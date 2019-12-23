Enes Kanter
Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital

Enes Kanter, amid travel issues, to play in Celtics-Raptors on Christmas in Toronto

By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Enes Kanter – an outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan – has avoided international travel in fear of repercussions pushed by Turkey.

That put a damper on the Celtics-Raptors Christmas game in Toronto. It seemed Kanter could get left in Boston.

Kanter in The Globe and Mail:

Turkey is so powerful and strategically located that there is not much the world can do to prevent this once semi-democratic country from sliding into autocracy. Still, the Western world shouldn’t let Mr. Erdogan harass dissidents that have fled to seek refuge. It is the least it can do.

Canada sets a great example. The country’s hospitality has attracted thousands of highly-educated Turkish refugees, some of them former members of the judiciary, journalists, business people and university professors. It is a spectacular display of solidarity with people who need help, a demonstration of Canada’s welcome attitudes and core values. I can’t thank the Canadian government enough for letting refugees from my home country survive here and continue practising their professions.

I also want to thank Canada for another reason. I want to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, the Celtics, the NBA and my managers for working diligently to make my Christmas game against the Raptors possible and ensuring my safety there. And, on Christmas night, I will play in my first game as a Celtic outside the U.S. when I take the court against the Raptors.

This is great news. Kanter exercising his freedom of speech shouldn’t limit his freedom of movement.

It also helps the Celtics, who get another big center to use against Toronto. With Marc Gasol injured, Toronto could have trouble matching up and keeping Kanter from offensively rebounding and scoring inside. However, the Raptors can attack Kanter on the other end.

This is also a noteworthy precedent if Boston and Toronto meet in the playoffs.

Name to watch on trade deadline market: Orlando’s Evan Fournier

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

When I talked deadline trades with sources and people with teams during the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas last week, I heard two themes:

• An expectation that the trade deadline will be slow and the moves we do see will be smaller ones (such as Jordan Clarkson for Dante Exum) and not franchise-changing moves that will capture the casual fan’s interest.

• A lot of interest in the Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday and the belief some team will pay a lot to land him, which might be the biggest move of the deadline.

ESPN’s insider Bobby Marks had another name in his G-League Showcase breakdown: Orlando’s Evan Fournier.

The Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier was the popular pick for most likely to be moved. Holding down the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic have shown no inclination to move the guard, but there will need to be a discussion within the next six weeks on what direction to take. Fournier is having a career season, averaging 20 PPG on 48.1% shooting from the field and 42.7% from 3. He has a $17.2 million player option for 2020-21 that many expect he will not pick up.

Fournier had a standout World Cup for France and has carried that over to the regular season averaging 19.6 points per game, shooting 42.3 percent from three, and an 18.7 PER — all career highs. He has turned a lot of heads this season, which leads to the belief he will test the free-agent market in July.

That may motivate the Magic to listen to offers. Orlando is 12-17, if they make the playoffs this season it will be as a lower seed, there is little motivation to keep him around and win games. However, there are a lot of teams that could use shooting on the wing heading into the postseason.

Fournier is another name to watch, along with Holiday and Danilo Gallinari, as guys that will generate a lot of trade buzz between now and Feb. 6 (the trade deadline).

Cleveland reportedly trades Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The longest trade drought in NBA since the 1960s – lasting five-and-a-half months — has ended because the Utah Jazz need some scoring off the bench.

Cleveland is sending Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for Dante Exum and a couple of second-round picks, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For the Jazz this is about depth — Utah is second-worst in the league in bench scoring per game (27.1 points per game, only Houston is worse). Clarkson is a quality rotational player averaging 14.6 points per game, shooting 37.1 percent from three, and the Cavaliers have been +5.6 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court this season. Clarkson can step right in and get Utah some buckets.

Utah gave Exum every chance to be their future point guard, but injuries slowed his development and he just never caught on like the front office believed he would. Exum is owed $9.6 million next season, and the second-round picks sent to Cleveland are to cover that expense. This trade eats into some of the money Cleveland can spend on a free agent next summer, but the rebuilding team should not be targeting big-money free agents right now anyway.

This is a good, low-risk move by the Jazz to try and boost a squad that is 18-11, but sixth in the West and not striking fear into anyone’s heart right now.

This is also the third straight season the Jazz and Cavaliers have made a trade.

The last NBA trade before this one was the Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade back in the summer. That long a break in trades was almost unprecedented, it was the longest non-lockout related break in trades since 1968. All the player movement over the summer led to the trade drought this fall and winter.

 

LeBron James, Anthony Davis both questionable for Christmas Day vs. Clippers

By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2019, 6:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Maybe we’re not going to get to unwrap the Christmas Day showdown between the Anthony Davis/LeBron James Lakers and the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George Clippers we all wanted.

That’s because the team that spoke out against load management has a couple of banged-up players — both LeBron and Davis are questionable for the game on Wednesday.

LeBron missed his first game of the season Sunday night with a thoracic muscle strain (a strain in the middle to upper back), and the Lakers looked lost without him on offense.

LeBron reportedly expects to play on Christmas. This is a pretty standard dynamic: Players always think their recovery will be quick, teams always tend to be cautious with their pronouncements. We’ll see what plays out here.

Davis returned Sunday night after missing a couple of games with a tweaked ankle, but seemed to injure his knee when his foot slipped on a wet spot on the court in the fourth quarter. He ultimately returned to the game but did not move nearly as well after the incident, then said after the game he would need to see how it felt the next morning before deciding on the next steps.

The Lakers have lost three in a row and injuries to its two stars have been a critical reason. The Clippers have lost 2-of-3, but rested Kawhi Leonard on Sunday in a back-to-back in Oklahoma City.

Fans were hoping for a measuring stick game on Christmas Day between what has been the two best teams in the West so far (if you only count the Clippers at full strength). Unfortunately, we may not get the present we all wanted after all.

Report: Kawhi Leonard’s uncle/advisor, Dennis Robertson, asked Lakers for illegal inducements

Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James
Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2019, 3:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard‘s uncle/advisor, Dennis Robertson, reportedly asked teams for houses, planes and guaranteed sponsorship money – inducements illegal under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Raptors spread word Robertson made unreasonable requests of them. The Lakers reportedly feel they got played during Leonard’s free agency.

Connect the dots.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sources say the league was told that Robertson asked team officials for part ownership of the team, a private plane that would be available at all times, a house and  — last but certainly not least — a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money that they could expect if Leonard played for their team.

A source with knowledge of the Kawhi-Lakers talks said Robertson made those requests repeatedly to owner Jeanie Buss over the course of three phone calls that spanned several days, and that she made it clear that such perks were illegal and would not be considered.

Those uncomfortable discussions with Robertson, along with Buss’ growing sense at the time that the Lakers were being used as leverage to help Leonard get what he wanted out of the Clippers, are at the heart of the frustration that remains to this day. What’s more, sources said that Robertson made similar requests of the Raptors.

The NBA investigated whether teams offered improper inducements to free agents. According to Amick, the league checked on the Clippers in particular and found no wrongdoing.

That’s not easy for Lakers and Raptors partisans to accept.

If Robertson made those requests of the Lakers and Raptors, did he also ask the Clippers for those extra benefits? And if Leonard signed with the Clippers, does that indicate they granted those illegal requests?

That’s the line of questioning some from the Lakers and Raptors want people going down.

But there’s also resentment from the Lakers and Raptors that Leonard didn’t choose their team. Are they smearing Leonard and Robertson out of bitterness? It’s plausible.

Another theory: It had long been believed Leonard preferred the Clippers. Maybe the Lakers or Raptors had to offer extra benefits to catch up to the Clippers, even if the Clippers were following the rules.

The premise that Leonard always preferred the Clippers is the basis of the idea that Leonard played the Lakers by feigning interest, waiting for other quality free agents to commit elsewhere then signing with the Clippers. He denied that. But it’s easy to see how the Lakers would hold a grudge.

Griping persists about Leonard’s free agency. It seems likely Robertson tried to cross lines. But did the Clippers actually indulge him? If Leonard were sabotaging the Lakers, his free agency would’ve played out similar to how it actually did. But was that his actual intent?

There’s a lot more chatter than credible evidence.