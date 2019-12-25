76ers beat Bucks, show Eastern Conference still up for grabs

The Bucks and 76ers entered the season as Eastern Conference favorites.
Milwaukee has shown why. The Bucks have been the NBA’s best team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is MVP favorite. Even amid roster turnover, the supporting cast is jelling.
Philadelphia… well. The 76ers have looked more uneven. Neither Joel Embiid nor Ben Simmons has sustained dominance. The offense sometimes looks clunky without enough shooting.
But Philadelphia showed its championship upside in a 121-109 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday. In the first Christmas NBA game in Philadelphia since 1988, the 76ers got up big early and built a 29-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Embiid led Philadelphia with 31 points and 11 rebounds, asserting himself both offensively and defensively. Simmons (15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds) found numerous ways to help his team.
The Bucks have looked especially lethal with Antetokounmpo draining 3-pointers lately. But, as improved as he is, he’s not reliable from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo shot 0-for-7 on 3s today.
Can Embiid remain healthy and active in the spring and summer? Will Simmons’ lack of a jumper bite him when teams scheme more in the playoffs? Will Antetokounmpo sink more 3-pointers, or at least stop hoisting so many, when it counts most?
These questions won’t get answered for a while. One regular-season game proves nothing.
But it at least shows it’s far too early to crown Milwaukee.
Jaylen Brown spent Christmases growing up visiting family in Michigan, watching NBA games, shoveling away snow and mimicking the best moves from players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James that day.
Today, kids might head outside and imitate Brown.
Brown scored 30 points to lead the Celtics to a 118-102 win over the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday. Boston snapped the Raptors’ 34-game home winning streak against Atlantic Division teams – the longest such intra-division streak in NBA history. The Celtics had lost eight straight in Toronto.
“To get a win here on Christmas is like the perfect present,” said Brown, who shot 5-of-6 on 2-pointers and 5-of-7 on 3-pointers.
Brown wasn’t the only Celtic to cherish playing in this game and make the most of it. In eight years with the Hornets, Kemba Walker never played on Christmas. Today, he scored 22 points, his long-range shooting key to Boston gaining separation. Enes Kanter, appreciative to travel to Toronto, cleaned up inside with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Raptors finally got their desired Christmas game. They just weren’t equipped to compete on this level.
Toronto hosted today by virtue of its 2019 NBA championship. But not only did the Raptors since lose Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in free agency, several key players – Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell – are sidelined.
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-94, Monday. One fan had quite an experience, and she shared it on Twitter.
Kate Havard Rozansky:
Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 21 points and five assists.
Kawhi Leonard‘s uncle and advisor, Dennis Robertson, reportedly asked the Lakers and Raptors during free agency for things like partial ownership, guaranteed sponsorship money, a house and use of a private plane. Those extra benefits would violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Of course, that led to questions about what Leonard got from the Clippers, whom he actually signed with. The NBA reportedly investigated the Clippers and found no wrongdoing.
Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints:
It’s plausible Leonard had no knowledge of Robertson’s requests – if Leonard deliberately didn’t want to know. Leonard could have stayed clear of those details. His primary concern is basketball. Many players defer financial issues to advisers.
The NBA can’t reasonably prevent people around a player from requesting extra benefits. The important thing is for teams to say no. In this case, there’s no credible evidence the Clippers said yes.
That carries far more significance than whether Leonard knew what Robertson was asking for.
The NBA has some big ideas for overhauling its schedule – shortening the regular season to 78 games, putting four teams into a play-in tournament for the final two postseason spots in each conference, re-seeding the final four teams of the playoffs regardless of conference and, most controversially, implementing an in-season tournament.
Teams are skeptical of an in-season tournament. The league has plenty of ideas for generating enthusiasm – $1 million-per-player payout to the winner, counting tournament games extra in the standings and giving the winner an extra draft pick. It’s just unclear whether any will connect.
And that’s not the only major proposal meeting resistance.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Re-seeding the final four teams is the best of all these ideas.
It wasn’t the silver bullet some people made it out to be. With imbalanced schedules, a better team could still have a worse record than a worse team.
But the reform would generally either leave the same teams in the NBA Finals we get now or put higher-quality teams into the NBA Finals.
There are drawbacks. A big one: Teams wouldn’t develop the same rivalries in the conference playoffs. Still, two rounds of conference playoffs leave plenty of opportunities. And the semifinals would sometimes be intra-conference.
Eastern Conference teams might fear a more difficult road to the Finals. But the conferences are usually near equal at the top. The East and West have split the last eight NBA championships.
Of all the proposals to oppose, this probably shouldn’t be the one.