Dallas reportedly not interested in Andre Iguodala trade

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2019, 5:59 PM EST
The Memphis Grizzlies are not backing off their demand for a first-round pick in exchange for Andre Iguodala. They will, eventually, but the team is still intent on trading the veteran swingman and not just buying him out.

Talk around the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas often focuses on Dallas as the team most likely to pull off an Iguodala trade — they have the expiring contract of Courtney Lee and extra second-round picks — but the Mavericks are not interested. That according to multiple reports.

Dallas knows it is not a contender this season, even with Iguodala, so what is the point of renting him and giving up a pick (even a second-rounder)?

In Vegas, most sources expect the Grizzlies to get a deal done because some team will step up with an offer that works. The Rockets, Bucks, and Clippers, plus others are mentioned as potential landing spots, although a trade that doesn’t remove key parts of their rotations is hard to construct.

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting back, waiting, hoping no trade gets done and Iguodala gets bought out. Los Angeles is the likely landing spot for Iguodala if he becomes a free agent (the Lakers also don’t have the pieces to trade for him). 

Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked buyout with Memphis but would not give up significant money towards it, plus the Grizzlies wanted another pick. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.

Where he ends up to end the season is hard to predict. Just don’t bet on Dallas.

NBA reportedly sends teams plans for in-season tournament, other 2021-22 changes

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2019, 8:06 PM EST
Despite the idea of an in-season NBA tournament is being met around the league with feelings ranging from apathy to disdain — even with a $1 million per player payout for winning — the NBA is pushing forward with major proposed changes for its 75th season in a couple of years.

Plans for the in-season tournament, a 78-game season, play-in games for the last two playoff slots in each conference, and reseeding the conference finals — things Adam Silver and the league office have been promoting for a while — have been sent to teams, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ultimately this will require the owners to approve it, with a vote possible this April.

A couple of these ideas seem to have broad support around the league.

The idea of play-in games for the last two seeds in the conference is popular. The proposed format would be that teams 7 and 8 would play with the winner getting the 7 seed. Then the 9 and 10 seeds would play, with the loser eliminated. Finally, the loser of the 7/8 game and winner of the 9/10 game would play one game for the eight seed. Combined with the new, flatter lottery odds this is seen as a motivation for teams to compete for the 9/10 seeds rather than tank.

The idea of re-seeding the final four teams also has support. This would take the last four teams standing in the playoffs — the Eastern and Western conference finalists — and re-seed them based on regular-season record. For example, if this were in place last season, the Bucks would have faced the Trail Blazers in one semi-final, and Toronto would have hosted a healthier Golden State in the other.

Expect both of those to become reality, they have support in league circles and it’s easy to see why the league’s broadcasters would be excited about them.

The mid-season tournament is a much harder sell, both to players and front offices. The players largely look at it as a college gimmick — James Harden said: “are we in college?” — and teams don’t see the motivation. We’ll see how much a $1 million payout changes that, but likely not much.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver likes the  European soccer model, where teams play for multiple titles in a season. It’s different than the “championship or bust” mentality in the US, which has some fans seeing a trip to the Conference Finals as a failure. Silver hopes, over time, this would give NBA fans something else to root for.

The idea would be eight games (a home-and-home, essentially) against the other four teams in a division. Those division winners and two wild cards would advance to the knockout stage, which would have a “final four” in a neutral site (probably Las Vegas).

With that, the regular season would be reduced to 78 games, although teams that advance to the finals of the mid-season tournament would still play about 81 games. While that is a reduction in the schedule, it’s not a meaningful amount in terms of reducing load management.

It likely would take a lot of political capital for Silver to get this approved, if he can.

However, this is moving toward a vote and Silver is not going to slow that train down. He wants it (even if he is on an island with that).

Kayte Hunter makes case for Becky Hammon to become NBA head coach, just not with Knicks

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is the leading candidate to become the first female NBA head coach. Lately, she has drawn mention for the Knicks’ vacancy.

Good fit?

On the latest episode of “Off the Dribble,” Kayte Hunter of NBC Sports California addresses Hammon’s future. Hunter also delivers a strong take on the Rockets.

Watch to the end of Producer Drew’s song. It’s comically over-explained until a delightfully subtle finish.

Report: NBA considering $1 million-per-player payout for in-season-tournament winner

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
The NBA has plenty of ideas for getting people to care about an in-season tournament that so far only NBA commissioner Adam Silver seems excited about:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

That will motivate low-end players, some of whom could nearly double their income.

The stars who largely drive whether their teams win? That’s a tougher sell. Though they’d all welcome an extra $1 million, some might prefer resting rather than playing extra tournament games (teams not in the final eight-team knockout tournament will get five days off). Not chasing the money is also a way for them to look cool and powerful.

Maybe peer pressure from lower-paid teammates would push stars to compete. But this policy would be far from a silver bullet.

And where would this $13 million-$17 million (depending on roster size) come from? Would that lower players’ regular compensation?

Agent: Nude photos not of Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry‘s wife, Ayesha, said she has sent him hundreds of “spicy” photos.

So, when a nude photo purportedly of the Warriors star went viral, many people believed it was actually him.

Alex Raskin of Daily Mail:

