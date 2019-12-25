The NBA has some big ideas for overhauling its schedule – shortening the regular season to 78 games, putting four teams into a play-in tournament for the final two postseason spots in each conference, re-seeding the final four teams of the playoffs regardless of conference and, most controversially, implementing an in-season tournament.

Teams are skeptical of an in-season tournament. The league has plenty of ideas for generating enthusiasm – $1 million-per-player payout to the winner, counting tournament games extra in the standings and giving the winner an extra draft pick. It’s just unclear whether any will connect.

And that’s not the only major proposal meeting resistance.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The NBA continues to discuss draft compensation, potentially in the form of an extra first-round pick, as a reward for the winning team in the proposed in-season tournament for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 24, 2019

In a memo to teams to last week, detailing a proposed $15 million pot for the championship team and $1.5 million for the winning coaching staff, "incentives for teams and fans" were listed as "to be determined" — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 24, 2019

Further details are expected before the All-Star Game in February as the league seeks to firm up a full proposal that teams can vote on in April — although there has been "strong concern" registered against the proposal to re-seed the final four teams in the playoffs — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 24, 2019

Re-seeding the final four teams is the best of all these ideas.

It wasn’t the silver bullet some people made it out to be. With imbalanced schedules, a better team could still have a worse record than a worse team.

But the reform would generally either leave the same teams in the NBA Finals we get now or put higher-quality teams into the NBA Finals.

There are drawbacks. A big one: Teams wouldn’t develop the same rivalries in the conference playoffs. Still, two rounds of conference playoffs leave plenty of opportunities. And the semifinals would sometimes be intra-conference.

Eastern Conference teams might fear a more difficult road to the Finals. But the conferences are usually near equal at the top. The East and West have split the last eight NBA championships.

Of all the proposals to oppose, this probably shouldn’t be the one.