Isaiah Thomas ejected after going into stands to confront fans in Philadelphia

Isaiah Thomas is going to be writing a sizeable check to the league — or end up facing a suspension — because he crossed a line:

Thomas went into the stands to confront a Sixers fan.

Isaiah Thomas was ejected for entering the stands and talking to a pair of Sixers fans #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/aRqmvNWUQ2 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) December 22, 2019

After the game, Thomas explained the circumstances of his ejection, via Mike DePrisco of NBC Sports Washington.

“When I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I’m running back and the fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said ‘F*** you b****’ three times,” Thomas said. “So then the timeout goes and I go in the stands to confront him. I say, ‘Don’t be disrespectful, be a fan’ and his response was, ‘I’m sorry I just wanted a frosty.’… “I think that crossed the line,” he said. “I got kids, I got a family like that’s not OK at all… “I’m not stupid, I’m not about to go in those stands and beat somebody up, I was raised better than that,” he said. “That’s a word we don’t use where I come from.”

The 76ers run a promotion at the Wells Fargo Center where if an opposing player misses both free throws in the second half of a game the fans get a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

That fan did cross the line and good on Sixers security for throwing him out. Just because someone bought a ticket doesn’t give them the right to say anything they want to players, there are boundaries (at every NBA arena, fans in the first few rows are given a card that warns them they can be ejected for what they say to players.

Still, Thomas went into the stands. That’s going to cost him.

After a couple of losses going against a zone, the Sixers had little trouble scoring against the league-worst Wizards defense Saturday night and won comfortably, 125-108. Joel Embiid had 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Sixers.