Jared Dudley makes his first 2-pointer in 21st game of season

By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
Jared Dudley has a role on the Lakers.

He communicates. He provides toughness. And he spaces the floor in limited minutes.

That led to an oddity: Dudley didn’t make a single shot inside the arc in his first 20 games this season. He missed all seven attempts.

Dudley finally made a 2-pointer in the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets yesterday.

The longest anyone has gone into a season without making a 2-pointer since 1983-84 (as far back as Basketball-Reference has data):

  • Steve Novak (2014-15 Jazz/Thunder) | 24 games | 17-37 on 3-pointers, 0-2 on 2-pointers
  • Julyan Stone (2017-18 Hornets) | 23 games | 6-13 on 3-pointers, 0-0 on 2-pointers
  • James Jones (2014-15 Cavaliers) | 21 games | 25-66 on 3-pointers, 0-6 on 2-pointers
  • Jared Dudley (2019-20 Lakers) | 20 games | 10-19 on 3-pointers, 0-7 on 2-pointers
  • Reggie Bullock (2015-16 Pistons) | 19 games | 1-10 on 3-pointers | 0-9 on 2-pointers

Novak’s record stands, but in an NBA that increasingly values 3-point shooting, another specialist could eventually challenge it.

Report: Kawhi Leonard’s uncle/advisor, Dennis Robertson, asked Lakers for illegal inducements

Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James
Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2019, 3:46 PM EST
Kawhi Leonard‘s uncle/advisor, Dennis Robertson, reportedly asked teams for houses, planes and guaranteed sponsorship money – inducements illegal under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Raptors spread word Robertson made unreasonable requests of them. The Lakers reportedly feel they got played during Leonard’s free agency.

Connect the dots.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sources say the league was told that Robertson asked team officials for part ownership of the team, a private plane that would be available at all times, a house and  — last but certainly not least — a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money that they could expect if Leonard played for their team.

A source with knowledge of the Kawhi-Lakers talks said Robertson made those requests repeatedly to owner Jeanie Buss over the course of three phone calls that spanned several days, and that she made it clear that such perks were illegal and would not be considered.

Those uncomfortable discussions with Robertson, along with Buss’ growing sense at the time that the Lakers were being used as leverage to help Leonard get what he wanted out of the Clippers, are at the heart of the frustration that remains to this day. What’s more, sources said that Robertson made similar requests of the Raptors.

The NBA investigated whether teams offered improper inducements to free agents. According to Amick, the league checked on the Clippers in particular and found no wrongdoing.

That’s not easy for Lakers and Raptors partisans to accept.

If Robertson made those requests of the Lakers and Raptors, did he also ask the Clippers for those extra benefits? And if Leonard signed with the Clippers, does that indicate they granted those illegal requests?

That’s the line of questioning some from the Lakers and Raptors want people going down.

But there’s also resentment from the Lakers and Raptors that Leonard didn’t choose their team. Are they smearing Leonard and Robertson out of bitterness? It’s plausible.

Another theory: It had long been believed Leonard preferred the Clippers. Maybe the Lakers or Raptors had to offer extra benefits to catch up to the Clippers, even if the Clippers were following the rules.

The premise that Leonard always preferred the Clippers is the basis of the idea that Leonard played the Lakers by feigning interest, waiting for other quality free agents to commit elsewhere then signing with the Clippers. He denied that. But it’s easy to see how the Lakers would hold a grudge.

Griping persists about Leonard’s free agency. It seems likely Robertson tried to cross lines. But did the Clippers actually indulge him? If Leonard were sabotaging the Lakers, his free agency would’ve played out similar to how it actually did. But was that his actual intent?

There’s a lot more chatter than credible evidence.

Chandler Parsons: Barely playing for Hawks ‘really sucks,’ but not taking max contract would’ve been ‘psychotic’

Chandler Parsons
Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2019, 1:16 PM EST
Chandler Parsons signed a four-year max contract with the Grizzlies in 2016.

His career hasn’t been the same since.

Parsons is getting all that money – more than $94 million. He also can’t stay healthy. Knee issues, key to why the Mavericks let him leave, have frequently sidelined him. Parsons has had to deal with fans loathing him. He got traded to the Hawks, because Memphis wanted to unload his salary.

Now, Parsons says he’s healthy. Yet, he has played just four games for rebuilding Atlanta this season.

Parsons, via Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype:

It sucks. It really sucks. Obviously, I want to play. I want to help. I’m healthy and I’m in a contract year, so I want to show the team that I’m healthy and I can play and I can definitely help this team win. But at the same time, I understand the objective here and I understand the operation and knowing that development, so I’m just staying ready.

I’m the most healthy I’ve been in a long time. I’ve just got to sustain that and keep managing it. My knees feel great, my body feels great. Hopefully, it’s just a blessing in disguise that I’m not playing now and I’ll be ready.

I think anybody with a brain in my situation would have taken the contract. It’s funny. People that are hating on it, if they were in my shoes or if their son was in my shoes, they would have told them to do the same thing. Right? Should I have predicted that I was going to be hurt and took less or took half the money? That’s psychotic.

I think just to get on a team next year, on a financial friendly deal, it changes the whole look of you to the fans as well as the media and everything. You see a lot of guys that do that. Dwight Howard on a max deal was awful. Dwight on an interim deal is phenomenal. Someone like Andre Iguodala, when he goes to say, the Lakers for minimum, he’s going to be this huge value and people are going to love him. That’s just how it goes.

Parsons went through something similar in Memphis. But he made more noise about not playing. He sounds more willing to accept a smaller role in Atlanta. Unlike with the Grizzlies, he never joined the Hawks expecting to contribute to winning.

Parsons is right: Salary colors how people view play. Highly paid players can be resented and low-paid players praised for the exact same performance.

Maybe Parsons, who’ll likely receive a minimum salary, will land on the celebrated side of the curve next season.

But Parsons has struggled for any NBA player. He hasn’t had a reasonably productive season in four years, though it’s tough to judge amid injuries. Still, his longest extended stint in the lineup came with Memphis last season. He shot just 43% on 2-pointers and 31% on 3-pointers in 22 games. It’s possible the 31-year-old just no longer has the athleticism to play well at this level.

Maybe Parsons truly is healthy now. Barely playing this season could rejuvenate him. He’s clearly looking forward to his next opportunity.

I just wouldn’t assume Atlanta’s youth movement is the primary reason he’s stuck on the bench.

Malcolm Brogdon: I would’ve loved to stay with Bucks ‘if they had valued me the way the Pacers value me’

Malcolm Brogdon
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Malcolm Brogdon left the Bucks last summer for more money and a bigger role with the Pacers.

It didn’t have to be that way. Milwaukee controlled Brogdon’s future with restricted rights and could have kept him.

Brogdon, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“I would’ve loved to play for this team, if they had wanted me. If they had valued me the way the Pacers value me. That’s all I gotta say.”

This is somewhat self-evident, somewhat unfair.

Of course Indiana valued him more. That’s why he’s there. The Bucks preferred a first-rounder and two-rounders gained in the sign-and-trade plus the flexibility of not having Brogdon’s four-year, $85 million contract.

But that same deal would’ve cost Milwaukee far more. The Bucks would’ve either had to go into the luxury tax or not re-signed Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, two players who meant more to the team than Brogdon. Milwaukee also already had a point guard in Eric Bledsoe.

The Pacers had a more clear need at point guard with Darren Collison retiring. They also had clearer room to pay Brogdon without entering the tax.

Of course, the Bucks could have traded Bledsoe to make Brogdon their starting point guard and remain out of the tax. Milwaukee showed an ability to regroup at shooting guard. But that’s tough to say without knowing what Bledsoe trades were available.

The Pacers probably valued Brogdon more. It was also simpler for them to show they valued Brogdon more.

Report: LeBron James expects to play in Lakers-Clippers on Christmas

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard could face off on Christmas
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
LeBron James missed yesterday’s Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets with a back injury.

The big question: Will LeBron be healthy for the highly anticipated Lakers-Clippers showdown on Christmas?

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

a source close to James told ESPN he expected the star to be in the lineup.

Now, attention turns to Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley. They missed the Clippers’ last game, though with it the second of a back-to-back, that was par for the course for Leonard. Hopefully, two days off gives them both time to be ready.

Everyone wants to see the Lakers and Clippers at full strength on Christmas.