Kawhi Leonard‘s uncle and advisor, Dennis Robertson, reportedly asked the Lakers and Raptors during free agency for things like partial ownership, guaranteed sponsorship money, a house and use of a private plane. Those extra benefits would violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Of course, that led to questions about what Leonard got from the Clippers, whom he actually signed with. The NBA reportedly investigated the Clippers and found no wrongdoing.

Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints:

Kawhi Leonard on the rumors that his Uncle Dennis requested part ownership of the team, endorsement money, a house, and private plane during free agency – “I didn’t read it. I have no knowledge of it. People make up stories every day.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/wbuHl6sy7d — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 24, 2019

It’s plausible Leonard had no knowledge of Robertson’s requests – if Leonard deliberately didn’t want to know. Leonard could have stayed clear of those details. His primary concern is basketball. Many players defer financial issues to advisers.

The NBA can’t reasonably prevent people around a player from requesting extra benefits. The important thing is for teams to say no. In this case, there’s no credible evidence the Clippers said yes.

That carries far more significance than whether Leonard knew what Robertson was asking for.