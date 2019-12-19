Anthony Davis to play for Lakers against Bucks

The Lakers just got a lot better.

It was evident how much Anthony Davis matters to the Lakers when the Pacers beat L.A. Tuesday — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, Malcolm Brogdon and other Pacers could get to the rim relatively unbothered, and Indiana dominated the offensive glass (grabbing 30 percent of their missed shots), which limited the Lakers transition chances.

All of that would have been real trouble in a showdown against Milwaukee Thursday, but Davis will be back from his tweaked ankle.

Anthony Davis (ankle) will start tonight against the Bucks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 19, 2019

Davis rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter against Atlanta Sunday. He played through it to end that game, and coach Frank Vogel called it “mild,” but there is no reason for the Lakers to take any risks with their star this early in the season. He was out against Indiana but is ready to go two nights later

Davis leads the Lakers in points per game at 27.4, rebounds per game at 9.3, and is blocking 2.6 shots per game.

The Lakers/Bucks game is the start of a fantastic night of NBA hoops.