Isaiah Thomas calls “B***S***” on his suspension

As justified as he may have been — a fan flipped him off and said, “F*** you b****” three times — the second Thomas walked into the stands a significant penalty was going to rain down on him. The league still has scars from the Malace in the Palace, and if a player goes into the stands to confront a fan there will be consequences.
Players can’t go into the stands to confront a fan. Period. End of story. It’s a bad look for the league, and it opens the door to much worse things (what if the next fan doesn’t back down). The league came down hard on Thomas — this suspension is going to cost him $32,000 — but the league wanted to make an example of him. The NBA wants players to point out fans crossing the line to security, then that fan can be removed (something that doesn’t always happen, but that’s another discussion). Players confronting fans can lead to some ugly incidents.
Thomas may not like it, but he’s the example. He’s been around the league, he knew where the line was, and he crossed it. That comes with a price.
Three Things to Know: Lakers’ dependance on LeBron exposed by red-hot Denver
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Lakers’ dependance on LeBron exposed by red-hot Denver. There was a clear lesson about each team Sunday night at Staples Center, where the Denver Nuggets won their sixth game in a row, cruising past the host Lakers 128-104.
For the Lakers the lesson was this: They need to find LeBron James some playmaking help.
LeBron is the Lakers’ fulcrum, without him the offense is not near the same — they had a season-low 18 assists. Saying the Lakers are better with their MVP-candidate, the man who is arguably the best player walking the face of the earth (even as he turns 35 next week), is not exactly a hot take. LeBron missed his first game of the season Sunday night with a thoracic muscle strain (and he is day-to-day heading towards the Christmas Day showdown with the Clippers).
The lesson from Sunday is the Lakers need another playmaker for their eventual playoff run.
When LeBron sits this season, the Lakers offensive rating falls off 10.7 points to 102.2 — a number that would be dead-last in the league right now, worse than the mainly G-League team the Warriors are rolling out nightly. With LeBron and his league-leading 10.6 assists a game (not to mention 25.8 points) Anthony Davis gets the rock in places he can do damage, players in the weakside corner are just one bullet pass away from being a threat, and the Lakers are dangerous in transition. With LeBron, the Lakers are a top-five offense in the league.
Without him, with everything flowing through Anthony Davis (32 points, 11 rebounds), the Lakers looked a little too much like the Pelicans of recent years. The team Davis forced a trade from. As good as he is, Davis alone cannot run the show.
The best teams, championship teams, have a second shot creator who can keep the offense flowing when playoff defenses scheme to load up on the primary ball handler and take away his favorite plays. In the postseason, things will get harder for LeBron, and that’s when the Lakers can turn to… Rajon Rondo? Kyle Kuzma? Are those guys the Lakers can trust?
They may have to be because there is no good path to adding a quality player in Los Angeles at the trade deadline. Their older players on one-year contracts will not return much in a move (Danny Green would, but the Lakers aren’t trading him). Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s name comes up (paired with Kuzma?), but he has the right to veto any trade.
It’s the one concern with the playoff Lakers. We’ll see a good test of how they would fare on Christmas against the Clippers (LeBron will be healthy and good to go then, hopefully).
On the other side of the court, the lesson is Denver’s offense is back — they are having fun again on that end — and with that, they must be counted as one of the top teams in the West.
As of Monday morning, the Nuggets are 20-8 on the season, have won six in a row, and are officially the two seed, just ahead of the Rockets and Clippers (and three games back of the top-seed Lakers, who built a cushion for their three-game losing streak). Denver may have stumbled out of the gate this season with questions about Nikola Jokic’s conditioning swirling, but the Nuggets have shed the “bust” label, found their footing and look like a threat again.
During Denver’s six-game streak, they have an offensive rating of 119.3, best in the NBA.
Watch them play against the Lakers and it was obvious they were having fun again — Malik Beasley putting his fingers to his lips to quiet the Laker crowd, while Paul Millsap was flexing. Denver has had a surprisingly good defense all season; now that their offense is clicking again the Nuggets need to be mentioned as one of the top threats in the West. Maybe on the second tier (behind the two Los Angeles teams), but a threat like the Rockets and others.
Denver’s season ultimately will be judged on games in May, not ones against a shorthanded Lakers team in December. The Nuggets were bounced in the second round by Portland last season, and to move forward from that spot will be more difficult this season. But that is the ultimate measuring stick.
For now, however, Denver is having fun again. And that’s a good start — and makes them one of the more entertaining teams in the league to watch.
2) Jayson Tatum scores a career-high 39 points in Celtics win against Hornets. For the past few weeks, it felt like Jaylen Brown may be the young Celtic player breaking out this season, he had played well on both ends of the floor and fueled wins.
Sunday, Jayson Tatum reminded everyone what he could do, dropping 39 points (on 15-of-29 shooting) against Charlotte, including taking over late with 22 in the fourth.
Tatum did his damage when he drove to the rim (5-of-6 shooting) and from three (4-of-9). What he also brings Boston is good, switchable, perimeter defense — that’s the end of the floor that has coach Brad Stevens praising Tatum, via NBC Sports Boston.
“I can’t believe it’s not talked about more, how good he is defensively,” said Stevens. “I think, for whatever reason, that gets lost in the shuffle. How much effort he’s been playing with all year has been like — he’s really become a great defender. His length. He chases balls, he challenges shots. He gets his hands on balls or keeps them in their mind that he’s behind them with that length. And then he’s a great rebounder from the wing.
“So he’s a really good defender. He’s a big reason why our defense is where it is as a team and we need him to keep continuing to be at that level.”
Boston has the fourth-ranked defense in the NBA this season (they are not missing steps without Al Horford in the paint), and if the Celtics are going to be the second-best team in the East and a threat to the Bucks, that’s the end where it has to start. Tatum has become key to that.
3) Paul George is welcomed back to OKC with cheers and open arms. Then beaten. If the fans in Oklahoma City had decided to boo Paul George after he forced his way out of town last summer and into a trade to Los Angeles, it would have been understandable. Fans are loyal to their town and team, and they want the same from the players. George re-signed in OKC, then a year later wanted out.
However, he was welcomed with open arms and cheers in his return on Sunday.
Oklahoma City is a better team than many fans realize and moved above .500 Sunday with a 118-112 win over George’s Clippers. That was fueled by 32 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the player the Clippers didn’t want to give up but had to in the George trade. The Clippers knew he would be good, and SGA got his revenge game.
How big a postseason threat the Thunder are — and they look like a playoff team in a West where nobody has run away with the last couple of seeds — will depend on what the roster looks like after the trade deadline. Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, and others could be on the move.
With Chris Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander running the show (and some interesting three-guard lineups with Dennis Schroder) Oklahoma City is going to be a tough playoff out.
Raptors come from 30 down, 23 in fourth quarter, to beat Mavericks
TORONTO (AP) —Kyle Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors overturned a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Sunday, the biggest comeback in franchise history and the NBA’s largest in a decade.
Lowry had one fewer point in the fourth quarter (20) than the Mavericks managed as a team (21).
It was the first 30-point comeback in the NBA since Sacramento beat Chicago on Dec. 21, 2009, according to Elias.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 points and Fred VanVleet had 10 as the short-handed Raptors won their fifth straight and improved to 13-3 at home, ending the Mavericks’ seven-game road winning streak.
Toronto trailed 83-53 with 2:55 remaining in the third, but used a swarming defense and hot shooting from Lowry to tie the score at 95 with 5 1/2 minutes to go in the fourth.
Hollis-Jefferson made a pair of free throws with 4:31 remaining to put the Raptors up 98-97, their first lead of the second half. Lowry hit a 3 on Toronto’s next possession, making it a four-point game.
A three-point play by Brunson with 1:14 left cut it to 106-105 and Porzingis made a pair from the line with 32 seconds remaining, giving Dallas a one-point lead.
Lowry fed Boucher for a go-ahead dunk and, after a Dallas timeout, Brunson missed a jumper that would have given the Mavs the lead.
Boucher was fouled as he grabbed the rebound and made both free throws, putting Toronto up by three with 1.6 seconds left. Porzingis launched a game-tying shot from his own side of half before the buzzer but it fell short.
The Raptors made four of 23 attempts from 3-point range through the first three quarters, then made six of 11 shots from distance in the fourth, four of them from Lowry.
Dallas missed 11 straight field goal attempts to begin the game, and didn’t score until Porzingis hit the second of two free throws with 6:43 left in the opening quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith made a 3 with 6:19 left in the first to halt the shooting slump.
The Mavericks had more turnovers (seven) than made baskets (five) in the first, but Toronto couldn’t take advantage and led 20-17 after one.
Toronto led 32-26 with 7:07 left in the second but Dallas used a 16-2 run over the next four minutes to take a 42-34 lead. Porzingis hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the half, putting the visitors up 51-42.
Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 10 points in the third as the Mavs outscored Toronto 35-21, taking an 86-63 lead into the fourth.
LeBron James officially out Sunday vs. Denver due to back strain
A thoracic muscle strain is a strain of the middle or upper back. The treatment is primarily to rest. LeBron suffered the injury last Tuesday against the Pacers but played through it to be on the court Thursday against the Bucks.
This is an injury, not “load management/rest” for LeBron, although if it means a few lighter days for him in terms of workload, it is not the worst thing. The Lakers need LeBron healthy and rested for the playoffs, which has them working hard to keep his practice/workload light on non-game days. (Also, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get rested near the end of the season if the Lakers have a top seed locked up.)
How long LeBron is out depends on the severity of the strain and his recovery speed, but you know he wants to play on Christmas Day next Wednesday against the Clippers if at all possible.
Anthony Davis missed two games with a tweaked ankle but is back. Kyle Kuzma missed five games with his ankle issue and is on a 20-minute limit Sunday night (expect him to come off the bench).