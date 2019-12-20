Stephen Curry
Agent: Nude photos not of Stephen Curry

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry‘s wife, Ayesha, said she has sent him hundreds of “spicy” photos.

So, when a nude photo purportedly of the Warriors star went viral, many people believed it was actually him.

Alex Raskin of Daily Mail:

OK then.

Report: NBA considering $1 million-per-player payout for in-season-tournament winner

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
The NBA has plenty of ideas for getting people to care about an in-season tournament that so far only NBA commissioner Adam Silver seems excited about:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

That will motivate low-end players, some of whom could nearly double their income.

The stars who largely drive whether their teams win? That’s a tougher sell. Though they’d all welcome an extra $1 million, some might prefer resting rather than playing extra tournament games (teams not in the final eight-team knockout tournament will get five days off). Not chasing the money is also a way for them to look cool and powerful.

Maybe peer pressure from lower-paid teammates would push stars to compete. But this policy would be far from a silver bullet.

And where would this $13 million-$17 million (depending on roster size) come from? Would that lower players’ regular compensation?

Davis Bertans, after 3-point contest snub, torching NBA from beyond arc

Davis Bertans
By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 2:55 PM EST
Davis Bertans was making 47.2% of his 3-pointers on 4.4 attempts per game when the NBA announced the 3-point-contest field last season. The selections included

  • Seth Curry (48.5%, 2.9)
  • Dirk Nowitzki (42.9%, 4.0)

Not Bertans.

Bertans, who was then on the Spurs, said he was told he got omitted because he didn’t shoot enough. But he doesn’t believe that. He has two other theories:

“I was playing in San Antonio. It was a small market. People outside of San Antonio rarely follow the team.”

“They try to bring in guys who are more popular to bring the show, and it’s more fun for the fans. I think that’s the direction they went. They bring in Dirk and the Curry brothers.”

Bertans said he understands why the NBA chose the players it did. He also appreciated spending more time with his wife and baby daughter. “When the All-Star game was going on, I wasn’t upset for a second that I wasn’t there,” Bertans said. But he wanted to compete. He cheered for unheralded Nets guard Joe Harris, who campaigned his way into the contest and won it over Stephen Curry.

This season, Bertans wants his own turn in the event in Chicago.

“I don’t think they can use the same excuse if they don’t take me again,” Bertans said.

They sure can’t.

Now with the Wizards, Bertans is attempting 8.6 3-pointers per game and making 46.2% of them. The 6-foot-10 power forward is on track for one of the best outside-shooting seasons in NBA history.

Nobody has ever matched his combination of volume and efficiency. Here are the highest 3-point percentages among players attempting even six 3-pointers per game:

Davis Bertans 3-point shooting

Bertans is making nearly four 3-pointers per game. That puts him on pace to make 325 3s over 82 games. Only Stephen Curry (four times) and James Harden (once) have ever made 300 3-pointers in a season.

Not bad for someone who has repeatedly been afterthought.

Drafted No. 42 by the Pacers in 2011, Bertans was traded to San Antonio on draft night. You know the deal by two other players involved: No. 15 pick Kawhi Leonard and George Hill.

Bertans remained in Europe several more seasons. He tore his ACL in 2013, rehabbed and returned stronger. Then, he tore the same ACL again in 2015. One of his main responsibilities at the time was calming his family, which was concerned the injury could derail his career.

“Everybody else was more worried about me than I was,” Bertans said.

Bertans did what he did during his first rehab. He kept his head down and focused on the day-to-day.

Finally, he signed with the Spurs in 2016. Bertans played well, but his role remained limited on a team resistant to 3-point shooting. He mostly just spotted up beyond the arc to space the floor and shoot when open.

Last summer, San Antonio practically gave away Bertans and his $7 million salary to create flexibility for signing Marcus Morris. Morris reneged on his deal with the Spurs to sign with the Knicks. But Bertans was already gone.

That worked out great for Bertans. In Washington, he has the ultimate green light.

“Any shot is a good shot,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of Bertans, who’s averaging 15.8 points per game. “I mean, really.”

There’s seemingly no limit on how Bertans creates and knocks down 3-pointers. His height and quick release allow him to shoot over defenders, and his mobility and ability to square up on the move get him open. Everything works.

He makes catch-and-shoot 3-pointers (minimum: 60 attempts):

Davis Bertans 3-point shooting

He launches off-the-dribble 3-pointers (minimum: 30 attempts):

Davis Bertans 3-point shooting

He cashes in when left open or wide open, per NBA.com, on 3-pointers (minimum: 60 attempts):

Davis Bertans 3-point shooting

He hits 3-pointers when the defense is tight or very tight, per NBA.com (minimum: 40 attempts):

Davis Bertans 3-point shooting

He bombs from deep (26 to 40 feet, so to filter out end-of-quarter heaves, per Basketball-Reference) (minimum: 40 attempts):

Davis Bertans 3-point shooting

The versatility of Bertans’ shooting is just incredible.

“He’s J.J. Redick at 6-9, 6-10,” Washington guard Ish Smith said.

Bertans will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said he wants to re-sign Bertans, who’ll be up for a big raise. The 27-year-old could help many teams on his next contract.

But Bertans isn’t looking too far ahead. Eying a spot in the 3-point contest is about as far as he’ll go. He has more pressing issues, like opposing defenses increasingly keying on him.

“You’ve got to be on high alert if he’s standing over in the corner looking like he’s doing nothing. That tells you he’s trying to trick you to get off,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “He’s coming.”

Kelenna Azubuike tells story of coming up short when selling jersey number to Carmelo Anthony

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 1:59 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony puts deep thought into his jersey number.

When traded to the Knicks in 2011, he wanted No. 7. The No. 15 he wore with the Nuggets and at Syracuse was retired for Earl Monroe and Dick McGuire. The No. 22 he wore in high school was retired for Dave DeBusschere. So, Anthony settled on No. 7 – because 22-15=7 and his son’s birthday is March 7.

One problem: Kelenna Azubuike was already wearing No. 7 for the Knicks.

Azubuike on NBC Sports California:

Donnie Walsh, who was the GM at the time calls me into his office and he’s like, “Carmelo is telling us he wants your number.” I’m like, “Well, he’s going to have to give me something. He’s got to pay me something, right?” Donnie Walsh was like, “Well, you guys just talk it out and figure out the numbers.” I’m like, “OK, cool.” So, Carmelo comes in there. I say what’s up to him. I’m like, “Bro, let me hold something. Come up off that paper. I know you’re paid.” He’s like, “Don’t worry. I got you.” I start to throw out a number, and he doesn’t let me get it out. He’s like, “I got you. Don’t worry about it.” So, I’m thinking, you know what? I’ve seen people pay people for jersey numbers, 50, 100 thousand. I’m thinking 20 racks minimum. And my boys are hyping me up. And I walk in the next day, and he hands me a check for three thousand dollars. I’m like, “Bro, come on.”

That was it. I almost walked up to him before the game and was like, “Bro, can I get an extra 10 Gs for that jersey number.”

The problem was I didn’t have any leverage with the team. I wasn’t a star. If I was a star, I could have been like, “Nothing less than 50 racks. I’m not coming off this number seven.” But I didn’t have that leverage. I was hurt. I didn’t even get to play. He knew that. He had all the power. I blame my boys for my high expectations, because they got in my head. They were like, “Bro, this dude is super paid. You’ve got to hit him over the head with nothing less than 100K.” I’m like, “You’re right!”

Azubuike was right about his lack of leverage. New York waived him within a week of acquiring Anthony. If they needed to drop Azubuike sooner to appease their new star, the Knicks probably would have.

But I’m not sure being a better player would’ve allowed Azubuike to extract more money from Anthony. If he were better, Azubuike probably would’ve been in Denver as part of the ever-expanding haul Masai Ujiri got from James Dolan.

At least it worked out for Anthony. He turned “Stay Me7o” into a catchphrase, and he might even see his No. 7 hang from the rafters.

Doc Rivers on animosity between Clippers and Rockets: ‘Just me and Austin’

Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers
By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 12:45 PM EST
Doc Rivers is on a roll.

First, the Clippers coach quipped about LeBron Jamespower within the Lakers organization. Now, Rivers is using his own son — Rockets guard Austin Rivers — as part of a punchline.

Before Houston’s win over L.A. last night, Doc addressed the rivalry between these teams.

Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest:

In the previous Clippers-Rockets game, Austin egged on referees to call a technical foul on Doc. That was a funny moment.

But like with Doc’s LeBron joke, there’s also some truth behind this one. Doc and Austin aren’t especially close. While Austin was growing up, Doc was off coaching.

They aren’t the root of the L.A.-Houston rivalry. If that’s any two people, it’s Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. It’s also that these are both successful teams.

They want to go at each other. And Doc and Austin are definitely part of that dynamic.