Warriors and Pelicans will each play on Christmas
Warriors and Pelicans an all-time duo of Christmas-schedule duds

By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
The Warriors lost five of their first six games.

“We sucked, and we’re still not very good,” Draymond Green said.

And that was after the win!

That victory came over the Pelicans, another stumbling team. The setback was New Orleans’ fourth straight loss to open the season.

Neither team has gotten on track. Stephen Curry got hurt, and Zion Williamson still hasn’t returned.

Yet, both the Warriors (7-24) and Pelicans (8-23) will play on Christmas – weights on an otherwise stellar slate.

The last time a team so bad got a Christmas game? The 5-24 Lakers in 2014.

This is just the fourth time in NBA history multiple teams with Christmas games had records so bad. The other three:

  • 1979: Utah Jazz (9-26), Detroit Pistons (9-26)
  • 1952: Philadelphia Warriors (5-22), Baltimore Bullets (5-18)
  • 1949: Denver Nuggets (3-24), Waterloo Hawks (6-19)

Golden State and New Orleans particularly stand out, because the other eight teams playing tomorrow all have excellent records: Bucks (27-4), Lakers (24-6), Celtics (20-7), Nuggets (21-8), Rockets (21-9), Raptors (21-9), Clippers (22-10) and 76ers (22-10).

Scheduling Golden State and New Orleans for Christmas, the NBA’s premier regular-season date, was logical in theory. This wasn’t a case of the league practically asking for a cellar dweller by scheduling the Knicks.

The Warriors essentially had to be included. They made the last five NBA Finals, returned Curry and Draymond Green and added another reigning All-Star in D'Angelo Russell.

The No. 1 pick after a highly productive and highlight-filled season at Duke, Williamson made the Pelicans an instant draw. New Orleans also added enough veterans to have a shot at competitiveness.

It just hasn’t worked out for either team.

That’s not to say the the Warriors (vs. Houston) and Pelicans (at Denver) can’t win tomorrow. It’s the NBA regular season. Effort levels vary.

But Golden State and New Orleans definitely aren’t having seasons becoming of teams that earned a Christmas game.

Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard expected to play in Lakers-Clippers on Christmas

By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2019, 2:33 PM EST
LeBron James reportedly expected to play in Lakers-Clippers on Christmas.

As Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, the Lakers do whatever LeBron wants.

That means the NBA’s premier Christmas matchup will have all its stars – LeBron, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard (who missed the Clippers’ last game, the second leg of a back-to-back) and Paul George.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

LeBron James, who missed a game for the first time all season Sunday with a thoracic muscle strain and discomfort in his groin, and Anthony Davis, who tweaked his right knee in that loss to Denver that James missed, are expected to play on Wednesday, league sources told ESPN.

James and Davis encouraged an impromptu early-morning practice on Christmas Eve, sources told ESPN, in preparation for the Lakers’ first game against the fully-formed Clippers with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available to play.

The Lakers and Clippers are two of the NBA’s top teams, and they share a city. This is a natural rivalry only enhanced by the star power.

Despite missing George, the Clippers beat the Lakers on opening night. Will the Lakers get revenge? Will the Clippers maintain the upper hand?

With all the top players available, tomorrow’s game carries plenty of intrigue.

Ben Simmons puts arm around Christian Wood, pleads with ref to rescind double technical (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2019, 12:40 PM EST
Ben Simmons and Christian Wood, former 76ers teammates, are apparently still close.

So close, they talked during Philadelphia’s win over Detroit last night.

A referee didn’t like the tone of the conversation, though, hitting the players with a double technical foul. Simmons objected by putting his arm around Wood to show they were on friendly terms. That didn’t go anywhere.

I don’t envy referees trying to determine which trash talk is friend and which isn’t. When they whistle friendly trash talk, the officials look quite silly.

Now, Simmons and Wood face $2,000 fines that accompany technical fouls.

Marco Belinelli (!) breaks ankles of Ja Morant (!) with off-ball cut (!)

By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2019, 10:46 AM EST
Spurs guard Marco Belinelli is a past-his-prime shooting specialist who was never known for his athleticism.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is young athlete who, only a few months into his rookie year, has already wowed with his explosiveness.

This is not at all how anyone expected that matchup to go.

To be fair to Morant, he seems to complain he got pushed. But if Belinelli pushed off, it was only barely and not enough to excuse Morant getting so off balance.

Three Things to Know: Denver’s offense is back sparking seven-game win streak

By Kurt HelinDec 24, 2019, 8:22 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Denver’s offense is back sparking seven-game win streak. In November, Denver’s offense looked lost. Blame injuries, a changing rotation, Nikola Jokic’s conditioning, or Mercury being retrograde, what mattered is a top-10 offense from last season was bottom 10 for the month. Denver only kept winning because its defense gave up less than a point per possession.

The past seven games, Denver’s offense is back — third-best in the NBA over that stretch, using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers (which filters out garbage time). Jokic is making highlight passes, guys are moving off the ball, and every shot seems to fall. The Nuggets have won their last seven, including Monday night in Phoenix, thanks to a Jamal Murray jumper with 3.2 seconds left.

Murray finished the night with 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Jokic had his seventh triple-double of the season with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Denver’s win streak started with five straight games at home against teams they should beat, although there were some solid teams in there such as Portland and Oklahoma City. Then they went on the road and won a back-to-back against the LeBron-less Lakers and now Phoenix.

Maybe there is no signature win in that streak, but it has jumped Denver up to the two seed in the West, which is closer to where we thought this team would be before the season tipped-off. They have the roster and staying power to stay up in the top four through the regular season. Whether they have the talent and team to win a second-round playoff matchup will be the ultimate test, but that’s five months away.

For now, Denver has found it’s groove again and returned to being one of the most entertaining teams in the league to watch.

2) Looking for scoring off the bench, Utah trades for Jordan Clarkson. The Utah Jazz have been good this season — 18-12 after a loss in Miami Monday night — but nothing like the darkhorse threat to the Lakers and Clippers some pundits (*raises hand*) predicted before the season. Utah doesn’t scare anyone in the West right now.

There have been a few reasons for that. One of them is depth — Utah is second-worst in the league in bench scoring per game (27.1 points per game). That’s been made worse by the hamstring injury to Mike Conley, which has forced Joe Ingles into the starting lineup and robbed the bench of even more depth.

It forced Utah to make a trade, sending Dante Exum and a couple of second-round picks to Cleveland for Jordan Clarkson, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Clarkson will get Utah buckets. In his sixth NBA season, Clarkson averages 14.6 points per game, shooting 37.1 percent from three, and the Cavaliers have been +5.6 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court this season. He’s not going to be a playmaker, he’s not going to defend well, but he can get points. And that’s what the Jazz need.

The Cavaliers can take a flier on Exum, seeing if he can fit in their young-and-not-yet-impressive backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Exum is a good defender who has shown flashes on offense — when he gets rolling downhill — and should get some run with Cleveland. Plus, the Cavaliers get a couple of additional second-round picks for their rebuild. They did well in this trade.

We’ll see if this trade works out for Utah, too.

3) Tacko Fall conducted the Boston Pops. Tacko Fall is many things. Tall. A fan favorite in Boston. A guy who needs high ceilings wherever he goes. One of two NBA players from Senegal (Gorgui Dieng). A project.

Maestro.

He proved that last one on Monday night, when Fall stole the show at the Boston Pops, conducting the orchestra in “Sleigh Ride.” He threw in a twirl for good measure.

Maybe the most impressive feat on that stage was from the tailor who made the custom tux for Fall.

We’d all like some Tacko for Christmas, but on the road against the Raptors it seems a long shot he gets in the game.