Banged up Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Norman Powell all out indefinitely

One game is going to cost Toronto three key rotation players.

Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell all suffered injuries against Wednesday night against Detroit, and all three are now out indefinitely.

Siakam “stretched his groin after an awkward landing” midway through the fourth quarter, according to the Raptors. While he played through it the rest of the game against the Pistons, once Siakam cooled down the injury became apparent. There is no timeline for his return.

In the first quarter of that same game Wednesday, Gasol pulled up and started grabbing at his left hamstring. He asked out of the game, went straight to the locker room, and was ruled out the rest of the game. He has a strained hamstring and he will be out weeks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol will miss a period of weeks with a left hamstring injury, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2019

But the basketball gods were not done with the Raptors: Powell left the same game with 3:17 remaining after a collision with another player. He has been diagnosed with a “subluxation of the left shoulder,” meaning a partial dislocation. He also is out indefinitely.

That’s a lot for the Raptors to absorb.

Toronto has been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season. Kawhi Leonard bolted last July to go home, but the Raptors have kept on winning because Siakam took another leap forward, veterans such as Kyle Lowry and Gasol played well, and role players such as Powell stepped up when needed.

Toronto is 19-8, the current four seed in the East, but has a tough run of games coming up including the Pacers and a home-and-home with the Celtics.