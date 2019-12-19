Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh all finished playing under very different circumstances in 2016.

Bryant completed a grandiose farewell tour. Duncan retired with minimal fanfare. Garnett got around to retiring shortly before training camp. Bosh suffered blood clots that prevented him from ever returning.

All four should all enter the Hall of Fame together.

The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2020 nominees today. The players on the list primarily for their NBA accomplishments (*first-time nominee):

Tim Duncan*

Kobe Bryant*

Kevin Garnett*

Chris Bosh*

Shawn Marion*

Ben Wallace

Chauncey Billups

Chris Webber

Tim Hardaway

Marques Johnson

Richard Hamilton

Mark Jackson

Michael Finley*

Buck Williams*

Dale Ellis

Muggsy Bogues

Marcus Camby

Mark Eaton

Duncan, Bryant and Garnett are locks. Bosh should be and probably is a lock, but he sometimes gets under-credited because he took a subtler role with LeBron James and Dwayne Wade on the Heat.

Marion should probably make the Hall of Fame. The former Suns forward was ahead of his time in his versatility, and he was incredibly productive. In this deep class, he might have to wait.

Wallace, Billups, Webber and Hardaway each have borderline cases. Between the former 2004 Pistons, Wallace had a higher peak, and Billups had a longer prime. Webber blends those arguments. Hardaway deserves more consideration than he believes he receives.

After that, the nominees are uninspiring. If anything, they show the absurdity of the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement process. Finley retired nine years ago, and Williams retired 21 years ago. Why are they getting nominated for the first time now?

Here are the other nominees (*first-time nominee):

North American Committee

Rick Adelman (Coach)

Fletcher Arritt (Coach)*

Johnny Bach (Coach)

Rick Byrd (Coach)

Irv Brown (Referee)

Jim Burch (Referee)

Hugh Evans (Referee)

Steve Fisher (Coach)

Cotton Fitzsimmons (Coach)

Ed Hightower (Referee)

Bob Huggins (Coach)

Herman Johnson (Coach)*

George Karl (Coach)

Gene Keady (Coach)

Ken Kern (Coach)

Rollie Massimino (Coach)

Bob McKillop (Coach)*

Danny Miles (Coach)

Steve Moore (Coach)*

Dick Motta (Coach)

Jake O’Donnell (Referee)

Jere Quinn (Coach)

Jim Phelan (Coach)

Digger Phelps (Coach)

Lamont Robinson

Bo Ryan (Coach)

Bob Saulsbury (Coach)

Norm Sloan (Coach)*

Eddie Sutton (Coach)

Rudy Tomjanovich (Coach)

Willie West (Coach)

Women’s Committee

Leta Andrews (Coach)

Jennifer Azzi (Player)

Swin Cash (Player)*

Tamika Catchings (Player)*

Becky Hammon (Player)

Susie McConnell (Player)

Debbie Miller-Palmore (Player)*

Kim Mulkey (Coach)

Kim Mulkey (Player)

Marianne Stanley (Coach)

Barbara Stevens (Coach)

Valerie Still (Player)

Marian Washington (Coach)

Contributor Committee

Marv Albert

Dick Baumgartner

Bill Bertka

Henry Bibby

Marty Blake

Vic Bubas

Wayne Duke

Lou Dunbar*

Bill Foster*

Harry Glickman

Marty Glickman

Simon Gourdine

Curt Gowdy

Tim Grgurich

Del Harris

Greg Heineman

Robert Indiana

Johnny “Red” Kerr

Bill King

John Kline

Red Klotz

Bobby Lewis

Herbert Livsey*

Jack McCloskey

Jerry McHale

Johnny Most

Dennis Murphy

Joe O’Toole

Billy Packer

Jack Powers

Dee Rowe

Zelda Spoelstra

Jim Valvano

Donnie Walsh

Jerome Williams

Early African-American Pioneers Committee

Clarence “Puggy” Bell

Sonny Boswell

Bill Garrett

Inman Jackson

Clarence “Fats” Jenkins

Bucky Lew

Davage “Dave” Minor

Hudson Oliver

Al “Runt” Pullins

James “Pappy” Ricks

Paul Robeson

Eyre Saitch

William “Wee Willie” Smith

International Committee

Patrick Baumann*

Tal Brody

Jackie Chazalon

Alphonso Ford

Giuseppe Giergia

Semen Khalipski

Vladimir Kondrashin

Toni Kukoc

Marcos Leite

Shimon Mizrahi

Aldo Ossola

Amaury Pasos

Dan Peterson

Manuel Sainz

Togo Soares

Ranko Zeravica

Veterans Committee

1936 US Olympic Team (Team)

1964 State Department Basketball Ambassadors (Team)

1965 World University Games Team (Team)*

Tom Blackburn (Coach)*

Ron Boone (Player)

Sid Borgia (Referee)

Frank Brian (Player)

Joe Caldwell (Player)

Mack Calvin (Player)

Darel Carrier (Player)

Jack Coleman (Player)

Bob Dandridge (Player)

Charles Eckman (Referee)

Leroy Edwards (Player)

Leo Ferris (Contributor)

Clarence “Bevo” Francis (Player)

Buck Freeman (Coach)

Donnie Freeman (Player)

Travis Grant (Player)

Bob Grody (Player)

Robert Harrison (Player)

Flo Harvey (Player)

Dick Hemric (Player)

Cam Henderson (Coach)

Robert Hopkins (Player)

Lou Hudson (Player)

Warren Jabali (Player)

Jimmy Jones (Player)

Charles Keinath (Player)

Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (Team)*

Freddie Lewis (Player)

Jim Loscutoff (Player)

Loyola of Chicago (TEA)

Billy Markward (Contributor)

Ed McCluskey (Coach)

Ray Mears (Coach)

Francis Meehan (Player)

Donald “Dudey” Moore (Coach)

Willie Naulls (Player)

Philadelphia SPHAS (Team)

Mel Riebe (Player)

Glenn Roberts (Player)

Holcombe Rucker (Contributor)

Kenny Sailors (Player)

Fred Schaus (Contributor)

Kenny Sears (Player)

Frank Selvy (Player)

George Senesky (Player)

Paul Seymour (Player)

Charles Siler (Contributor)

Talvin Skinner (Player)

Ken Suesens (Player)

Dick Van Arsdale (Player)

Tom Van Arsdale (Player)

Perry Wallace (Player)

Frank Walsh (Contributor)

Willie Wise (Player)

Max Zaslofsky (Player)

Women Veterans Committee