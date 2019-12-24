Marco Belinelli (!) breaks ankles of Ja Morant (!) with off-ball cut (!)

Spurs guard Marco Belinelli is a past-his-prime shooting specialist who was never known for his athleticism.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is young athlete who, only a few months into his rookie year, has already wowed with his explosiveness.

This is not at all how anyone expected that matchup to go.

To be fair to Morant, he seems to complain he got pushed. But if Belinelli pushed off, it was only barely and not enough to excuse Morant getting so off balance.

Three Things to Know: Denver's offense is back sparking seven-game win streak

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Denver’s offense is back sparking seven-game win streak. In November, Denver’s offense looked lost. Blame injuries, a changing rotation, Nikola Jokic’s conditioning, or Mercury being retrograde, what mattered is a top-10 offense from last season was bottom 10 for the month. Denver only kept winning because its defense gave up less than a point per possession.

The past seven games, Denver’s offense is back — third-best in the NBA over that stretch, using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers (which filters out garbage time). Jokic is making highlight passes, guys are moving off the ball, and every shot seems to fall. The Nuggets have won their last seven, including Monday night in Phoenix, thanks to a Jamal Murray jumper with 3.2 seconds left.

Murray finished the night with 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Jokic had his seventh triple-double of the season with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Denver’s win streak started with five straight games at home against teams they should beat, although there were some solid teams in there such as Portland and Oklahoma City. Then they went on the road and won a back-to-back against the LeBron-less Lakers and now Phoenix.

Maybe there is no signature win in that streak, but it has jumped Denver up to the two seed in the West, which is closer to where we thought this team would be before the season tipped-off. They have the roster and staying power to stay up in the top four through the regular season. Whether they have the talent and team to win a second-round playoff matchup will be the ultimate test, but that’s five months away.

For now, Denver has found it’s groove again and returned to being one of the most entertaining teams in the league to watch.

2) Looking for scoring off the bench, Utah trades for Jordan Clarkson. The Utah Jazz have been good this season — 18-12 after a loss in Miami Monday night — but nothing like the darkhorse threat to the Lakers and Clippers some pundits (*raises hand*) predicted before the season. Utah doesn’t scare anyone in the West right now.

There have been a few reasons for that. One of them is depth — Utah is second-worst in the league in bench scoring per game (27.1 points per game). That’s been made worse by the hamstring injury to Mike Conley, which has forced Joe Ingles into the starting lineup and robbed the bench of even more depth.

It forced Utah to make a trade, sending Dante Exum and a couple of second-round picks to Cleveland for Jordan Clarkson, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Clarkson will get Utah buckets. In his sixth NBA season, Clarkson averages 14.6 points per game, shooting 37.1 percent from three, and the Cavaliers have been +5.6 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court this season. He’s not going to be a playmaker, he’s not going to defend well, but he can get points. And that’s what the Jazz need.

The Cavaliers can take a flier on Exum, seeing if he can fit in their young-and-not-yet-impressive backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Exum is a good defender who has shown flashes on offense — when he gets rolling downhill — and should get some run with Cleveland. Plus, the Cavaliers get a couple of additional second-round picks for their rebuild. They did well in this trade.

We’ll see if this trade works out for Utah, too.

3) Tacko Fall conducted the Boston Pops. Tacko Fall is many things. Tall. A fan favorite in Boston. A guy who needs high ceilings wherever he goes. One of two NBA players from Senegal (Gorgui Dieng). A project.

Maestro.

He proved that last one on Monday night, when Fall stole the show at the Boston Pops, conducting the orchestra in “Sleigh Ride.” He threw in a twirl for good measure.

Maybe the most impressive feat on that stage was from the tailor who made the custom tux for Fall.

We’d all like some Tacko for Christmas, but on the road against the Raptors it seems a long shot he gets in the game.

Enes Kanter, amid travel issues, to play in Celtics-Raptors on Christmas in Toronto

Enes Kanter – an outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan – has avoided international travel in fear of repercussions pushed by Turkey.

That put a damper on the Celtics-Raptors Christmas game in Toronto. It seemed Kanter could get left in Boston.

Kanter in The Globe and Mail:

Turkey is so powerful and strategically located that there is not much the world can do to prevent this once semi-democratic country from sliding into autocracy. Still, the Western world shouldn’t let Mr. Erdogan harass dissidents that have fled to seek refuge. It is the least it can do.

Canada sets a great example. The country’s hospitality has attracted thousands of highly-educated Turkish refugees, some of them former members of the judiciary, journalists, business people and university professors. It is a spectacular display of solidarity with people who need help, a demonstration of Canada’s welcome attitudes and core values. I can’t thank the Canadian government enough for letting refugees from my home country survive here and continue practising their professions.

I also want to thank Canada for another reason. I want to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, the Celtics, the NBA and my managers for working diligently to make my Christmas game against the Raptors possible and ensuring my safety there. And, on Christmas night, I will play in my first game as a Celtic outside the U.S. when I take the court against the Raptors.

This is great news. Kanter exercising his freedom of speech shouldn’t limit his freedom of movement.

It also helps the Celtics, who get another big center to use against Toronto. With Marc Gasol injured, Toronto could have trouble matching up and keeping Kanter from offensively rebounding and scoring inside. However, the Raptors can attack Kanter on the other end.

This is also a noteworthy precedent if Boston and Toronto meet in the playoffs.

Name to watch on trade deadline market: Orlando's Evan Fournier

When I talked deadline trades with sources and people with teams during the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas last week, I heard two themes:

• An expectation that the trade deadline will be slow and the moves we do see will be smaller ones (such as Jordan Clarkson for Dante Exum) and not franchise-changing moves that will capture the casual fan’s interest.

• A lot of interest in the Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday and the belief some team will pay a lot to land him, which might be the biggest move of the deadline.

ESPN’s insider Bobby Marks had another name in his G-League Showcase breakdown: Orlando’s Evan Fournier.

The Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier was the popular pick for most likely to be moved. Holding down the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic have shown no inclination to move the guard, but there will need to be a discussion within the next six weeks on what direction to take. Fournier is having a career season, averaging 20 PPG on 48.1% shooting from the field and 42.7% from 3. He has a $17.2 million player option for 2020-21 that many expect he will not pick up.

Fournier had a standout World Cup for France and has carried that over to the regular season averaging 19.6 points per game, shooting 42.3 percent from three, and an 18.7 PER — all career highs. He has turned a lot of heads this season, which leads to the belief he will test the free-agent market in July.

That may motivate the Magic to listen to offers. Orlando is 12-17, if they make the playoffs this season it will be as a lower seed, there is little motivation to keep him around and win games. However, there are a lot of teams that could use shooting on the wing heading into the postseason.

Fournier is another name to watch, along with Holiday and Danilo Gallinari, as guys that will generate a lot of trade buzz between now and Feb. 6 (the trade deadline).