Steve Kerr “open-minded” about in-season tournament, proposed schedule changes

In general, the reaction around the league to the proposed in-season NBA tournament has been some variation of “why?” It’s been viewed as a college gimmick. There was plenty of disdain, or players were just apathetic, even if there could be $1 million on the line for them.
Attitudes seem to be shifting, however.
The Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Tweeted this, not exactly an endorsement but not a “no way” either.
“I’d have to see details first,” Kerr said Friday, before tipoff at Chase Center against the Pelicans. ‘I’m open-minded about it. The league is always looking to improve its product and it’s a good idea to explore these things. But haven’t seen any details as to what it would entail, so it’s hard to comment.”
LAS VEGAS — The G-League Showcase was created as a chance for general managers and team scouts to see a lot of players in a few days, guys who could be called up later in the season or signed to 10-day contracts. The advent of the two-way contract cut into that, there are fewer guys plucked from the G-League mid-season.
Gary Payton II may be the exception, the South Bay Laker — who had 21 points and 11 rebounds in his first Showcase game Thursday — is close to a deal with the Wizards, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Payton is averaging 21.4 points and 6.8 assists per game this season, but he does not space the floor as a shooter. Payton played in three games for Washington last season and before that had stints with the Bucks and Lakers.
Because of all the injuries to their roster, the Wizards have applied for a “hardship waiver” that lets them have a 16th roster spot. Payton would go into that slot.
LeBron James suffered a strained back in a loss to the Pacers, played through it Thursday against the Bucks, but now may be out Sunday night against the Nuggets, coach Frank Vogel said Saturday at practice.
A thoracic muscle strain is a strain of the middle or upper back. The treatment is primarily to rest.
How long it takes to heal depends on the severity of the strain, it could be days to weeks. With the LeBron carrying a heavy load for the Lakers on both ends, the silver lining is this gives his body a chance to recover while his back heals.
LeBron James, Stephen Curry feud rumored to be real: ‘It is not friendly’
Stephen Curryhas hinted at this before: He and LeBron James respect each other, but LeBron isn’t inviting Curry over for a glass of wine anytime soon. Those two competed against each other on the court in the NBA Finals four straight years, and they competed off the court for the mythical “most popular player in the game” title.
Simmons: “We know this — I’m not sure the average human being knows this — but the LeBron-Curry thing is pretty real.”
Windhorst: “Oh yeah.”
Simmons: “It is not friendly. I think LeBron really has genuine disdain for him. And I think Curry’s kind of like, ‘F*** you, I’ve won as many titles as you have.’ And you could feel it festering in this 2016 (Finals) because there’s this underlying current of LeBron has gone back to Cleveland, the King is back, and then Curry comes in and kind of grabs the crown a little bit. And more importantly I think to LeBron … became really popular.”
Windhorst went on to say LeBron isn’t jealous of anyone but feels he had been so good for so long, and along comes Curry and he becomes the unanimous MVP and the guy leading the league in jersey sales.