LeBron James doubtful for Sunday vs. Denver with thoracic muscle strain

LAS VEGAS — The G-League Showcase was created as a chance for general managers and team scouts to see a lot of players in a few days, guys who could be called up later in the season or signed to 10-day contracts. The advent of the two-way contract cut into that, there are fewer guys plucked from the G-League mid-season.

Gary Payton II may be the exception, the South Bay Laker — who had 21 points and 11 rebounds in his first Showcase game Thursday — is close to a deal with the Wizards, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

G League guard Gary Payton II is close to a contract with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Payton didn’t play in Showcase game today in Las Vegas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2019

Washington, without John Wall for the season, has relied on Isaiah Thomas and Ish Smith at the point.

Payton is averaging 21.4 points and 6.8 assists per game this season, but he does not space the floor as a shooter. Payton played in three games for Washington last season and before that had stints with the Bucks and Lakers.

Because of all the injuries to their roster, the Wizards have applied for a “hardship waiver” that lets them have a 16th roster spot. Payton would go into that slot.

Wizards won’t have to waive anyone to sign Payton. They have applied for & expect to receive a hardship exception, which allows them to have 16 players because of their injury issues. Teams can receive hardship when 4+ guys are injured, have missed 3+ games & will miss more time https://t.co/lroN6BramB — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 21, 2019