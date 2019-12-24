Watch Jamal Murray’s game-winning shot to extend Nuggets win streak to seven

Associated PressDec 24, 2019, 1:49 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Jamal Murray shot fearlessly in the final seconds, with only one thought on his mind: winning.

Denver’s been doing a lot of that lately.

“I was just in a zone, not thinking about anything really,” Murray said. “Just in a zone. Everybody was locked in.”

Murray made a tiebreaking jumper with 3.2 seconds left, Nikola Jokic finished with a triple-double and the Nuggets rallied for a 113-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Murray finished with 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field, including 4 of 8 shooting on 3-pointers. Jokic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of this season.

The Nuggets extended their winning streak to seven games while the Suns have lost seven in row.

The teams traded clutch shots in the final moments. First it was Murray who hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to push Denver ahead 111-108. Two seconds later, Devin Booker nailed a 3-pointer off an inbounds play to tie it.

Murray had one more big shot in him, making a jumper just inside the 3-point line with 3.2 seconds left to give the Nuggets a 113-111 lead. Booker had a 3-point attempt blocked by Jerami Grant just before the final buzzer.

“Down the stretch, (Murray) was phenomenal,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “This wasn’t our best game, but when you don’t play your best on the road, you have to find ways and that is what I’m proud about.”

The Suns trailed for most of the night, falling behind by 16 points in the second quarter, but slowly fought their way back.

The Nuggets hit 12 of their first 17 3-point attempts but finally cooled off midway through the third quarter and missed their next seven from long range. That allowed Phoenix to make a push and Frank Kaminsky‘s short jumper early in the fourth quarter gave the Suns an 83-82 lead, their first since the first quarter.

Rookie Cameron Johnson hit two 3-pointers in a row – one on a bank shot – to put the Suns ahead 91-88 with about 9 minutes left in the game. Phoenix pushed that advantage to 101-92 but Denver rallied to tie it at 108 with 2 minutes left on Jokic’s 3-pointer.

The Suns haven’t won a game in two weeks and this one hurt more than most.

“That was a tough one,” Johnson said. “I felt like we had a lot of momentum going into that fourth quarter, halfway through and that’s a tough one. I really though we were going to pull that one out.”

Ricky Rubio scored 21 points for the Suns. Eight Phoenix players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to snap its lengthy losing streak.

“It’s the deep hurt that allows you to grow,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It’s a life principle, and certainly in sports. We have to start closing these games out. I thought some of our possessions, we just missed shots or made passes that just weren’t there. Five minutes to go in the game, that’s a playoff game and everything has to be executed well.”

Denver jumped out to a 34-22 by the end of the first quarter after shooting 67 percent from the field but the Suns were able to cut the deficit to 56-49 by halftime.

Murray had 10 points in the first half. Rubio had 16 before the break on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

 

Enes Kanter, amid travel issues, to play in Celtics-Raptors on Christmas in Toronto

Enes Kanter
Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Enes Kanter – an outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan – has avoided international travel in fear of repercussions pushed by Turkey.

That put a damper on the Celtics-Raptors Christmas game in Toronto. It seemed Kanter could get left in Boston.

Kanter in The Globe and Mail:

Turkey is so powerful and strategically located that there is not much the world can do to prevent this once semi-democratic country from sliding into autocracy. Still, the Western world shouldn’t let Mr. Erdogan harass dissidents that have fled to seek refuge. It is the least it can do.

Canada sets a great example. The country’s hospitality has attracted thousands of highly-educated Turkish refugees, some of them former members of the judiciary, journalists, business people and university professors. It is a spectacular display of solidarity with people who need help, a demonstration of Canada’s welcome attitudes and core values. I can’t thank the Canadian government enough for letting refugees from my home country survive here and continue practising their professions.

I also want to thank Canada for another reason. I want to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, the Celtics, the NBA and my managers for working diligently to make my Christmas game against the Raptors possible and ensuring my safety there. And, on Christmas night, I will play in my first game as a Celtic outside the U.S. when I take the court against the Raptors.

This is great news. Kanter exercising his freedom of speech shouldn’t limit his freedom of movement.

It also helps the Celtics, who get another big center to use against Toronto. With Marc Gasol injured, Toronto could have trouble matching up and keeping Kanter from offensively rebounding and scoring inside. However, the Raptors can attack Kanter on the other end.

This is also a noteworthy precedent if Boston and Toronto meet in the playoffs.

Name to watch on trade deadline market: Orlando’s Evan Fournier

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
When I talked deadline trades with sources and people with teams during the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas last week, I heard two themes:

• An expectation that the trade deadline will be slow and the moves we do see will be smaller ones (such as Jordan Clarkson for Dante Exum) and not franchise-changing moves that will capture the casual fan’s interest.

• A lot of interest in the Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday and the belief some team will pay a lot to land him, which might be the biggest move of the deadline.

ESPN’s insider Bobby Marks had another name in his G-League Showcase breakdown: Orlando’s Evan Fournier.

The Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier was the popular pick for most likely to be moved. Holding down the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic have shown no inclination to move the guard, but there will need to be a discussion within the next six weeks on what direction to take. Fournier is having a career season, averaging 20 PPG on 48.1% shooting from the field and 42.7% from 3. He has a $17.2 million player option for 2020-21 that many expect he will not pick up.

Fournier had a standout World Cup for France and has carried that over to the regular season averaging 19.6 points per game, shooting 42.3 percent from three, and an 18.7 PER — all career highs. He has turned a lot of heads this season, which leads to the belief he will test the free-agent market in July.

That may motivate the Magic to listen to offers. Orlando is 12-17, if they make the playoffs this season it will be as a lower seed, there is little motivation to keep him around and win games. However, there are a lot of teams that could use shooting on the wing heading into the postseason.

Fournier is another name to watch, along with Holiday and Danilo Gallinari, as guys that will generate a lot of trade buzz between now and Feb. 6 (the trade deadline).

Cleveland reportedly trades Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
The longest trade drought in NBA since the 1960s – lasting five-and-a-half months — has ended because the Utah Jazz need some scoring off the bench.

Cleveland is sending Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for Dante Exum and a couple of second-round picks, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For the Jazz this is about depth — Utah is second-worst in the league in bench scoring per game (27.1 points per game, only Houston is worse). Clarkson is a quality rotational player averaging 14.6 points per game, shooting 37.1 percent from three, and the Cavaliers have been +5.6 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court this season. Clarkson can step right in and get Utah some buckets.

Utah gave Exum every chance to be their future point guard, but injuries slowed his development and he just never caught on like the front office believed he would. Exum is owed $9.6 million next season, and the second-round picks sent to Cleveland are to cover that expense. This trade eats into some of the money Cleveland can spend on a free agent next summer, but the rebuilding team should not be targeting big-money free agents right now anyway.

This is a good, low-risk move by the Jazz to try and boost a squad that is 18-11, but sixth in the West and not striking fear into anyone’s heart right now.

This is also the third straight season the Jazz and Cavaliers have made a trade.

The last NBA trade before this one was the Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade back in the summer. That long a break in trades was almost unprecedented, it was the longest non-lockout related break in trades since 1968. All the player movement over the summer led to the trade drought this fall and winter.

 

LeBron James, Anthony Davis both questionable for Christmas Day vs. Clippers

By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2019, 6:08 PM EST
Maybe we’re not going to get to unwrap the Christmas Day showdown between the Anthony Davis/LeBron James Lakers and the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George Clippers we all wanted.

That’s because the team that spoke out against load management has a couple of banged-up players — both LeBron and Davis are questionable for the game on Wednesday.

LeBron missed his first game of the season Sunday night with a thoracic muscle strain (a strain in the middle to upper back), and the Lakers looked lost without him on offense.

LeBron reportedly expects to play on Christmas. This is a pretty standard dynamic: Players always think their recovery will be quick, teams always tend to be cautious with their pronouncements. We’ll see what plays out here.

Davis returned Sunday night after missing a couple of games with a tweaked ankle, but seemed to injure his knee when his foot slipped on a wet spot on the court in the fourth quarter. He ultimately returned to the game but did not move nearly as well after the incident, then said after the game he would need to see how it felt the next morning before deciding on the next steps.

The Lakers have lost three in a row and injuries to its two stars have been a critical reason. The Clippers have lost 2-of-3, but rested Kawhi Leonard on Sunday in a back-to-back in Oklahoma City.

Fans were hoping for a measuring stick game on Christmas Day between what has been the two best teams in the West so far (if you only count the Clippers at full strength). Unfortunately, we may not get the present we all wanted after all.