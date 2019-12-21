Stacy Revere/Getty Images

LeBron James doubtful for Sunday vs. Denver with thoracic muscle strain

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 5:37 PM EST
This was unexpected.

LeBron James suffered a strained back in a loss to the Pacers, played through it Thursday against the Bucks, but now may be out Sunday night against the Nuggets, coach Frank Vogel said Saturday at practice.

A thoracic muscle strain is a strain of the middle or upper back. The treatment is primarily to rest.

How long it takes to heal depends on the severity of the strain, it could be days to weeks. With the LeBron carrying a heavy load for the Lakers on both ends, the silver lining is this gives his body a chance to recover while his back heals.

Gary Payton II reportedly near deal with Washington Wizards

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS — The G-League Showcase was created as a chance for general managers and team scouts to see a lot of players in a few days, guys who could be called up later in the season or signed to 10-day contracts. The advent of the two-way contract cut into that, there are fewer guys plucked from the G-League mid-season.

Gary Payton II may be the exception, the South Bay Laker — who had 21 points and 11 rebounds in his first Showcase game Thursday — is close to a deal with the Wizards, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Washington, without John Wall for the season, has relied on Isaiah Thomas and Ish Smith at the point.

Payton is averaging 21.4 points and 6.8 assists per game this season, but he does not space the floor as a shooter. Payton played in three games for Washington last season and before that had stints with the Bucks and Lakers.

Because of all the injuries to their roster, the Wizards have applied for a “hardship waiver” that lets them have a 16th roster spot. Payton would go into that slot.

Steve Kerr “open-minded” about in-season tournament, proposed schedule changes

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
In general, the reaction around the league to the proposed in-season NBA tournament has been some variation of “why?” It’s been viewed as a college gimmick. There was plenty of disdain, or players were just apathetic, even if there could be $1 million on the line for them.

Attitudes seem to be shifting, however.

The Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Tweeted this, not exactly an endorsement but not a “no way” either.

Then there were these comments on Friday from Warriors coach Steve Kerr, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I’d have to see details first,” Kerr said Friday, before tipoff at Chase Center against the Pelicans. ‘I’m open-minded about it. The league is always looking to improve its product and it’s a good idea to explore these things. But haven’t seen any details as to what it would entail, so it’s hard to comment.”

Of all the proposed changes to the schedule, Kerr seemed to like the proposed play-in games for the seven and eight seeds.

“I’m a fan of the wildcard in baseball especially after they tweaked it,” Kerr said. “I like the one-game playoff. Something like that would definitely make things more interesting.

“Like I said, I’m really open-minded to all that stuff and I think the league is really looking into everything and exploring what we might do to make the season more interesting.”

The play-in games seem most likely to get approved, along with the re-seeding of the final four teams left in the playoffs.

The in-season tournament, and with it the 78-game season, seem harder sells. But players and people with teams seem to be at least considering the idea.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry feud rumored to be real: ‘It is not friendly’

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry has hinted at this before: He and LeBron James respect each other, but LeBron isn’t inviting Curry over for a glass of wine anytime soon. Those two competed against each other on the court in the NBA Finals four straight years, and they competed off the court for the mythical “most popular player in the game” title.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer had ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his “The Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast, and the two got into this discussion (hat tip to Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area for the transcription).

Simmons: “We know this — I’m not sure the average human being knows this — but the LeBron-Curry thing is pretty real.”

Windhorst: “Oh yeah.”

Simmons: “It is not friendly. I think LeBron really has genuine disdain for him. And I think Curry’s kind of like, ‘F*** you, I’ve won as many titles as you have.’ And you could feel it festering in this 2016 (Finals) because there’s this underlying current of LeBron has gone back to Cleveland, the King is back, and then Curry comes in and kind of grabs the crown a little bit. And more importantly I think to LeBron … became really popular.”

Windhorst went on to say LeBron isn’t jealous of anyone but feels he had been so good for so long, and along comes Curry and he becomes the unanimous MVP and the guy leading the league in jersey sales.

Much like when the Rockets and Clippers square off, there are some real tensions there — and that’s a good thing. We could use a little more of that emotion around the league. Maybe not Kevin McHale clotheslining Kurt Rambis level animosity, but a little more makes the league that much more entertaining.

This year the Curry/LeBron feud is kind of on hold, but with LeBron in Los Angeles and Golden State (hopefully) getting healthy and whole next season, this could be back on.

 

 

 

Jimmy Butler wants Meyers Leonard ‘dead or alive’ after Leonard steals rebound

By Kurt HelinDec 21, 2019, 12:59 PM EST
There wasn’t a lot of tension in Miami’s 129-114 thrashing of New York Friday night.

Except between Meyers Leonard and Jimmy Butler. Jokingly.

It is because of this play, where Butler was waiting for a rebound and Leonard got the stat.

Butler’s reaction:

With the Heat 21-8 and the current three seed in the East, it’s easy to joke about this stuff.