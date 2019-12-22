Paul George’s return to Oklahoma City spoiled by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 32 points

Dec 22, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George’s return to Oklahoma City was spoiled by a player the Thunder got back when they traded him.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 32 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112 on Sunday night.

George, who finished third in the MVP voting last season, was sent to the Clippers for Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in a deal that began the restructuring of the Thunder roster. George was cheered when he was introduced during the starting lineups.

“It was great,” he said. “It made me feel appreciated, just being here. I enjoyed my time here.”

George scored 18 points, but he made just 6 of 17 shots and had five turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 25 field goals.

Oklahoma City trailed by 18 points in the second quarter, making it the third time in seven days the Thunder overcame a deficit that big to win. This time, the victory came against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference standings.

“That’s a really good team over there,” Thunder guard Chris Paul said. “Obviously, they’ve been in all type of different situations. It’s good. It’s really good, especially they way we were down in the first half.”

Los Angeles scoring leader Kawhi Leonard sat out because of left knee soreness.

Dennis Schroder scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Steven Adams added 20 points and 17 rebounds to help the Thunder win their fourth straight. Oklahoma City has won nine of 12 to move above .500 for the first time this season.

“You just go on chemistry, being more comfortable with the offense, defense, you could do all that sort of stuff,” Adams said. “Figuring out playing habits — you could go on, mate.”

Lou Williams scored 22 points for Los Angeles, and Montrezl Harrell had 18.

The Clippers led 63-57 at the half, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 19 points for the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup tied it at 66 in the third quarter. After the Clippers seemed to regain control, the Thunder remained competitive. Paul’s 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer cut it to 89-86.

With 5:35 to play, Harrell appeared to score and draw a foul from Nerlens Noel. The basket would have given the Clippers a 100-94 lead with a free throw coming. The Thunder challenged the call and it was changed to a charge on Harrell.

The Clippers weren’t sure if the challenge worked as it was supposed to. Some time passed as Harrell waited to shoot the free throw.

“I just thought the delay was strange,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “We kept asking, ‘What was the delay for? What was the delay for?’ The ref kept holding the ball.”

The Thunder took advantage. Schroder’s 3-pointer put the Thunder ahead, then Adams had a steal and a layup to make it 110-106 with 1:19 to play. After the Thunder got a stop, Schroder’s layup put the Thunder up by six.

“I think as mad as we are that we’re letting games get away early, we’re starting to figure out how to win them now,” Paul said. “We’ve got to keep it going. Even if we’re not making shots, knowing we can get stops. Really good teams in this league — that’s when they buckle down — the fourth quarter.”

Raptors come from 30 down, 23 in fourth quarter, to beat Mavericks

Dec 22, 2019
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors overturned a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Sunday, the biggest comeback in franchise history and the NBA’s largest in a decade.

Lowry had one fewer point in the fourth quarter (20) than the Mavericks managed as a team (21).

It was the first 30-point comeback in the NBA since Sacramento beat Chicago on Dec. 21, 2009, according to Elias.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 points and Fred VanVleet had 10 as the short-handed Raptors won their fifth straight and improved to 13-3 at home, ending the Mavericks’ seven-game road winning streak.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 21 points as Dallas dropped to 2-2 without guard Luka Doncic, who sat for the fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle.

Toronto trailed 83-53 with 2:55 remaining in the third, but used a swarming defense and hot shooting from Lowry to tie the score at 95 with 5 1/2 minutes to go in the fourth.

Hollis-Jefferson made a pair of free throws with 4:31 remaining to put the Raptors up 98-97, their first lead of the second half. Lowry hit a 3 on Toronto’s next possession, making it a four-point game.

A three-point play by Brunson with 1:14 left cut it to 106-105 and Porzingis made a pair from the line with 32 seconds remaining, giving Dallas a one-point lead.

Lowry fed Boucher for a go-ahead dunk and, after a Dallas timeout, Brunson missed a jumper that would have given the Mavs the lead.

Boucher was fouled as he grabbed the rebound and made both free throws, putting Toronto up by three with 1.6 seconds left. Porzingis launched a game-tying shot from his own side of half before the buzzer but it fell short.

The Raptors made four of 23 attempts from 3-point range through the first three quarters, then made six of 11 shots from distance in the fourth, four of them from Lowry.

Dallas missed 11 straight field goal attempts to begin the game, and didn’t score until Porzingis hit the second of two free throws with 6:43 left in the opening quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith made a 3 with 6:19 left in the first to halt the shooting slump.

The Mavericks had more turnovers (seven) than made baskets (five) in the first, but Toronto couldn’t take advantage and led 20-17 after one.

Toronto led 32-26 with 7:07 left in the second but Dallas used a 16-2 run over the next four minutes to take a 42-34 lead. Porzingis hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the half, putting the visitors up 51-42.

Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 10 points in the third as the Mavs outscored Toronto 35-21, taking an 86-63 lead into the fourth.

LeBron James officially out Sunday vs. Denver due to back strain


Dec 22, 2019
When the Lakers listed him as questionable on Saturday, this seemed the most likely course of action.

LeBron James is officially out vs. Denver Sunday night due to a thoracic muscle strain.

A thoracic muscle strain is a strain of the middle or upper back. The treatment is primarily to rest. LeBron suffered the injury last Tuesday against the Pacers but played through it to be on the court Thursday against the Bucks.

This is an injury, not “load management/rest” for LeBron, although if it means a few lighter days for him in terms of workload, it is not the worst thing. The Lakers need LeBron healthy and rested for the playoffs, which has them working hard to keep his practice/workload light on non-game days. (Also, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get rested near the end of the season if the Lakers have a top seed locked up.)

How long LeBron is out depends on the severity of the strain and his recovery speed, but you know he wants to play on Christmas Day next Wednesday against the Clippers if at all possible.

Anthony Davis missed two games with a tweaked ankle but is back. Kyle Kuzma missed five games with his ankle issue and is on a 20-minute limit Sunday night (expect him to come off the bench).

Isaiah Thomas suspended two games for going into stands to confront fan

Dec 22, 2019
Isaiah Thomas‘ actions may have been justified, but there was no way the league was going to let him slide on this.

Isaiah Thomas has been suspended for two games, without pay, for going into the stands Saturday night to confront a fan, the league announced on Sunday.

Thomas explained his actions after the game, “When I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I’m running back and the fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said ‘F*** you b****’ three times. So then the timeout goes and I go in the stands to confront him. I say, ‘Don’t be disrespectful, be a fan’ and his response was, ‘I’m sorry I just wanted a frosty.’… I’m not stupid, I’m not about to go in those stands and beat somebody up, I was raised better than that. (The 76ers run a promotion at the Wells Fargo Center where if an opposing player misses both free throws in the second half of a game the fans get a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.)

The NBA’s explanation of the suspension said Thomas’s reasoning didn’t matter. From the NBA’s statement:

“NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension. This bright-line rule is intended to prevent altercations or other hostile interactions between players and fans, for the benefit of both, and is therefore enforced even in circumstances such as these when the encounter between Thomas and fans did not escalate.”

The two fans have been banned from the Wells Fargo Arena for a year, and the season ticket holder who transferred the pair the tickets has had his season tickets revoked (he was refunded money for the unused future tickets this season).

This move is going to hit Thomas in the wallet.

The league has come down hard on everyone involved here to try and send a message (like a stern parent with an unruly child). Thomas gets hit hard to make sure players know what happens if they venture into the crowd. The fans were banned in part as a warning to other fans thinking of yelling obscenities or personal things at players.

Bucks owner Marc Lasry boasts about team’s lack of drama



Dec 22, 2019
The Bucks won a lot last season while managing four starters on expiring contracts. Milwaukee extended Eric Bledsoe, re-signed Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and let Malcolm Brogdon go. The Bucks are still rolling.

Yet, even more pressure looms. Milwaukee has a great championship chance this season. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is heading toward his super-max decision.

Bucks owner Marc Lasry, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

People want issues, and we don’t have any issues. And you know what, we didn’t have any issues last year either. If you think about it, we had four free agents (from last season). You had Khris Middleton (who signed a five-year, $178 million deal in late June), you had (Eric) Bledsoe (who signed a four-year, $70 million extension in March), you had Brook Lopez (who signed a four-year, $52 million deal in July), and then you had Malcolm (Brogdon, who was a restricted free agent but went to the Pacers on a four-year, $85 million deal via sign-and-trade with the Bucks). And you know, we re-signed who we needed to re-sign. So I think the great thing about the Bucks, good or bad, is that there’s very little drama. And I think we have surprised people with the lack of drama, and how good we are.

Lasry is right. The Bucks have done a great job avoiding drama.

Some of that is organizational culture. Some of that is Milwaukee being in a small market. Some of that is how new the Bucks are to the spotlight.

That last factor will wear out as Milwaukee contends for a title and Antetokounmpo nears his super-max decision. Even last season, tension began to emerge around Antetokounmpo as the Bucks lost in the Eastern Conference finals.

But Milwaukee won’t suddenly become a bigger market. If Antetokounmpo stays, the Bucks can maintain organizational stability.

This all works out to help the Bucks retain Antetokounmpo, who has stated an aversion to big-market drama.