The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-94, Monday. One fan had quite an experience, and she shared it on Twitter.
Kate Havard Rozansky:
Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 21 points and five assists.
Kawhi Leonard‘s uncle and advisor, Dennis Robertson, reportedly asked the Lakers and Raptors during free agency for things like partial ownership, guaranteed sponsorship money, a house and use of a private plane. Those extra benefits would violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Of course, that led to questions about what Leonard got from the Clippers, whom he actually signed with. The NBA reportedly investigated the Clippers and found no wrongdoing.
Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints:
It’s plausible Leonard had no knowledge of Robertson’s requests – if Leonard deliberately didn’t want to know. Leonard could have stayed clear of those details. His primary concern is basketball. Many players defer financial issues to advisers.
The NBA can’t reasonably prevent people around a player from requesting extra benefits. The important thing is for teams to say no. In this case, there’s no credible evidence the Clippers said yes.
That carries far more significance than whether Leonard knew what Robertson was asking for.
The NBA has some big ideas for overhauling its schedule – shortening the regular season to 78 games, putting four teams into a play-in tournament for the final two postseason spots in each conference, re-seeding the final four teams of the playoffs regardless of conference and, most controversially, implementing an in-season tournament.
Teams are skeptical of an in-season tournament. The league has plenty of ideas for generating enthusiasm – $1 million-per-player payout to the winner, counting tournament games extra in the standings and giving the winner an extra draft pick. It’s just unclear whether any will connect.
And that’s not the only major proposal meeting resistance.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Re-seeding the final four teams is the best of all these ideas.
It wasn’t the silver bullet some people made it out to be. With imbalanced schedules, a better team could still have a worse record than a worse team.
But the reform would generally either leave the same teams in the NBA Finals we get now or put higher-quality teams into the NBA Finals.
There are drawbacks. A big one: Teams wouldn’t develop the same rivalries in the conference playoffs. Still, two rounds of conference playoffs leave plenty of opportunities. And the semifinals would sometimes be intra-conference.
Eastern Conference teams might fear a more difficult road to the Finals. But the conferences are usually near equal at the top. The East and West have split the last eight NBA championships.
Of all the proposals to oppose, this probably shouldn’t be the one.
Kyrie Irving has missed the Nets’ last 18 games – including a return to Boston – with what they’ve called a “right shoulder impingement.”
Brooklyn hasn’t provided many details on Irving’s injury. Instead, every few games, the Nets just keep listing him as out. They’re not providing much of a timeline.
Don’t expect Irving back soon.
Brandon Robinson of heavy:
a source within the Nets organization stated that Irving could be out two to three more weeks with what they are privately calling thoracic bursitis.
Brooklyn always faced the challenge of integrating Irving as team leader this season. This absence only complicates the situation.
Irving reportedly showed moodiness during the preseason, and the Nets started 4-7 with him playing. They’ve gone 12-6 since he went out, with Spencer Dinwiddie particularly stepping up.
Dinwiddie has proven to be a great fit for the Nets’ culture. What happens if they keep winning with Dinwiddie? How will Irving be welcomed back?
The more time Irving misses – if Brooklyn keeps winning – the more these questions intensify.
The Nuggets improved Michael Malone’s first season as coach. They improved again his second season. And third. And fourth. They’re on pace to improve in his fifth season, too.
Denver wants to continue that momentum.
Nuggets release:
The Denver Nuggets and Head Coach Michael Malone have agreed to a contract extension, Vice Chairman of KSE Josh Kroenke and President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
“This season and team has been about continuity, with Coach Malone being the first piece of that,” stated Josh Kroenke. “We are thrilled to continue to have him lead this promising young roster and are excited about what the future holds. Coach Malone has been pivotal in this organization’s success and will continue to be so.”
“We have been very fortunate to have Coach Malone lead our resurgence. His tireless work ethic and passion are clearly reflected in the continued improvement of our roster,” said Tim Connelly. “We are all extremely excited for him to continue to lead our team as we try to build a championship level organization.”
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Malone signed an extension last year. This adds another two seasons.
Denver has a good young core with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris. The Nuggets would be rising with any competent coach.
They have one in Malone. There’s no reason to disrupt the status quo. Malone has shown an ability to reach his players, even in hard times. His offense is creative around Jokic as primary playmaker, and his defense is coming around.
Last season was the first time Malone head-coached in the playoffs, and he showed growing pains. But he can learn on the job along with his players.