ve now won three straight.

For the Rockets, it’s another lesson in the challenges of relying so much on a single player. Expect Houston to face even more defenses like this. Also expect the Rockets to have better outcomes against this style.

76ers beat Bucks, show Eastern Conference still up for grabs

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2019, 5:55 PM EST
The Bucks and 76ers entered the season as Eastern Conference favorites.

Milwaukee has shown why. The Bucks have been the NBA’s best team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is MVP favorite. Even amid roster turnover, the supporting cast is jelling.

Philadelphia… well. The 76ers have looked more uneven. Neither Joel Embiid nor Ben Simmons has sustained dominance. The offense sometimes looks clunky without enough shooting.

But Philadelphia showed its championship upside in a 121-109 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday. In the first Christmas NBA game in Philadelphia since 1988, the 76ers got up big early and built a 29-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Embiid led Philadelphia with 31 points and 11 rebounds, asserting himself both offensively and defensively. Simmons (15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds) found numerous ways to help his team.

The Bucks have looked especially lethal with Antetokounmpo draining 3-pointers lately. But, as improved as he is, he’s not reliable from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo shot 0-for-7 on 3s today.

Can Embiid remain healthy and active in the spring and summer? Will Simmons’ lack of a jumper bite him when teams scheme more in the playoffs? Will Antetokounmpo sink more 3-pointers, or at least stop hoisting so many, when it counts most?

These questions won’t get answered for a while. One regular-season game proves nothing.

But it at least shows it’s far too early to crown Milwaukee.

Celtics get ‘perfect present’ by beating Raptors in Toronto on Christmas

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
Jaylen Brown spent Christmases growing up visiting family in Michigan, watching NBA games, shoveling away snow and mimicking the best moves from players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James that day.

Today, kids might head outside and imitate Brown.

Brown scored 30 points to lead the Celtics to a 118-102 win over the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday. Boston snapped the Raptors’ 34-game home winning streak against Atlantic Division teams – the longest such intra-division streak in NBA history. The Celtics had lost eight straight in Toronto.

“To get a win here on Christmas is like the perfect present,” said Brown, who shot 5-of-6 on 2-pointers and 5-of-7 on 3-pointers.

Brown wasn’t the only Celtic to cherish playing in this game and make the most of it. In eight years with the Hornets, Kemba Walker never played on Christmas. Today, he scored 22 points, his long-range shooting key to Boston gaining separation. Enes Kanter, appreciative to travel to Toronto, cleaned up inside with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Raptors finally got their desired Christmas game. They just weren’t equipped to compete on this level.

Toronto hosted today by virtue of its 2019 NBA championship. But not only did the Raptors since lose Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in free agency, several key players – Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell – are sidelined.

A delightful story about a Hanukkah experience at Pelicans-Trail Blazers game

Jrue Holiday
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2019, 12:27 PM EST
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-94, Monday. One fan had quite an experience, and she shared it on Twitter.

Kate Havard Rozansky:

Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 21 points and five assists.