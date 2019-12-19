Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh all finished playing under very different circumstances in 2016.
Bryant completed a grandiose farewell tour. Duncan retired with minimal fanfare. Garnett got around to retiring shortly before training camp. Bosh suffered blood clots that prevented him from ever returning.
All four should all enter the Hall of Fame together.
The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2020 nominees today. The players on the list primarily for their NBA accomplishments (*first-time nominee):
- Tim Duncan*
- Kobe Bryant*
- Kevin Garnett*
- Chris Bosh*
- Shawn Marion*
- Ben Wallace
- Chauncey Billups
- Chris Webber
- Tim Hardaway
- Marques Johnson
- Richard Hamilton
- Mark Jackson
- Michael Finley*
- Buck Williams*
- Dale Ellis
- Muggsy Bogues
- Marcus Camby
- Mark Eaton
Duncan, Bryant and Garnett are locks. Bosh should be and probably is a lock, but he sometimes gets under-credited because he took a subtler role with LeBron James and Dwayne Wade on the Heat.
Marion should probably make the Hall of Fame. The former Suns forward was ahead of his time in his versatility, and he was incredibly productive. In this deep class, he might have to wait.
Wallace, Billups, Webber and Hardaway each have borderline cases. Between the former 2004 Pistons, Wallace had a higher peak, and Billups had a longer prime. Webber blends those arguments. Hardaway deserves more consideration than he believes he receives.
After that, the nominees are uninspiring. If anything, they show the absurdity of the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement process. Finley retired nine years ago, and Williams retired 21 years ago. Why are they getting nominated for the first time now?
Here are the other nominees (*first-time nominee):
North American Committee
- Rick Adelman (Coach)
- Fletcher Arritt (Coach)*
- Johnny Bach (Coach)
- Rick Byrd (Coach)
- Irv Brown (Referee)
- Jim Burch (Referee)
- Hugh Evans (Referee)
- Steve Fisher (Coach)
- Cotton Fitzsimmons (Coach)
- Ed Hightower (Referee)
- Bob Huggins (Coach)
- Herman Johnson (Coach)*
- George Karl (Coach)
- Gene Keady (Coach)
- Ken Kern (Coach)
- Rollie Massimino (Coach)
- Bob McKillop (Coach)*
- Danny Miles (Coach)
- Steve Moore (Coach)*
- Dick Motta (Coach)
- Jake O’Donnell (Referee)
- Jere Quinn (Coach)
- Jim Phelan (Coach)
- Digger Phelps (Coach)
- Lamont Robinson
- Bo Ryan (Coach)
- Bob Saulsbury (Coach)
- Norm Sloan (Coach)*
- Eddie Sutton (Coach)
- Rudy Tomjanovich (Coach)
- Willie West (Coach)
Women’s Committee
- Leta Andrews (Coach)
- Jennifer Azzi (Player)
- Swin Cash (Player)*
- Tamika Catchings (Player)*
- Becky Hammon (Player)
- Susie McConnell (Player)
- Debbie Miller-Palmore (Player)*
- Kim Mulkey (Coach)
- Kim Mulkey (Player)
- Marianne Stanley (Coach)
- Barbara Stevens (Coach)
- Valerie Still (Player)
- Marian Washington (Coach)
Contributor Committee
- Marv Albert
- Dick Baumgartner
- Bill Bertka
- Henry Bibby
- Marty Blake
- Vic Bubas
- Wayne Duke
- Lou Dunbar*
- Bill Foster*
- Harry Glickman
- Marty Glickman
- Simon Gourdine
- Curt Gowdy
- Tim Grgurich
- Del Harris
- Greg Heineman
- Robert Indiana
- Johnny “Red” Kerr
- Bill King
- John Kline
- Red Klotz
- Bobby Lewis
- Herbert Livsey*
- Jack McCloskey
- Jerry McHale
- Johnny Most
- Dennis Murphy
- Joe O’Toole
- Billy Packer
- Jack Powers
- Dee Rowe
- Zelda Spoelstra
- Jim Valvano
- Donnie Walsh
- Jerome Williams
Early African-American Pioneers Committee
- Clarence “Puggy” Bell
- Sonny Boswell
- Bill Garrett
- Inman Jackson
- Clarence “Fats” Jenkins
- Bucky Lew
- Davage “Dave” Minor
- Hudson Oliver
- Al “Runt” Pullins
- James “Pappy” Ricks
- Paul Robeson
- Eyre Saitch
- William “Wee Willie” Smith
- International Committee
- Patrick Baumann*
- Tal Brody
- Jackie Chazalon
- Alphonso Ford
- Giuseppe Giergia
- Semen Khalipski
- Vladimir Kondrashin
- Toni Kukoc
- Marcos Leite
- Shimon Mizrahi
- Aldo Ossola
- Amaury Pasos
- Dan Peterson
- Manuel Sainz
- Togo Soares
- Ranko Zeravica
Veterans Committee
- 1936 US Olympic Team (Team)
- 1964 State Department Basketball Ambassadors (Team)
- 1965 World University Games Team (Team)*
- Tom Blackburn (Coach)*
- Ron Boone (Player)
- Sid Borgia (Referee)
- Frank Brian (Player)
- Joe Caldwell (Player)
- Mack Calvin (Player)
- Darel Carrier (Player)
- Jack Coleman (Player)
- Bob Dandridge (Player)
- Charles Eckman (Referee)
- Leroy Edwards (Player)
- Leo Ferris (Contributor)
- Clarence “Bevo” Francis (Player)
- Buck Freeman (Coach)
- Donnie Freeman (Player)
- Travis Grant (Player)
- Bob Grody (Player)
- Robert Harrison (Player)
- Flo Harvey (Player)
- Dick Hemric (Player)
- Cam Henderson (Coach)
- Robert Hopkins (Player)
- Lou Hudson (Player)
- Warren Jabali (Player)
- Jimmy Jones (Player)
- Charles Keinath (Player)
- Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (Team)*
- Freddie Lewis (Player)
- Jim Loscutoff (Player)
- Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
- Billy Markward (Contributor)
- Ed McCluskey (Coach)
- Ray Mears (Coach)
- Francis Meehan (Player)
- Donald “Dudey” Moore (Coach)
- Willie Naulls (Player)
- Philadelphia SPHAS (Team)
- Mel Riebe (Player)
- Glenn Roberts (Player)
- Holcombe Rucker (Contributor)
- Kenny Sailors (Player)
- Fred Schaus (Contributor)
- Kenny Sears (Player)
- Frank Selvy (Player)
- George Senesky (Player)
- Paul Seymour (Player)
- Charles Siler (Contributor)
- Talvin Skinner (Player)
- Ken Suesens (Player)
- Dick Van Arsdale (Player)
- Tom Van Arsdale (Player)
- Perry Wallace (Player)
- Frank Walsh (Contributor)
- Willie Wise (Player)
- Max Zaslofsky (Player)
Women Veterans Committee
- Alline Banks Sprouse (Player)
- Edmonton Commercial Grads (Team)
- John Head (Coach)
- Pearl Moore (Player)
- Nashville Business College (Team)
- Lometa Odom (Player)
- Harley Redin (Coach)
- Teresa Shank (Player)
- Hazel Walker (Player)