Nets’ David Nwaba suffers torn right Achilles, done for season

This is a punch to the gut.
Brooklyn swingman David Nwaba has been carving out a growing spot in the Brooklyn rotation of late with his play, but he went down early in the fourth quarter with what was quickly described as a torn right Achilles. Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed it.
Nets G/F David Nwaba has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nwaba has been emerging in Nets rotation before sudden injury tonight.
It was pretty obvious what happened when you watched the injury. Below is the video, if you’re squeamish don’t play it and move on.
Damn this just sucks. David Nwaba out with a non-contact injury, most likely an Achilles. Prayers up for David pic.twitter.com/e4CcVZUHCf
This was an emotional blow to the Nets.
Kenny Atkinson on David Nwaba
“There’s no guy on the team that did things more perfectly than (Nwaba) for preparing for a game, preparing for a season than him.”
Brooklyn's behind you, @dnwaba0. pic.twitter.com/UjCarWpG14
The recovery time for this injury should have Nwaba back around the start of next season if there are no setbacks.
The Nets may eventually apply for a disabled player exception to open a roster spot this season, potentially bringing back Iman Shumpert. But the Nets are not thinking about that right now, their focus is on a fallen teammate.
The Spurs beat the Nets 118-105.