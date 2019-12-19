Chris Paul unleashed something when he requested and got a delay of game called on Jordan Bell.
Referees got retribution on the Thunder with more delay-of-game violations. An official mocked Paul when calling a delay of game in a contest not even involving Oklahoma City. And Trail Blazers assistant coach Jim Moran irked Draymond Green last night.
Green was trying to check in during the fourth quarter, but he took a while to remove his warmups and heating pads. Moran questioned how much time the referees would allow, and they ultimately didn’t let Green enter the game. Green yelled at Moran in the moment and continued expressing his displeasure after the game.
Green, via NBC Sports Bay Area:
Asking for delay of games don’t help you win in the playoffs. But that’s the league we’re in. Everybody’s cheating the game, whether it’s cheap-a— fouls or asking for somebody to get a delay of game. That’s the league we’re in. But those that cheat the game don’t win.
Monkey see, monkey do. I see one guy ask for delay of game and get it. Then, I’m going to ask for one. S—t’s weak.
This is the same Green who, by his own admission, was “doing more crying than playing.” People around repeatedly have to remind him to focus on the game, not whining.
Green has proven he can win in the playoffs. He’s probably trying to rub that in with the Trail Blazers, whom he and the Warriors have eliminated in the postseason three times in the last four years.
But after losing to Portland last night, Golden State is now 5-24. It’s probably not the best time to harp on how to win in the playoffs, considering the Warriors won’t even get there.
The Clippers are 21-8. The Rockets are 18-9. Both L.A. (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George) and Houston (James Harden, Russell Westbrook) have multiple big-name stars. Westbrook is vocal in his feud with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. Rockets guard Austin Rivers, son of Clippers coach Doc Rivers, will try to provoke his father. L.A. and Houston have split their meetings this season, the latter decided on the final possession.
Yet, Clippers-Rockets is getting second billing tonight.
That’s because Lakers-Bucks is the clear headliner. That’s an unprecedented matchup between excellent teams that could meet again in the NBA Finals.
Together, these games form a historic doubleheader. Los Angeles, Milwaukee, L.A. and Houston have combined to win 77.7% of their games. This is just the fifth day in NBA history with two games featuring teams that have been so successful (minimum: 25 games).
Here are the days with two games featuring four teams with the highest combined winning percentages (minimum: 25 games). Teams are listed with their record entering the game:
The last time two games in the same day featured teams this good: Dec. 25, 2009. But that was Christmas, when the NBA stacks its schedule with premier teams.
This is just a random Thursday.
It could be a fantastic one.
James Wiseman has been getting the runaround from the NCAA.
So, after just three games at Memphis, the potential No. 1 pick is done with all the hassle.
Wiseman:
At some point, maybe the NCAA will do the right thing and stop trying to keep its athletes broke. And maybe the NBA will lower its age minimum and allow players to enter the league straight from high school.
In the meantime, players like Wiseman are caught in a year of limbo.
At least he’s emerging into a relatively strong position.
Wiseman is in the running with LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Cole Anthony to be the top pick in next year’s draft.
At 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and awesome athleticism, Wiseman has an elite physical profile. But he’s also a center trying to fit into the modern NBA. There are questions about his physicality and ball skills.
Wiseman is just 18. It’s unclear how exactly he’ll develop.
But it won’t be far into the draft until a team bets on his considerable upside.
The last time the Lakers and Bucks played, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo both sat with injuries the superstars seemingly could have played through. But Los Angeles was clearly headed for the lottery by that point, March 19. Milwaukee had already gained a multi-game advantage over the rest of the league. Caution made sense for that low-stakes matchup.
Tonight’s contest will attract far more attention.
The Lakers (24-4) and Bucks (24-4) carry shining records into the matchup in Milwaukee. Only once in NBA history have teams met with both having records this good this far into the season.
On Jan. 25, 2016, the Warriors (40-4) and Spurs (38-6) set the record. Of course, both teams are in the Western Conference. So, they couldn’t meet in the NBA Finals.
Los Angeles and Milwaukee can.
There were will be numerous roadblocks. Many teams – including the Clippers, 76ers, Rockets, Nuggets, Jazz, Celtics and Raptors – have their own championship dreams. An injury could derail everything.
But it’s rare for teams that have demonstrated an ability to play at such a high level to meet in the regular season. For those teams to be in different conferences is unprecedented.
That doesn’t mean tonight’s game will be special. It’s the NBA regular season. There’s no telling how much each team will care. Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe is out, and Lakers big Anthony Davis is banged up.
Still, this is a special matchup – one we could see again in June.
Jamal Murray can do creative things with the ball and the basket.
This wasn’t that.
The Nuggets guard tipped a loose ball into Denver’s own hoop, giving the Magic two points last night. Easiest two points Nikola Vucevic, who was the closest Orlando player, ever scored.
At least everything turned out fine for Murray. He scored 33 points (on the Magic’s basket) in the Nuggets’ 113-104 win.