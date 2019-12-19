James Wiseman, potential No. 1 pick, declares for 2020 NBA draft

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

James Wiseman has been getting the runaround from the NCAA.

So, after just three games at Memphis, the potential No. 1 pick is done with all the hassle.

Wiseman:

At some point, maybe the NCAA will do the right thing and stop trying to keep its athletes broke. And maybe the NBA will lower its age minimum and allow players to enter the league straight from high school.

In the meantime, players like Wiseman are caught in a year of limbo.

At least he’s emerging into a relatively strong position.

Wiseman is in the running with LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Cole Anthony to be the top pick in next year’s draft.

At 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and awesome athleticism, Wiseman has an elite physical profile. But he’s also a center trying to fit into the modern NBA. There are questions about his physicality and ball skills.

Wiseman is just 18. It’s unclear how exactly he’ll develop.

But it won’t be far into the draft until a team bets on his considerable upside.