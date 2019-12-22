Bucks owner Marc Lasry boasts about team’s lack of drama

The Bucks won a lot last season while managing four starters on expiring contracts. Milwaukee extended Eric Bledsoe, re-signed Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and let Malcolm Brogdon go. The Bucks are still rolling.
Yet, even more pressure looms. Milwaukee has a great championship chance this season. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is heading toward his super-max decision.
Bucks owner Marc Lasry, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:
People want issues, and we don’t have any issues. And you know what, we didn’t have any issues last year either. If you think about it, we had four free agents (from last season). You had Khris Middleton (who signed a five-year, $178 million deal in late June), you had (Eric) Bledsoe (who signed a four-year, $70 million extension in March), you had Brook Lopez (who signed a four-year, $52 million deal in July), and then you had Malcolm (Brogdon, who was a restricted free agent but went to the Pacers on a four-year, $85 million deal via sign-and-trade with the Bucks). And you know, we re-signed who we needed to re-sign. So I think the great thing about the Bucks, good or bad, is that there’s very little drama. And I think we have surprised people with the lack of drama, and how good we are.
Lasry is right. The Bucks have done a great job avoiding drama.
Some of that is organizational culture. Some of that is Milwaukee being in a small market. Some of that is how new the Bucks are to the spotlight.
That last factor will wear out as Milwaukee contends for a title and Antetokounmpo nears his super-max decision. Even last season, tension began to emerge around Antetokounmpo as the Bucks lost in the Eastern Conference finals.
But Milwaukee won’t suddenly become a bigger market. If Antetokounmpo stays, the Bucks can maintain organizational stability.
This all works out to help the Bucks retain Antetokounmpo, who has stated an aversion to big-market drama.
Isaiah Thomas‘ actions may have been justified, but there was no way the league was going to let him slide on this.
Isaiah Thomas has been suspended for two games, without pay, for going into the stands Saturday night to confront a fan, the league announced on Sunday.
Thomas explained his actions after the game, “When I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I’m running back and the fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said ‘F*** you b****’ three times. So then the timeout goes and I go in the stands to confront him. I say, ‘Don’t be disrespectful, be a fan’ and his response was, ‘I’m sorry I just wanted a frosty.’… I’m not stupid, I’m not about to go in those stands and beat somebody up, I was raised better than that. (The 76ers run a promotion at the Wells Fargo Center where if an opposing player misses both free throws in the second half of a game the fans get a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.)
The NBA’s explanation of the suspension said Thomas’s reasoning didn’t matter. From the NBA’s statement:
“NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension. This bright-line rule is intended to prevent altercations or other hostile interactions between players and fans, for the benefit of both, and is therefore enforced even in circumstances such as these when the encounter between Thomas and fans did not escalate.”
The two fans have been banned from the Wells Fargo Arena for a year, and the season ticket holder who transferred the pair the tickets has had his season tickets revoked (he was refunded money for the unused future tickets this season).
This move is going to hit Thomas in the wallet.
The league has come down hard on everyone involved here to try and send a message (like a stern parent with an unruly child). Thomas gets hit hard to make sure players know what happens if they venture into the crowd. The fans were banned in part as a warning to other fans thinking of yelling obscenities or personal things at players.
Matisse Thybulle isn’t going to catch your eye if you only check the box score. The rookie out of Washington is averaging just 4.8 points per game. However, watch the games and Thybulle stands out — he is already a quality NBA perimeter defender, a guy coach Brett Brown can trust on that end, plus Thybulle is becoming more comfortable as a three-point shooter.
Which is why the Sixers are going to miss him for at least the next couple of weeks.
Thybulle is on his way to likely making one of the All-Rookie teams at the end of the season. Hopefully, this injury will not sideline him for an extended period.
After losing three in a row trying to figure out how to beat a zone defense, the Sixers got a win and took out their frustrations on the worst defense in the NBA Saturday night in beating the Wizards. Philly has another winnable game against Detroit on Monday, followed by the Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks.
Well done by the Sixers and the Well Fargo Center.
Saturday night, Washington’s Isaiah Thomas walked into the stands to confront a Sixers fan. “When I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I’m running back and the fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said ‘F*** you b****’ three times,” IT said after the game.
Thomas was ejected. So were the fans.
Sunday, Philadelphia and the Wells Fargo Center announced additional punishments for the fans.
The season ticket holder is getting a refund for the unused seats (for future games), but he does not get to keep the seats.
This is the right move by Philadelphia. Fans pay for tickets, and with that comes the right to boo/jeer the opponent, but there are lines of basic decency not to be crossed. These fans did, and Thomas confronted them for it. There should be consequences. In every NBA arena, fans seated in the first few rows are given a card that warns them they subject to ejection for cursing at and disparaging players, the people are warned.
This is far from the first time this has happened in the NBA — the most publicized situation was between Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan (and that fan has sued the team and Westbrook) — and it’s something the league has become more watchful about. However, it still goes on — a lot.
The league has not yet announced Thomas’ punishment, but he will face a fine or suspension. The league does not want its players going into the stands to confront fans, regardless of the situation.
Jimmy Butler doesn’t just love country music, he loves soccer.
NBC Sports’ Premiere League crew were in Miami last weekend for a Fan Fest event and The Two Robbies sat down with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to talk about his love of soccer. A few highlights:
• He fell in love with the sport attending the Rio Olympics gold medal game where Brazil won on their home turf thanks to a Neymar penalty kick.
• Butler used to wear Neymar gear all the time after that, and they are still friends.
• The fan engagement during the game — the constant chanting and singing — was unlike anything Butler had ever seen. It’s certainly different from an NBA crowd.
• Butler’s friendship with Paul Pogba started because Butler met Pogba’s mother while in Senegal.
• Butler plays some pickup soccer around Miami.