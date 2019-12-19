Grizzlies reportedly “not budging” off first-round pick demand for Andre Iguodala

Never say never when it comes to NBA trades. However, the chances the Memphis Grizzlies get a first-round pick back in a trade of Andre Iguodala are about the same as Scarlett Johansson leaving Colin Jost for a bald, hybrid-driving, fast-aging NBA writer. Hypothetically.
However, right now, 50 days out from the trade deadline, the Grizzlies are not backing off that first-round pick demand, reports Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.
Two months into the season, the Grizzlies have not budged on their demand for Iguodala, an indication that they feel they’ll be able to make a worthwhile deal ahead of the February 7 trade deadline.
“They haven’t budged,” one league executive told Heavy.com. “Maybe they will as the date gets closer, but they’ve made clear, they’re not interested in a buyout with Andre and they’re looking for a first-rounder. Teams have been trying. They haven’t let go of that. But that tells you they know they’ll be able to get something and won’t have to buy him out.”
More and more around the league, there is a feeling the Grizzlies will get a trade because some team will step up with an offer that works — not a first-rounder, but a potentially higher second-rounder plus the contract(s) to match Iguodala’s $17.2 million salary. Dallas has been mentioned (Courtney Lee and they have a few seconds they can trade), as have the Rockets, Bucks, and Clippers, plus others are talking to the Grizzlies as well.
The Los Angeles Lakers are the reported frontrunners to sign Iguodala as a free agent if Memphis buys out Iguodala after the trade deadline. Keeping Iguodala away from the Lakers is another reason some team out of the West may step up and make the trade. (The Lakers can’t make a trade that works to land Iguodala. The only deal that makes sense for the Lakers is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a pick, but Caldwell-Pope has veto power over any trade due to Bird Rights, and he would undoubtedly veto this move. Plus KCP’s agent is Rich Paul, the agent for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, someone the Lakers need to keep happy.)
Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked with the Grizzlies but would not give up significant money toward a buyout, and the Grizzlies want to land a pick. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.
One game is going to cost Toronto three key rotation players.
Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell all suffered injuries against Wednesday night against Detroit, and all three are now out indefinitely.
Siakam “stretched his groin after an awkward landing” midway through the fourth quarter, according to the Raptors. While he played through it the rest of the game against the Pistons, once Siakam cooled down the injury became apparent. There is no timeline for his return.
In the first quarter of that same game Wednesday, Gasol pulled up and started grabbing at his left hamstring. He asked out of the game, went straight to the locker room, and was ruled out the rest of the game. He has a strained hamstring and he will be out weeks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
But the basketball gods were not done with the Raptors: Powell left the same game with 3:17 remaining after a collision with another player. He has been diagnosed with a “subluxation of the left shoulder,” meaning a partial dislocation. He also is out indefinitely.
That’s a lot for the Raptors to absorb.
Toronto has been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season. Kawhi Leonard bolted last July to go home, but the Raptors have kept on winning because Siakam took another leap forward, veterans such as Kyle Lowry and Gasol played well, and role players such as Powell stepped up when needed.
Toronto is 19-8, the current four seed in the East, but has a tough run of games coming up including the Pacers and a home-and-home with the Celtics.
The Lakers just got a lot better.
It was evident how much Anthony Davis matters to the Lakers when the Pacers beat L.A. Tuesday — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, Malcolm Brogdon and other Pacers could get to the rim relatively unbothered, and Indiana dominated the offensive glass (grabbing 30 percent of their missed shots), which limited the Lakers transition chances.
All of that would have been real trouble in a showdown against Milwaukee Thursday, but Davis will be back from his tweaked ankle.
Davis rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter against Atlanta Sunday. He played through it to end that game, and coach Frank Vogel called it “mild,” but there is no reason for the Lakers to take any risks with their star this early in the season. He was out against Indiana but is ready to go two nights later
Davis leads the Lakers in points per game at 27.4, rebounds per game at 9.3, and is blocking 2.6 shots per game.
The Lakers/Bucks game is the start of a fantastic night of NBA hoops.
DETROIT — Marc Gasol grabbed his strained hamstring, signaled for the Raptors to call timeout then limped straight to the locker room during Toronto’s win over the Pistons last night.
His prognosis?
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This is vague, but “weeks” is not a short period of time.
The Raptors definitely lose versatility without Gasol. He’s their only big center. Toronto can still be effective with smaller lineups featuring Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. But there will be matchups where the Raptors will particularly miss Gasol.
At age 34, Gasol has shown signs of decline this season. The injury isn’t ideal, but Gasol getting a break from the wear and tear of NBA games could be a blessing in disguise — if he takes his time getting fully healthy before returning.
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh all finished playing under very different circumstances in 2016.
Bryant completed a grandiose farewell tour. Duncan retired with minimal fanfare. Garnett got around to retiring shortly before training camp. Bosh suffered blood clots that prevented him from ever returning.
All four should all enter the Hall of Fame together.
The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2020 nominees today. The players on the list primarily for their NBA accomplishments (*first-time nominee):
- Tim Duncan*
- Kobe Bryant*
- Kevin Garnett*
- Chris Bosh*
- Shawn Marion*
- Ben Wallace
- Chauncey Billups
- Chris Webber
- Tim Hardaway
- Marques Johnson
- Richard Hamilton
- Mark Jackson
- Michael Finley*
- Buck Williams*
- Dale Ellis
- Muggsy Bogues
- Marcus Camby
- Mark Eaton
Duncan, Bryant and Garnett are locks. Bosh should be and probably is a lock, but he sometimes gets under-credited because he took a subtler role with LeBron James and Dwayne Wade on the Heat.
Marion should probably make the Hall of Fame. The former Suns forward was ahead of his time in his versatility, and he was incredibly productive. In this deep class, he might have to wait.
Wallace, Billups, Webber and Hardaway each have borderline cases. Between the former 2004 Pistons, Wallace had a higher peak, and Billups had a longer prime. Webber blends those arguments. Hardaway deserves more consideration than he believes he receives.
After that, the nominees are uninspiring. If anything, they show the absurdity of the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement process. Finley retired nine years ago, and Williams retired 21 years ago. Why are they getting nominated for the first time now?
Here are the other nominees (*first-time nominee):
North American Committee
- Rick Adelman (Coach)
- Fletcher Arritt (Coach)*
- Johnny Bach (Coach)
- Rick Byrd (Coach)
- Irv Brown (Referee)
- Jim Burch (Referee)
- Hugh Evans (Referee)
- Steve Fisher (Coach)
- Cotton Fitzsimmons (Coach)
- Ed Hightower (Referee)
- Bob Huggins (Coach)
- Herman Johnson (Coach)*
- George Karl (Coach)
- Gene Keady (Coach)
- Ken Kern (Coach)
- Rollie Massimino (Coach)
- Bob McKillop (Coach)*
- Danny Miles (Coach)
- Steve Moore (Coach)*
- Dick Motta (Coach)
- Jake O’Donnell (Referee)
- Jere Quinn (Coach)
- Jim Phelan (Coach)
- Digger Phelps (Coach)
- Lamont Robinson
- Bo Ryan (Coach)
- Bob Saulsbury (Coach)
- Norm Sloan (Coach)*
- Eddie Sutton (Coach)
- Rudy Tomjanovich (Coach)
- Willie West (Coach)
Women’s Committee
- Leta Andrews (Coach)
- Jennifer Azzi (Player)
- Swin Cash (Player)*
- Tamika Catchings (Player)*
- Becky Hammon (Player)
- Susie McConnell (Player)
- Debbie Miller-Palmore (Player)*
- Kim Mulkey (Coach)
- Kim Mulkey (Player)
- Marianne Stanley (Coach)
- Barbara Stevens (Coach)
- Valerie Still (Player)
- Marian Washington (Coach)
Contributor Committee
- Marv Albert
- Dick Baumgartner
- Bill Bertka
- Henry Bibby
- Marty Blake
- Vic Bubas
- Wayne Duke
- Lou Dunbar*
- Bill Foster*
- Harry Glickman
- Marty Glickman
- Simon Gourdine
- Curt Gowdy
- Tim Grgurich
- Del Harris
- Greg Heineman
- Robert Indiana
- Johnny “Red” Kerr
- Bill King
- John Kline
- Red Klotz
- Bobby Lewis
- Herbert Livsey*
- Jack McCloskey
- Jerry McHale
- Johnny Most
- Dennis Murphy
- Joe O’Toole
- Billy Packer
- Jack Powers
- Dee Rowe
- Zelda Spoelstra
- Jim Valvano
- Donnie Walsh
- Jerome Williams
Early African-American Pioneers Committee
- Clarence “Puggy” Bell
- Sonny Boswell
- Bill Garrett
- Inman Jackson
- Clarence “Fats” Jenkins
- Bucky Lew
- Davage “Dave” Minor
- Hudson Oliver
- Al “Runt” Pullins
- James “Pappy” Ricks
- Paul Robeson
- Eyre Saitch
- William “Wee Willie” Smith
- International Committee
- Patrick Baumann*
- Tal Brody
- Jackie Chazalon
- Alphonso Ford
- Giuseppe Giergia
- Semen Khalipski
- Vladimir Kondrashin
- Toni Kukoc
- Marcos Leite
- Shimon Mizrahi
- Aldo Ossola
- Amaury Pasos
- Dan Peterson
- Manuel Sainz
- Togo Soares
- Ranko Zeravica
Veterans Committee
- 1936 US Olympic Team (Team)
- 1964 State Department Basketball Ambassadors (Team)
- 1965 World University Games Team (Team)*
- Tom Blackburn (Coach)*
- Ron Boone (Player)
- Sid Borgia (Referee)
- Frank Brian (Player)
- Joe Caldwell (Player)
- Mack Calvin (Player)
- Darel Carrier (Player)
- Jack Coleman (Player)
- Bob Dandridge (Player)
- Charles Eckman (Referee)
- Leroy Edwards (Player)
- Leo Ferris (Contributor)
- Clarence “Bevo” Francis (Player)
- Buck Freeman (Coach)
- Donnie Freeman (Player)
- Travis Grant (Player)
- Bob Grody (Player)
- Robert Harrison (Player)
- Flo Harvey (Player)
- Dick Hemric (Player)
- Cam Henderson (Coach)
- Robert Hopkins (Player)
- Lou Hudson (Player)
- Warren Jabali (Player)
- Jimmy Jones (Player)
- Charles Keinath (Player)
- Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (Team)*
- Freddie Lewis (Player)
- Jim Loscutoff (Player)
- Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
- Billy Markward (Contributor)
- Ed McCluskey (Coach)
- Ray Mears (Coach)
- Francis Meehan (Player)
- Donald “Dudey” Moore (Coach)
- Willie Naulls (Player)
- Philadelphia SPHAS (Team)
- Mel Riebe (Player)
- Glenn Roberts (Player)
- Holcombe Rucker (Contributor)
- Kenny Sailors (Player)
- Fred Schaus (Contributor)
- Kenny Sears (Player)
- Frank Selvy (Player)
- George Senesky (Player)
- Paul Seymour (Player)
- Charles Siler (Contributor)
- Talvin Skinner (Player)
- Ken Suesens (Player)
- Dick Van Arsdale (Player)
- Tom Van Arsdale (Player)
- Perry Wallace (Player)
- Frank Walsh (Contributor)
- Willie Wise (Player)
- Max Zaslofsky (Player)
Women Veterans Committee
- Alline Banks Sprouse (Player)
- Edmonton Commercial Grads (Team)
- John Head (Coach)
- Pearl Moore (Player)
- Nashville Business College (Team)
- Lometa Odom (Player)
- Harley Redin (Coach)
- Teresa Shank (Player)
- Hazel Walker (Player)