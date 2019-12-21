Tacko Fall makes Boston debut, fans go wild (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tacko Fall‘s only run with the Celtics had come in a little more than three-and-a-half minutes of garbage time in Madison Square Garden.

Until Friday night.

With Fall on the bench and Boston blowing out blowing out the shorthanded Pistons, the fans in the Garden called for him, and they got their wish, more than four minutes of Tacko time at the end of the game.

Fall had five points, two rebounds, one block, and the loudest cheers of the night.

Fall, a rookie out of Central Florida, is on a two-way contract and has spent most of the season with the Maine Red Claws, where he averaged 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds a game.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry feud rumored to be real: ‘It is not friendly’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry has hinted at this before: He and LeBron James respect each other, but LeBron isn’t inviting Curry over for a glass of wine anytime soon. Those two competed against each other on the court in the NBA Finals four straight years, and they competed off the court for the mythical “most popular player in the game” title.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer had ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his “The Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast, and the two got into this discussion (hat tip to Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area for the transcription).

Simmons: “We know this — I’m not sure the average human being knows this — but the LeBron-Curry thing is pretty real.”

Windhorst: “Oh yeah.”

Simmons: “It is not friendly. I think LeBron really has genuine disdain for him. And I think Curry’s kind of like, ‘F*** you, I’ve won as many titles as you have.’ And you could feel it festering in this 2016 (Finals) because there’s this underlying current of LeBron has gone back to Cleveland, the King is back, and then Curry comes in and kind of grabs the crown a little bit. And more importantly I think to LeBron … became really popular.”

Windhorst went on to say LeBron isn’t jealous of anyone but feels he had been so good for so long, and along comes Curry and he becomes the unanimous MVP and the guy leading the league in jersey sales.

Much like when the Rockets and Clippers square off, there are some real tensions there — and that’s a good thing. We could use a little more of that emotion around the league. Maybe not Kevin McHale clotheslining Kurt Rambis level animosity, but a little more makes the league that much more entertaining.

This year the Curry/LeBron feud is kind of on hold, but with LeBron in Los Angeles and Golden State (hopefully) getting healthy and whole next season, this could be back on.

 

 

 

Jimmy Butler wants Meyers Leonard ‘dead or alive’ after Leonard steals rebound

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 12:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

There wasn’t a lot of tension in Miami’s 129-114 thrashing of New York Friday night.

Except between Meyers Leonard and Jimmy Butler. Jokingly.

It is because of this play, where Butler was waiting for a rebound and Leonard got the stat.

Butler’s reaction:

With the Heat 21-8 and the current three seed in the East, it’s easy to joke about this stuff.

After loss, Joel Embiid says Sixers played ‘scared’

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 10:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

After winning their first 14 games at home this season, the Philadelphia 76ers have dropped two in a row at the Wells Fargo Center and three in a row overall.

What happened in a loss to Dallas Friday night?

Joel Embiid said the Sixers played “scared.” By that he meant passing up open shots and just not being aggressive.

The Sixers play the Wizards Saturday night in a home back-to-back (that should get Philly’s offense going), against Detroit on Monday, then they host the Bucks in a big Christmas Day clash.

Philadelphia drops third straight, this time to Luka-less Mavericks, 117-98

Associated PressDec 20, 2019, 11:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA — Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points and the Dallas Mavericks handed the Philadelphia 76ers their second straight home loss, 117-98 on Friday night.

The Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road despite playing without second-year star guard Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain. Doncic, one of the league leaders in minutes, points, rebounds and assists, is averaging 29.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia, which lost its third in a row overall. The 76ers were booed for much of the night while falling to 14-2 at home. The 76ers suffered their first home loss on Wednesday, 108-104 to Miami in a contest in which the Heat stifled Philadelphia with a 2-3 zone.

Philadelphia couldn’t solve Dallas’ matchup 2-3 zone, either. Dallas held the 76ers to 29.4% shooting from long range; Philadelphia missed 24 of 34 3-pointers.

Dallas took control in the second quarter, going up by as many as 17. The Mavericks held am 88-77 lead entering the fourth.

Trey Burke, normally not in Philadelphia coach Brett Brown’s rotation, came off the bench and pulled Philadelphia within seven points, 94-87, with seven minutes remaining. But the Mavericks kept coming offensively, with a Hardaway 3 initiating an 11-6 spurt that ended with a jumper by Jalen Brunson that put Dallas ahead 108-93 with 3:22 left, leading to more boos and chants for the Philadelphia Eagles (the Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in an important NFC East divisional game across the street on Sunday).

Porzingis put an exclamation point on the victory with a driving, one-handed jam with 39.3 seconds left.