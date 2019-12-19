Anthony Davis to play for Lakers against Bucks

The Lakers just got a lot better.
It was evident how much Anthony Davis matters to the Lakers when the Pacers beat L.A. Tuesday — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, Malcolm Brogdon and other Pacers could get to the rim relatively unbothered, and Indiana dominated the offensive glass (grabbing 30 percent of their missed shots), which limited the Lakers transition chances.
All of that would have been real trouble in a showdown against Milwaukee Thursday, but Davis will be back from his tweaked ankle.
Davis rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter against Atlanta Sunday. He played through it to end that game, and coach Frank Vogel called it “mild,” but there is no reason for the Lakers to take any risks with their star this early in the season. He was out against Indiana but is ready to go two nights later
Davis leads the Lakers in points per game at 27.4, rebounds per game at 9.3, and is blocking 2.6 shots per game.
The Lakers/Bucks game is the start of a fantastic night of NBA hoops.
DETROIT — Marc Gasol grabbed his strained hamstring, signaled for the Raptors to call timeout then limped straight to the locker room during Toronto’s win over the Pistons last night.
His prognosis?
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This is vague, but “weeks” is not a short period of time.
The Raptors definitely lose versatility without Gasol. He’s their only big center. Toronto can still be effective with smaller lineups featuring Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. But there will be matchups where the Raptors will particularly miss Gasol.
At age 34, Gasol has shown signs of decline this season. The injury isn’t ideal, but Gasol getting a break from the wear and tear of NBA games could be a blessing in disguise — if he takes his time getting fully healthy before returning.
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh all finished playing under very different circumstances in 2016.
Bryant completed a grandiose farewell tour. Duncan retired with minimal fanfare. Garnett got around to retiring shortly before training camp. Bosh suffered blood clots that prevented him from ever returning.
All four should all enter the Hall of Fame together.
The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2020 nominees today. The players on the list primarily for their NBA accomplishments (*first-time nominee):
- Tim Duncan*
- Kobe Bryant*
- Kevin Garnett*
- Chris Bosh*
- Shawn Marion*
- Ben Wallace
- Chauncey Billups
- Chris Webber
- Tim Hardaway
- Marques Johnson
- Richard Hamilton
- Mark Jackson
- Michael Finley*
- Buck Williams*
- Dale Ellis
- Muggsy Bogues
- Marcus Camby
- Mark Eaton
Duncan, Bryant and Garnett are locks. Bosh should be and probably is a lock, but he sometimes gets under-credited because he took a subtler role with LeBron James and Dwayne Wade on the Heat.
Marion should probably make the Hall of Fame. The former Suns forward was ahead of his time in his versatility, and he was incredibly productive. In this deep class, he might have to wait.
Wallace, Billups, Webber and Hardaway each have borderline cases. Between the former 2004 Pistons, Wallace had a higher peak, and Billups had a longer prime. Webber blends those arguments. Hardaway deserves more consideration than he believes he receives.
After that, the nominees are uninspiring. If anything, they show the absurdity of the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement process. Finley retired nine years ago, and Williams retired 21 years ago. Why are they getting nominated for the first time now?
Here are the other nominees (*first-time nominee):
The Clippers are 21-8. The Rockets are 18-9. Both L.A. (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George) and Houston (James Harden, Russell Westbrook) have multiple big-name stars. Westbrook is vocal in his feud with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. Rockets guard Austin Rivers, son of Clippers coach Doc Rivers, will try to provoke his father. L.A. and Houston have split their meetings this season, the latter decided on the final possession.
Yet, Clippers-Rockets is getting second billing tonight.
That’s because Lakers-Bucks is the clear headliner. That’s an unprecedented matchup between excellent teams that could meet again in the NBA Finals.
Together, these games form a historic doubleheader. Los Angeles, Milwaukee, L.A. and Houston have combined to win 77.7% of their games. This is just the fifth day in NBA history with two games featuring teams that have been so successful (minimum: 25 games).
Here are the days with two games featuring four teams with the highest combined winning percentages (minimum: 25 games). Teams are listed with their record entering the game:
The last time two games in the same day featured teams this good: Dec. 25, 2009. But that was Christmas, when the NBA stacks its schedule with premier teams.
This is just a random Thursday.
It could be a fantastic one.
James Wiseman has been getting the runaround from the NCAA.
So, after just three games at Memphis, the potential No. 1 pick is done with all the hassle.
Wiseman:
At some point, maybe the NCAA will do the right thing and stop trying to keep its athletes broke. And maybe the NBA will lower its age minimum and allow players to enter the league straight from high school.
In the meantime, players like Wiseman are caught in a year of limbo.
At least he’s emerging into a relatively strong position.
Wiseman is in the running with LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Cole Anthony to be the top pick in next year’s draft.
At 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and awesome athleticism, Wiseman has an elite physical profile. But he’s also a center trying to fit into the modern NBA. There are questions about his physicality and ball skills.
Wiseman is just 18. It’s unclear how exactly he’ll develop.
But it won’t be far into the draft until a team bets on his considerable upside.