Fans who flipped off, cussed at Isaiah Thomas banned from arena for one year

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
Well done by the Sixers and the Well Fargo Center.

Saturday night, Washington’s Isaiah Thomas walked into the stands to confront a Sixers fan. “When I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I’m running back and the fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said ‘F*** you b****’ three times,” IT said after the game.

Thomas was ejected. So were the fans.

Sunday, Philadelphia and the Wells Fargo Center announced additional punishments for the fans.

The season ticket holder is getting a refund for the unused seats (for future games), but he does not get to keep the seats.

This is the right move by Philadelphia. Fans pay for tickets, and with that comes the right to boo/jeer the opponent, but there are lines of basic decency not to be crossed. These fans did, and Thomas confronted them for it. There should be consequences. In every NBA arena, fans seated in the first few rows are given a card that warns them they subject to ejection for cursing at and disparaging players, the people are warned.

This is far from the first time this has happened in the NBA — the most publicized situation was between Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan (and that fan has sued the team and Westbrook) — and it’s something the league has become more watchful about. However, it still goes on — a lot.

The league has not yet announced Thomas’ punishment, but he will face a fine or suspension. The league does not want its players going into the stands to confront fans, regardless of the situation.

Jimmy Butler talks soccer, Neymar, friendship with Pogba, with Two Robbies

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
Jimmy Butler doesn’t just love country music, he loves soccer.

NBC Sports’ Premiere League crew were in Miami last weekend for a Fan Fest event and The Two Robbies sat down with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to talk about his love of soccer. A few highlights:

• He fell in love with the sport attending the Rio Olympics gold medal game where Brazil won on their home turf thanks to a Neymar penalty kick.

• Butler used to wear Neymar gear all the time after that, and they are still friends.

• The fan engagement during the game — the constant chanting and singing — was unlike anything Butler had ever seen. It’s certainly different from an NBA crowd.

• Butler’s friendship with Paul Pogba started because Butler met Pogba’s mother while in Senegal.

• Butler plays some pickup soccer around Miami.

Kevin Love calls LeBron James’ FIT-OUT’ tweet ‘extremely passive-aggressive and silly’

Kevin Love and LeBron James
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 22, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
The Cavaliers were hard on Kevin Love his first year in Cleveland.

The most glaring example: LeBron James subtweeting Love:

Love, in a Q&A with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:

I didn’t plan to go here, but the whole fit in/fit out thing from your first year with LeBron. Was he right?

I think on one end it was extremely passive-aggressive and silly. But at the same time, I feel like I did have to find my way and fit in. But it wasn’t an easy process for me. I think right now if that happened — it wouldn’t because I believe who I am now and the growth I’ve had — but I truly believe that you have to understand. That’s why I never make assumptions. We’ve talked before about “The Four Agreements,” right? Never make assumptions, never take anything personally. Well, obviously I took that personally. I wish I could’ve handed them that book and been like, “Listen, you’ve got to understand what it was like to be the main focus, 20 shots a night, be ‘the guy.’” My star dimmed a little bit to have to sacrifice. So at least just acknowledge it. All I wanted was a little bit of love. All I wanted was (a pat on the back, an arm around the shoulder). I never got that. I think I just wanted a little bit of love. Not even notoriety, just an acknowledgment of, “Hey, listen, we know that you’re sacrificing.” That was not there the first year. I think Champ (James Jones) helped me to understand, “Listen, just be yourself and everything else will fall into place.” But to really fully get there, it took me a year and some change.

Who’s them? When you say, “I wish I could’ve handed them that book,” who are you referring to?

Teammates and coaches. I think you can put that together. I would just ask them to consider me. Now looking back, I just feel like it was all a very, very good learning process and an indicator of growth. I look at Bron like a [f—ing] brother. Still. We’re on the group chat with six other guys every other day, every few days.

It’s amazing Love is speaking this way publicly about LeBron now. Few players are that secure.

But Love got his championship and huge contract, and LeBron left the Cavs. Still in Cleveland, Love can say how he feels.

And Love is right. LeBron was passive-aggressive. After starring with the Timberwolves, Love needed to do more to fit in.

LeBron’s method was just unlikely to yield his desired outcome. Love wanted affirmation, not more drama.

To his credit, LeBron eventually realized how to connect with Love. Their poolside chat is part of Cavaliers lore. After that, Love re-signed with the Cavs, and they won the 2016 championship. That’s why Love an LeBron are still so close now.

But this wasn’t abnormal for LeBron. He’s sometimes passive-aggressive. It’s just something people around him must deal with, because he’s so good at basketball.

D’Angelo Russell used to take long way back to Lakers bench to avoid shaking Byron Scott’s hand

Byron Scott and D'Angelo Russell
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 22, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
After shining in the Rising Stars Challenge his rookie year, D'Angelo Russell got asked about getting unleashed in the exhibition while holding a limited role with the Lakers. Then-Lakers teammate Jordan Clarkson shot Russell a look and said, “Don’t say nothing crazy.” The implication: Don’t badmouth then-Lakers coach Byron Scott.

Just how did Clarkson know Russell might disparage their coach?

Because Russell literally went out of his way to make it clear.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

When Scott yanked Russell, he’d take the long way back to the bench. Using his right hand, he’s tracing the looping route — from the left wing, meandering down toward the opposite baseline before finally curling to the deepest part of his team’s sideline. It wasn’t subtle. It was done with an obvious purpose.

“So I didn’t have to shake the coach’s hands,” Russell recalled. “I’d do little [s—] like that.”

Then he’d get to the bench, sit next to one of his teammates and grumble. Grumble about Scott, grumble about the imperfect situation he’d been drafted into, grumble like the teenager he was.

The Lakers did a poor job providing Russell the proper support. That starts with Scott. Russell was so young. He needed better guidance.

Russell must own his own immaturity in Los Angeles. He’s responsible for his own actions.

But the Lakers are the ones who suffered the consequences of not developing him.

All Los Angeles got from him was unloading Timofey Mozgov’s toxic contract, a season of Brook Lopez before he broke out as a peak modern center and a late first-round pick (that became Kyle Kuzma, but wasn’t clearly so worthwhile at the time). That’s not nothing, but Russell could have provided more value than that.

Russell was talented. He showed that with the Nets. He’s showing it with the Warriors.

I highly recommend reading Slater’s fantastic profile of Russell in full. It’s a great look into how Russell made that evolution.

Watch James Harden drop 47 on Suns leading Rockets to third straight win

Associated PressDec 22, 2019, 8:15 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — The James HardenRussell Westbrook combo is starting to become everything the Houston Rockets hoped it would be. The two superstar guards bring different speeds to the offense, and the Phoenix Suns couldn’t stop either one Saturday.

“Russell is go, go, go, go,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “When it’s half-court, maybe it’s James’ time.”

Harden scored 47 points, Westbrook added 30 and the Rockets rolled to a 139-125 victory over the Suns for their 10th victory in the past 13 games.

Phoenix pulled to 115-107 with 9:37 left but the Rockets responded with a 21-9 run — which included four 3-pointers from Harden — that slowly deflated the Suns’ players and crowd.

Harden shot 15 of 27 from the field, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range. He leads the NBA with 38.5 points per game and blew past that number with his fourth quarter outburst, hitting his quartet of 3s in a span of about three minutes.

The former Arizona State star has already scored 1,124 points this season, most for a player through 29 games since Rick Barry had 1,134 in the 1966-67 season. By the end of the night, he received an ovation from a big chunk of the fans.

“This city has shown me so much love before I even got to the NBA,” Harden said. “So I feel like it’s my job to go out there and put on a show.”

Harden’s scoring has been a constant throughout the season, but Westbrook’s production has spiked in recent weeks. He’s averaging 33.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists over his past three games. The two players took turns dominating on Saturday, hitting Phoenix with waves of offense that couldn’t be stopped.

“I don’t know if 30 (points) is a benchmark or not, but Russell’s playing really well, doing a lot of stuff,” D’Antoni said. “And you know James has been playing great.”

Said Westbrook: “It’s a good balance for our team, for myself. I think it’s moving in the right direction.”

Westbrook added 10 assists, and Clint Capela had 14 points and 17 rebounds. The Rockets shot 59% from the field.

The Suns have lost six straight games and fell to 11-18. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 26 points, and Devin Booker had 19. Elie Okobo scored 17 in his first start of the season and all five starters scored in double digits for just the third time this season.

Booker said he thought the Suns did a good job of competing in the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Thunder on Friday, but they couldn’t figure out a way to stop Harden or Westbrook.

“They’re MVP players, they’re going to make those shots,” Booker said. “It’s how you respond and just keep defending and playing the right way.”

Harden scored 18 points in the first quarter and had 29 by halftime, shooting 10 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Rockets led 70-65 at the break after shooting 61% from the field.