After loss, Joel Embiid says Sixers played ‘scared’

Stephen Curryhas hinted at this before: He and LeBron James respect each other, but LeBron isn’t inviting Curry over for a glass of wine anytime soon. Those two competed against each other on the court in the NBA Finals four straight years, and they competed off the court for the mythical “most popular player in the game” title.
Simmons: “We know this — I’m not sure the average human being knows this — but the LeBron-Curry thing is pretty real.”
Windhorst: “Oh yeah.”
Simmons: “It is not friendly. I think LeBron really has genuine disdain for him. And I think Curry’s kind of like, ‘F*** you, I’ve won as many titles as you have.’ And you could feel it festering in this 2016 (Finals) because there’s this underlying current of LeBron has gone back to Cleveland, the King is back, and then Curry comes in and kind of grabs the crown a little bit. And more importantly I think to LeBron … became really popular.”
Windhorst went on to say LeBron isn’t jealous of anyone but feels he had been so good for so long, and along comes Curry and he becomes the unanimous MVP and the guy leading the league in jersey sales.
Tacko Fall‘s only run with the Celtics had come in a little more than three-and-a-half minutes of garbage time in Madison Square Garden.
Until Friday night.
With Fall on the bench and Boston blowing out blowing out the shorthanded Pistons, the fans in the Garden called for him, and they got their wish, more than four minutes of Tacko time at the end of the game.
PHILADELPHIA —Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points and the Dallas Mavericks handed the Philadelphia 76ers their second straight home loss, 117-98 on Friday night.
The Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road despite playing without second-year star guard Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain. Doncic, one of the league leaders in minutes, points, rebounds and assists, is averaging 29.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists.
Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia, which lost its third in a row overall. The 76ers were booed for much of the night while falling to 14-2 at home. The 76ers suffered their first home loss on Wednesday, 108-104 to Miami in a contest in which the Heat stifled Philadelphia with a 2-3 zone.
Philadelphia couldn’t solve Dallas’ matchup 2-3 zone, either. Dallas held the 76ers to 29.4% shooting from long range; Philadelphia missed 24 of 34 3-pointers.
Dallas took control in the second quarter, going up by as many as 17. The Mavericks held am 88-77 lead entering the fourth.
Trey Burke, normally not in Philadelphia coach Brett Brown’s rotation, came off the bench and pulled Philadelphia within seven points, 94-87, with seven minutes remaining. But the Mavericks kept coming offensively, with a Hardaway 3 initiating an 11-6 spurt that ended with a jumper by Jalen Brunson that put Dallas ahead 108-93 with 3:22 left, leading to more boos and chants for the Philadelphia Eagles (the Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in an important NFC East divisional game across the street on Sunday).
Porzingis put an exclamation point on the victory with a driving, one-handed jam with 39.3 seconds left.