Fans who flipped off, cussed at Isaiah Thomas banned from arena for one year

Well done by the Sixers and the Well Fargo Center.

Saturday night, Washington’s Isaiah Thomas walked into the stands to confront a Sixers fan. “When I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I’m running back and the fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said ‘F*** you b****’ three times,” IT said after the game.

Thomas was ejected. So were the fans.

Sunday, Philadelphia and the Wells Fargo Center announced additional punishments for the fans.

Both fans involved in last night’s incident have been banned from Wells Fargo Center for 12 months. The season ticket holder that transferred them the tickets will also have season tickets revoked. https://t.co/9TSfajyT7o — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) December 22, 2019

The season ticket holder is getting a refund for the unused seats (for future games), but he does not get to keep the seats.

This is the right move by Philadelphia. Fans pay for tickets, and with that comes the right to boo/jeer the opponent, but there are lines of basic decency not to be crossed. These fans did, and Thomas confronted them for it. There should be consequences. In every NBA arena, fans seated in the first few rows are given a card that warns them they subject to ejection for cursing at and disparaging players, the people are warned.

This is far from the first time this has happened in the NBA — the most publicized situation was between Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan (and that fan has sued the team and Westbrook) — and it’s something the league has become more watchful about. However, it still goes on — a lot.

The league has not yet announced Thomas’ punishment, but he will face a fine or suspension. The league does not want its players going into the stands to confront fans, regardless of the situation.