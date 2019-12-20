Chicago’s own Chance The Rapper to perform at All-Star Game halftime show

Common, another Chicagoan, will introduce the players before the game and will talk about what basketball means to the city.
Chance The Rapper’s brother and fellow rap artist Taylor Bennett will perform at halftime of Friday’s NBA Rising Stars on Feb. 14.
The NBA seems to have learned from the mistake of having Sting perform at halftime of the 2016 All-Star Game in Toronto — get local guys made good, and don’t pick artists who formed their biggest band (in Sting’s case, The Police) before Kobe Bryant was even born. Keep it fresh.
Chance The Rapper and Common are good calls for one of the NBA’s biggest stages (particularly internationally). Hopefully, the game itself can live up to the level of the musical guest’s performances.
Russell Westbrook has rim checked whether it was level. It was (video)
And before the second half began, Westbrook had the rim checked whether it was level. It was. My favorite part of the delay: The arena staffer on a ladder taking a picture of the even level, presumably in case someone on the floor didn’t believe him.
While leading the Bucks over LeBron James – “King James” – and the Lakers last night, Antetokounmpo made a 3-pointer then appeared to crown himself in celebration.
Antetokounmpo is on track to win Most Valuable Player. Milwaukee is the NBA’s best team right now.
But Antetokounmpo won Most Valuable Player last season. Milwaukee was the NBA’s best team last regular season.
The Raptors overtook the Bucks when it counted most. Kawhi Leonard elevated his game in a way Antetokounmpo couldn’t in the Eastern Conference finals, ultimately leading Toronto to the championship.
I think Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee are more ready for the playoff challenge this season. But they’ll have to prove it. This early success is nice. It means only so much.
Remember, Kevin Durant thought LeBron was passing the torch in 2017. LeBron sure didn’t feel that way. Playing with Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, LeBron definitely isn’t ready to cede the throne to an outsider.
Maybe we’ll look back on this moment as a true changing of the guard. Maybe we’ll see it as premature exuberance, the silliness of someone who still overemphasizes the regular season because he hasn’t yet faced enough postseason adversity.
The playoffs will tell.
Three Things to Know: Rings aren’t won in December but Bucks are best team right now
1) Rings aren’t won in December, but Milwaukee is the best team in the NBA right now. The Lakers wanted this one. You could tell through their words — before the game coach Frank Vogel called the matchup of the two best records in the league a “measuring stick game” — but more through their actions. Specifically, letting Anthony Davis play despite still having pain in the ankle he tweaked on Sunday.
The Bucks were better.
Milwaukee held the Lakers to 17 points in the first quarter, forced turnovers on 19.6 percent of Laker possessions, led by as many as 21, held off every Laker run late, got 34 points from their MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (who also shot 5-of-8 from three, plus had 11 rebounds), and generally handled the game.
The final score was 111-104 Milwaukee, but that makes it seem much closer a game than it actually was.
The Larry O’Brien trophy is not handed out in December, and both these teams will evolve between now and June (if both get that far).
However, right now, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA. And proved it.
There are mitigating factors for the Lakers, no doubt: This was the last game of a road trip, Los Angeles was playing its fifth game in 10 days on the road, Kyle Kuzma was out, and Davis had his sprained ankle.
Not that the ankle slowed Davis much — he had 36 points, had to guard Antetokounmpo much of the night, and was arguably the best player on the court. Plus, he did this to the Greek Freak late in the game.
Yet, the concerns about the Lakers going into the season showed up on Thursday night. There is the depth concern — the Lakers got four points from their bench on the night. There were the questions about having enough shooting — take Danny Green (21 points) out of the equation and the Lakers shot 21.7 percent from three (including Davis going 0-of-6).
Meanwhile, the Bucks were the better team, a roster well built to match its star and in tune with how to play off him. Milwaukee players understand the angles, space the floor, and when the Lakers would close out aggressively at the arc the Bucks make smart cuts to the rim. There was balance. George Hill had 21, Khris Middleton 15, and Wesley Matthews had 13 plus a couple of clutch steals.
It’s just December. This game only counts for one game in the standings. Nothing is decided.
Right now, however, Milwaukee is the best team in the NBA — and they proved it.
2) We need a Rockets vs. Clippers playoff series. These teams can't stand each other. There's not a lot of venom in today's NBA. That's not to say guys don't go hard at each other — they do — but after the final buzzer there is a "we're all part of one fraternity" mindset among most players.

Which makes the Clippers and Rockets so much fun — they can't stand each other.
Which makes the Clippers and Rockets so much fun — they can’t stand each other. Like when Patrick Beverley fouled out Thursday night, Russell taunted him, waved goodbye, and picked up a technical for it.
It was that kind of night and one where the Rockets were the better team. With the Clippers focused on making life difficult for James Harden — he still had 28 points, including nine in the final six minutes — Russell Westbrook went off for 40.
The Rockets got the win 122-117, a quality road victory for a team trying to prove it should be counted among the West’s elite.
We just need to see more of this matchup come the playoffs.
3) Likely top-3 pick next June James Wiseman leaves Memphis to prepare for NBA draft. The NBA world did not see this coming, there was genuine surprise among scouts and front office people at the G-League showcase event in Las Vegas. The Memphis Wildcats did not see this coming, either.
James Wiseman, the best big man in the coming NBA Draft and likely top-three pick (certainly top five), is leaving Memphis to prepare for the Draft.
Wiseman had issues with the NCAA and was serving a 12-game suspension because Penny Hardaway — now the Memphis coach but at the time a local high school coach — gave $11,500 to Wiseman’s family so they could move from Nashville to Memphis. He was close to coming off that suspension when the surprise announcement came.
Wiseman is an elite prospect. He stands 7’1” with a 7’5” wingspan and impressive athleticism, The potential is obvious. The biggest concern is that he wants to play like a modern, shot-creating big man — think Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant — but right now his skill set is that of a more traditional NBA center. He’s got some developing to do.
The first thing scouts in Vegas said: This will not change his draft status much, if at all. They have seen enough, despite just three college games, although he does lose out on having the kind of season that could climb him up draft boards.
The other thing people at the G-League Showcase wondered:
Is this a trend? LaMelo Ball could start to wind it down early in Australia. What if Cole Anthony or Anthony Edwards decide to follow suit and shut it down early (or choose not to play in the conference or NCAA Tournament)? Not that they will, but if it’s not going to impact draft status then more guys in the future could go Wiseman’s route.
At least until the NBA does away with the one-and-done rule, or the NCAA finds a way to compensate athletes financially.
LOS ANGELES (AP) —Russell Westbrook has had his share of big games at Staples Center in front of family and friends. The Houston Rockets All-Star guard had one of the best outings of his career Thursday night.
The Lawndale native and former UCLA standout scored 40 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Rockets rallied for a 122-117 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
“It’s fun to come in here and get a big win, but the win is the main thing,” Westbrook said.
It is the most points Westbrook has scored in 45 NBA games at Staples and his 12th with 30 or more. It is also the 44th 40-point game of his 11-year career, which ties him with Karl Malone for 22nd on the career list.
“When you give so much attention to (James) Harden you forget the other MVP that is on their team,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “You have to respect him and play him the right way. We lost our discipline a lot on him tonight, especially in transition. Once he gets in front of you, you’re not going to catch him, and that happened a lot during the second half.”
Westbrook is the first Rocket other than Harden to have a 40-point game since Kevin Martin scored 45 against Portland on Jan. 5, 2011. He is also the first Houston player besides Harden to have consecutive games with 30 or more points since Jeremy Lin in 2013.
Houston rallied from a large deficit for the second straight game. It was down 16 three minutes into the third quarter before coming back to take the lead at the end of the quarter. The Rockets trailed by 25 on Monday night against San Antonio before winning by two, marking the largest comeback in franchise history.
The Rockets — who have won two of three against the Clippers this season — are 7-6 when trailing by double digits this season.
Westbrook scored 14 points during a wild fourth quarter that saw both teams lead by at least six. The Rockets led by three at the start of the quarter before extending it to 101-89. Los Angeles went on a spurt of its own to lead 113-107 with 4:29 left. The Rockets closed on a 15-4 run to snap the Clippers’ 10-game home winning streak.
Harden scored nine of his 28 points during the final six minutes, including a 3-pointer with 2:57 remaining to put the Rockets up for good at 116-113.
“We kept plugging and the difference in the final 3 minutes was that James hit a few daggers and took his game to a higher level,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. ”(PJ Tucker’s) defense on (Kawhi) Leonard was unbelievable and Russ was really good out there all night.”
Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points and Leonard added 25. Los Angeles shot 56.7% from the field during the first half (27 of 48) but made just 41% (16 of 39) over the final 24 minutes.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had yet another tense night against Westbrook and was ejected with 2:52 remaining after receiving his second technical. Westbrook was also given a technical for taunting Beverley as he left the floor.
“We had a chance to knock them out and we didn’t,” Rivers said. “In the fourth quarter our problem was more of our composure. I just thought we lost it as a team. It happens. It shouldn’t, but this is a good learning lesson for us.”
The Clippers led by 15 at halftime and extended their lead to 77-61 three minutes into the third quarter before the Rockets went on a 14-2 run. They scored nine of the last 10 points in the period to lead 90-87 going into the fourth.
“We lost that aggression in the third quarter that we started the game with and that was it,” George said. “Russ made some big shots when James was struggling and he was ultra aggressive.”