Steve Kerr “open-minded” about in-season tournament, proposed schedule changes

In general, the reaction around the league to the proposed in-season NBA tournament has been some variation of “why?” It’s been viewed as a college gimmick. There was plenty of disdain, or players were just apathetic, even if there could be $1 million on the line for them.

Attitudes seem to be shifting, however.

The Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Tweeted this, not exactly an endorsement but not a “no way” either.

Then there were these comments on Friday from Warriors coach Steve Kerr, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I’d have to see details first,” Kerr said Friday, before tipoff at Chase Center against the Pelicans. ‘I’m open-minded about it. The league is always looking to improve its product and it’s a good idea to explore these things. But haven’t seen any details as to what it would entail, so it’s hard to comment.”

Of all the proposed changes to the schedule, Kerr seemed to like the proposed play-in games for the seven and eight seeds.

“I’m a fan of the wildcard in baseball especially after they tweaked it,” Kerr said. “I like the one-game playoff. Something like that would definitely make things more interesting. “Like I said, I’m really open-minded to all that stuff and I think the league is really looking into everything and exploring what we might do to make the season more interesting.”

The play-in games seem most likely to get approved, along with the re-seeding of the final four teams left in the playoffs.

The in-season tournament, and with it the 78-game season, seem harder sells. But players and people with teams seem to be at least considering the idea.