Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo rains threes, Bucks overwhelm Lakers for statement win

By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2019, 11:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Midway through the fourth, the Lakers were trying to climb back in it. They were down 11 with the ball and ran their best play: a LeBron James/Anthony Davis pick-and-roll. It worked beautifully; both defenders slid with LeBron, Davis popped out to the top of the arc and was wide open, got the pass, set his feet… and the shot clanked off the back of the rim. Davis was 0-of-6 from three for the night.

Milwaukee got the rebound, Giannis Antetokounmpo brought the ball up, then drained a pull-up three over Davis.

The lead was back up to 14.

It went like that all night.

The Bucks held the Lakers to 17 first quarter points, led by as many as 21, and held off Los Angeles late for a 111-104 win, where the final score made it look closer than the game actually was.

The Bucks have now beaten the Lakers and Clippers this season, leaving no doubt they are the best team in the NBA at this point in the season and legitimate contenders for the crown.

The Lakers still have work to do.

Thursday night’s win was about team. The Lakers got huge nights from their stars — LeBron had a 21-12-11 triple-double, while Anthony Davis carried the team for stretches and finished with 36 points — but Los Angeles got just four bench points. The length and activity of the Bucks defense — things opposing coaches often talk about with the Lakers — threw off the Laker offense much of the night.

What the Bucks do on offense isn’t complex, but they execute it brilliantly. It starts with Antetokounmpo being a force of nature, He scored 34 points and shot 5-of-8 from three, plus had 11 rebounds.

What separated them from the Lakers is how in tune the rest of the Bucks offense was with their stars. Players understand the angles, space the floor, and when teams start to close out aggressively at the arc they make smart cuts to the rim. Everything worked for the Bucks, George Hill had 21, Khris Middleton 15, and Wesley Matthews had 13 plus a couple of clutch steals.

The rough night for Los Angeles started early, as they shot 6-of-21 in the first quarter. LeBron and Davis started the game 3-of-15 from the floor. Some of that can be chalked up to it being the final game of a road trip, but coach Frank Vogel had called this a measuring stick game. The Lakers got the significance.

Right now, it’s Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee’s league. Everyone else is trying to catch up.

Nets’ David Nwaba suffers torn right Achilles, done for season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2019, 12:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

This is a punch to the gut.

Brooklyn swingman David Nwaba has been carving out a growing spot in the Brooklyn rotation of late with his play, but he went down early in the fourth quarter with what was quickly described as a torn right Achilles. Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed it.

It was pretty obvious what happened when you watched the injury. Below is the video, if you’re squeamish don’t play it and move on.

This was an emotional blow to the Nets.

The recovery time for this injury should have Nwaba back around the start of next season if there are no setbacks.

The Nets may eventually apply for a disabled player exception to open a roster spot this season, potentially bringing back Iman Shumpert. But the Nets are not thinking about that right now, their focus is on a fallen teammate.

The Spurs beat the Nets 118-105.

Banged up Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Norman Powell all out indefinitely

Peter Power/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2019, 9:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

One game is going to cost Toronto three key rotation players.

Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell all suffered injuries against Wednesday night against Detroit, and all three are now out indefinitely.

Siakam “stretched his groin after an awkward landing” midway through the fourth quarter, according to the Raptors. While he played through it the rest of the game against the Pistons, once Siakam cooled down the injury became apparent. There is no timeline for his return.

In the first quarter of that same game Wednesday, Gasol pulled up and started grabbing at his left hamstring. He asked out of the game, went straight to the locker room, and was ruled out the rest of the game. He has a strained hamstring and he will be out weeks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

But the basketball gods were not done with the Raptors: Powell left the same game with 3:17 remaining after a collision with another player. He has been diagnosed with a “subluxation of the left shoulder,” meaning a partial dislocation. He also is out indefinitely.

That’s a lot for the Raptors to absorb.

Toronto has been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season. Kawhi Leonard bolted last July to go home, but the Raptors have kept on winning because Siakam took another leap forward, veterans such as Kyle Lowry and Gasol played well, and role players such as Powell stepped up when needed.

Toronto is 19-8, the current four seed in the East, but has a tough run of games coming up including the Pacers and a home-and-home with the Celtics.

Grizzlies reportedly “not budging” off first-round pick demand for Andre Iguodala

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2019, 8:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Never say never when it comes to NBA trades. However, the chances the Memphis Grizzlies get a first-round pick back in a trade of Andre Iguodala are about the same as Scarlett Johansson leaving Colin Jost for a bald, hybrid-driving, fast-aging NBA writer. Hypothetically.

However, right now, 50 days out from the trade deadline, the Grizzlies are not backing off that first-round pick demand, reports Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

 Two months into the season, the Grizzlies have not budged on their demand for Iguodala, an indication that they feel they’ll be able to make a worthwhile deal ahead of the February 7 trade deadline.

“They haven’t budged,” one league executive told Heavy.com. “Maybe they will as the date gets closer, but they’ve made clear, they’re not interested in a buyout with Andre and they’re looking for a first-rounder. Teams have been trying. They haven’t let go of that. But that tells you they know they’ll be able to get something and won’t have to buy him out.”

More and more around the league, there is a feeling the Grizzlies will get a trade because some team will step up with an offer that works — not a first-rounder, but a potentially higher second-rounder plus the contract(s) to match Iguodala’s $17.2 million salary. Dallas has been mentioned (Courtney Lee and they have a few seconds they can trade), as have the Rockets, Bucks, and Clippers, plus others are talking to the Grizzlies as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the reported frontrunners to sign Iguodala as a free agent if Memphis buys out Iguodala after the trade deadline. Keeping Iguodala away from the Lakers is another reason some team out of the West may step up and make the trade. (The Lakers can’t make a trade that works to land Iguodala. The only deal that makes sense for the Lakers is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a pick, but Caldwell-Pope has veto power over any trade due to Bird Rights, and he would undoubtedly veto this move. Plus KCP’s agent is Rich Paul, the agent for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, someone the Lakers need to keep happy.)

Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked with the Grizzlies but would not give up significant money toward a buyout, and the Grizzlies want to land a pick. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.

Anthony Davis to play for Lakers against Bucks

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Lakers just got a lot better.

It was evident how much Anthony Davis matters to the Lakers when the Pacers beat L.A. Tuesday — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, Malcolm Brogdon and other Pacers could get to the rim relatively unbothered, and Indiana dominated the offensive glass (grabbing 30 percent of their missed shots), which limited the Lakers transition chances.

All of that would have been real trouble in a showdown against Milwaukee Thursday, but Davis will be back from his tweaked ankle.

Davis rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter against Atlanta Sunday. He played through it to end that game, and coach Frank Vogel called it “mild,” but there is no reason for the Lakers to take any risks with their star this early in the season. He was out against Indiana but is ready to go two nights later

Davis leads the Lakers in points per game at 27.4, rebounds per game at 9.3, and is blocking 2.6 shots per game.

The Lakers/Bucks game is the start of a fantastic night of NBA hoops.