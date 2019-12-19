Chris Paul unleashed something when he requested and got a delay of game called on Jordan Bell.

Referees got retribution on the Thunder with more delay-of-game violations. An official mocked Paul when calling a delay of game in a contest not even involving Oklahoma City. And Trail Blazers assistant coach Jim Moran irked Draymond Green last night.

Green was trying to check in during the fourth quarter, but he took a while to remove his warmups and heating pads. Moran questioned how much time the referees would allow, and they ultimately didn’t let Green enter the game. Green yelled at Moran in the moment and continued expressing his displeasure after the game.

Green, via NBC Sports Bay Area: