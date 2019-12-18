Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Miami’s interest in Chris Paul reportedly “extinct,” Jrue Holiday more likely target

By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EST
Talk to sources around the league and it’s hard to find anyone who thinks Chris Paul will be traded before the deadline. He’s going to finish out this season wearing Thunder blue (and he’s accepted it).

It’s not that CP3 couldn’t help a contender — he is having another impressive, All-Star level season averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 assists a night for the Thunder, with a 21.3 PER — it’s the $85.6 million he is owed across the two seasons after this one that scares teams off (and just makes a deal difficult to put together).

The Miami Heat had interest in Paul over the summer, but now up against the hard cap (because of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade) the Heat are looking elsewhere, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

At this point, Miami’s interest in Paul is extinct, according to league sources. Miami is more likely to chase someone like Jrue Holiday, multiple front office executives believe.

New Orleans is reportedly now listening to offers for Holiday (and J.J. Redick, but not Brandon Ingram).

Holiday makes more sense on the Heat because he can play the two next to PG Kendrick Nunn, or he can run the point with Butler at the two. Holiday can shoot the three (career 35.4 percent) and is a good defender that fits the Miami style.

Holiday also has two seasons on his contract but at a more reasonable (than Paul) $53.1 million.

Miami could make a Holiday trade that works with several combinations of players, such as Dion Waiters and Kelly Olynyk, but New Orleans is going to want a first-round pick or young player for their rebuild if a deal is going to get done.

It’s still a longshot for any Heat trade, but CP3 is out of the picture. At least until this summer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo praises LeBron James: “He’s different, he’s an alien”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
Like an entire generation of players entering the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up watching LeBron James and being in awe of him.

Antetokounmpo is still in awe of him. Leading up to the highly-anticipated Lakers/Bucks showdown on Thursday night, the Greek Freak was asked after a shootaround Wednesday about LeBron and had nothing but praise.

“For me, that’s one of my goals, to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years. But about to turn 35 this month and he’s moving like that, playing like that, playing smart… it’s insane what he’s able to do.

“But he’s LeBron James, you know. He’s different, he’s an alien… you expect it from him.”

LeBron and Antetokounmpo are two of the early frontrunners for MVP (along with James Harden).

LeBron is averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 assists, and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game with a 57.5 true shooting percentage and a 26.8 PER. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assets a game, has a 61.8 true shooting percentage, and a 34.6 PER. Both are having strong defensive seasons as well, and both lead teams that are 24-4 and on top of their respective conferences.

The supporting cast will determine this game, and both sides will be down key players. Eric Bledsoe is out for the Bucks, Kyle Kuzma is out for the Lakers, and Anthony Davis said he is hopeful he can plan despite a sprained ankle but is officially questionable (he sat out Monday night against the Pacers, and the Lakers missed him).

Lakers at Bucks is some must-watch television.

Kevin Garnett: Celtics broke LeBron James

Kevin Garnett and LeBron James
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
The Celtics eliminated LeBron James‘ Cavaliers in the 2008 and 2010 second rounds. Then, LeBron joined the Heat with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and beat Boston in the 2011 and 2012 playoffs.

Here’s Kevin Garnett’s take on those postseason battles, particularly the seven-game 2012 Eastern Conference finals.

Former Celtics forward Kevin Garnett on The Bill Simmons podcast:

We broke LeBron. So, get your ass out of here with that. You understand how he got to Cleveland, how he got to Miami, Bill? You remember that? So stop bringing that up, all right?

So they was talking s— to him, the media. And the league knew that they had an agenda in which we wasn’t part of the agenda. You understand? Right. And that’s how they ended up winning that series. Yeah, I said it.

Let me say something to you: The C’s, we didn’t give a f— about LeBron. We didn’t fear LeBron, and we didn’t think that he could beat all five of us. And that’s how it felt. He was trying to consolidate, because he didn’t want the pressure on him. You understand?

We weren’t part of the agenda. The agenda was Miami. He wasn’t going to Miami to be like Cleveland.

That’s sensitive to all of us. A lot of us think that it’s sports. If you had D Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron over in this corner and you had me, TA – I’m just making these names up – and maybe Paul and Rondo right here, it’d be a what’s up, and it’d be cool and respect. But it won’t be any fraternizing. It ain’t going to be any, “Yo, how the family?” It won’t be none of that. It’s real. They don’t f— with us, we don’t f— with them. But it’s cool, though. It’s a mutual understanding. We have respect for each other, but it won’t be – When I did the interview with D Wade, that was me having to interview D Wade. But part of me, he knows, and he knows. We talked about that off-camera, and it was an understanding. But everybody knows that that’s in there. We go to All-Star games, they’re on that side, we’re right here.

But did the Celtics really break LeBron?

LeBron looked broken after losing to Boston in 2010. He also put himself back together better than ever before.

On Garnett’s advice, LeBron left for better supporting talent in Miami. Hardened by those playoff losses, LeBron elevated his game. He won eight straight Eastern Conference titles.

Those 2012 Eastern Conference finals were an inflection point. LeBron was coming off a personally devastating loss in the NBA Finals the year prior. Questions swirled about his killer instinct, especially once the Celtics took a 3-2 lead. But LeBron dominated Games 6 and 7 to carry the Heat to victory and an eventual championship. It wasn’t some mysterious agenda. It was LeBron and Miami being that good.

Boston deserves credit for pushing LeBron toward his elite potential.

By forming his own big three in Miami, LeBron emulated the Celtics with Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. LeBron rose to the occasion on the court only when pushed to the brink by the Celtics.

I appreciate Garnett’s old-school competitiveness. That’s true to who he is. He instilled that attitude in Boston and, by extension, forced LeBron to reckon with it.

Boston was great. LeBron eventually became better.

But just because Garnett held this outlook doesn’t mean all the Celtics shared it. It’s easy for Boston to write off Ray Allen as a traitor for joining LeBron in Miami. But Rajon Rondo is now playing with LeBron on the Lakers.

The Celtics beat LeBron then LeBron toppled the Celtics. It was a great battle, and now the war is over.

Except in Garnett’s mind.

NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Lakers hold on to top two spots heading into showdown

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
The Bucks and Lakers both dropped a game this week but kept the top two slots in these power rankings heading into their showdown Thursday night. Dallas has climbed to third, but it will be tough to stay there with Luka Doncic out for a couple of weeks.

 
Bucks small icon 1. Bucks (24-4, Last Week No. 1). Their 18-game win streak came to an end with an off night against Dallas, but they got that win streak with elite play on both ends: The second-best defense and the second-best offense in the NBA over the last 15 games. Even with that, Thursday night against the Lakers is the real measuring stick. Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. LeBron James in a potential Finals preview (except for Eric Bledsoe, Kyle Kuzma, and others out injured, plus the fact both teams will evolve a lot before the playoffs even start).

 
Lakers small icon 2. Lakers (24-4, LW No. 2). If anyone needed evidence of what Anthony Davis means to this Lakers team, watch the video of the loss to Indiana from Tuesday night (which snapped the Lakers 14-game road win streak). Indiana grabbed the offensive rebound on 30% of their missed shots without Davis there to clean up the glass, and without those rebounds Los Angeles couldn’t get out and run to transition points like it normally does. Their spacing was off, too. We could go on, but you get the idea. If the Lakers want to prove they belong on top of this ranking, they get the chance Thursday night against the Bucks.

 
Mavericks small icon 3. Mavericks (18-8, LW 4). No Luka Doncic for two weeks (at least, due to a sprained ankle) is a huge test for Dallas — they passed the first part beating Milwaukee on the road. The Mavs offense will not be the same without the guy giving them 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, the guy who runs their pick-and-roll based game. Where Dallas can make up for it is on the defensive end (they are 6.1 per 100 better defensively when he sits this season), and with Kristaps Porzingis stepping up.

 
Clippers small icon 4. Clippers (21-8, LW 5). Paul George has become as dangerous a three-point shooter as there is in the league. PG13 is hitting 40.3% from three on 9.8 attempts from beyond the arc per game (only James Harden and Buddy Hield attempt more). The Clippers face the Rockets Thursday night in what will be an interesting chess match: Last time these teams met the Clippers doubled and trapped Harden out near the mid-court line, and while the Clippers won the game (122-119) Harden still had 37 points and the Rockets’ offense was not slowed. What strategy does Doc Rivers test out this game?

 
Sixers small icon 5. 76ers (20-8, LW 6). Philadelphia is Jekyll and Hyde when it comes to being in the Wells Fargo Center or on the road. Philly is 14-0 at home, 6-8 on the road, and the real difference is on defense — the Sixers allow less than a point per possession (98.9 defensive net rating) and play with more emotion and energy at home. The Sixers have a +12 net rating at home and -2 net rating on the road. The Sixers have 4-of-5 coming up at home including the Bucks on Christmas Day.

 
Celtics small icon 6. Celtics (17-7, LW 3). How much Marcus Smart means to the Celtics defense was evident in losses last week to Indiana and Philadelphia, games where they gave up at least 115 points to teams outside the top 12 offenses in the league. Those games — particularly against the Sixers — exposed the lack of bench depth outside Smart on this team, the challenge is the Celtics do not have great options to trade for more depth at the deadline. Boston also doesn’t have a good answer for Joel Embiid (few teams do), and that will be a playoff challenge if they meet.

 
Pacers small icon 7. Pacers (19-9, LW 10). The Myles Turner/Domantas Sabonis big man combo is starting to work: In the last 15 games, they have played nearly 300 minutes together and the Pacers have an impressive 100.3 defensive rating and an impressive +9 net rating in those minutes. How well it worked showed up against the Lakers (without AD) when Turner was switching onto LeBron an others late and holding his own defensively, while Sabonis scored 26. The Pacers have won four in a row and have a fun showdown with the Bucks on Sunday.

 
Rockets small icon 8. Rockets (18-9, LW 7). Once again, James Harden is right at the front of the discussion for MVP, scoring 38.9 points per game. Once again, he scoffs at the idea of load management and taking a night off. And, once again, he is second in the league in total minutes played (only he and Devonte' Graham are over 1,000 already) and usage rate (38.6, tied with the Greek Freak for the most). That’s a lot on his shoulders and it’s fair to wonder if he will be able to hold up physically. The Rockets have 5-of-6 coming up on the road, starting with the Clippers Thursday.

 
Nuggets small icon 9. Nuggets (17-8, LW 11). Denver is a team to watch heading into the trade deadline, with them trying to package players such as Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez to get an upgrade to their rotation. Both of them are expiring contracts, if there’s a team seeking some cap relief, but finding a deal that gets them quality back will not be easy. After losing 5-of-6 and struggling on the road, Denver came home and has strung together three straight wins (against a soft schedule, but still wins). Good test in Los Angeles Sunday against the Lakers.

 
Heat small icon 10. Heat (19-8, LW 8). Bam Adebayo is on a tear and is putting up All-Star numbers of late: 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 7.4 assists a game over his last five, all while shooting 58.1% from the field. There are no moral victories in the NBA, but the Heat’s three-point loss to the Lakers where they hung with an elite team all game was a good sign for this team heading forward. Another good test Wednesday night in Philadelphia (where the Sixers remain undefeated).

 
Raptors small icon 11. Raptors (18-8, LW 9). After losses in the past weeks to quality teams (Heat, Rockets, 76ers, Clippers), Toronto may want to step back, assess where they are in the East (and NBA pecking order), and see if they can make deadline trades for Marc Gasol or Serge Ibaka. The challenge is the money — Gasol makes $25.5 million, Ibaka $23.2 million — because teams don’t have cap space, but expect Toronto to be active and at least talking to teams. Good test next Monday against Indiana.

 
Nets small icon 12. Nets (15-12, LW 12). Kyrie Irving has been out 16 games now, the Nets are 11-5 with a top-10 defense in the league during that stretch. Wilson Chandler is back from his 25-game PED suspension, and while he has come off the bench and played a limited role, he ads some much needed veteran depth at the forwards spots.

 
Jazz small icon 13. Jazz (16-11, LW 13). Donovan Mitchell took over late against Orlando Tuesday, which bailed out another rough performance by the Utah bench (Royce O’Neale had 11 points but the bench as a total had just 14, and they are wildly inconsistent night to night). Winners of three in a row (against a soft part of the schedule) the Jazz now head on the road for 7-of-9. Away from home the Jazz are 5-8 and are getting outscored by 2.4 PPG.

 
Thunder small icon 14. Thunder (12-14, LW 16). Billy Donovan doesn’t go to a three-guard lineup of Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all that much — he’s used it in 26 games but for fewer than six minutes a game — however, when he does, they destroy teams. That trio holds teams to less than a point per possession and has a net rating of +25.9 points per 100 possessions. Expect a lot of Danilo Gallinari trade rumors between now and the deadline, he is going to be on the move.

Pistons small icon 15. Pistons (11-16, LW 14). We learned this week that Andre Drummond has a strong Avocado allergy and some ceviche in Mexico sidelined him for a few days. Throw in Blake Griffin’s painful knee and you have a team that has lost two-of-three. Derrick Rose is trying to keep them afloat, averaging 16.6 points and 6.1 assists a game off the bench, and keeps making his case for Sixth Man of the Year.

 
Magic small icon 16. Magic (12-15, LW 15). The Magic have dropped 4-of-5 through a difficult part of the schedule, with games at Denver and at Portland still ahead. Orlando is banking n the return of All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to start their lowly offense (25th in the league). Even with all that, the Magic sit as the current eight seed in the East.

 
Kings small icon 17. Kings (12-15, LW 19). De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III are back in the lineup, and while that didn’t mean a win in Charlotte Tuesday it does mean Sacramento is close to whole again. Even with the loss, Sacramento has won 4-of-6, they got their best players back, and starting Dec. 23 (against Houston), the Kings have 10-of-12 at home. Make a run there and the Kings can start to solidify a playoff spot in the West (for the first time in 13 years).

 
Blazers small icon 18. Trail Blazers (11-16, LW 20). Carmelo Anthony’s defensive reputation was both well earned and the thing that made other teams slow to sign him this summer. However, watch him play now and he is putting in the effort on that end of the floor — he had three blocks and two steals against the Suns on Monday night. He’s active and trying, and that’s a good start. Portland starts a run of 6-of-7 at home on Wednesday against Golden State, if the Blazers are going to turn their season this is the time to do it.

 
Hornets small icon 19. Hornets (13-17, LW 22). Charlotte remains the team playing the most over its head this season, Cleaning the Glass has them as a 10-win team (9.6, to be specific) but the Hornets keep winning close games. Charlotte is 4-1 in their last five but they are just +8 in those games (and have a 1.2 net rating). Devonte’ Graham continues to impress every time he steps on the court, including dropping 40 on Brooklyn a week ago.

 
Suns small icon 20. Suns (11-15, LW 17). Deandre Ayton returned from his PED suspension Tuesday and put up 18 points and 14 rebounds in loss to the Clippers. It’s a good start, they need his offensive production in the paint. The Suns have lost four in a row and 5-of-6, with their struggling offense being the main reason for the slide.

 
Spurs small icon 21. Spurs (10-16, LW 21). Nobody on the Spurs was happy making history by playing in four straight overtime games, but the Spurs won three of them. Even with that it looks like they will miss the playoffs for the first time in 22 years this season, which leads to the next question: Will San Antonio be a seller at the trade deadline? Even if they want to be, is there much of a market for the big contracts of DeMar DeRozan ($27.7 million) or LaMarcus Aldridge ($26 million, but only $7 million guaranteed next season)?

 
Grizzlies small icon 22. Grizzlies (10-17, LW 24). Ja Morant returned to the lineup and the Grizzlies have won 4-of-5 (with the only loss coming to Milwaukee. Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are -6.4 per 100 possessions when paired together this season, and not particularly strong on either end of the court. That comes with being a young team. Morant’s dunk over Aron Baynes may be a week old, but you can’t see this one enough.

 
23. Timberwolves (10-15, LW 18). Losers of seven in a row, with a frighteningly bad 123.5 defensive net rating over that stretch. Just for some context, the Wizards have the worst defense in the league this season and their net rating is 116.7. Minnesota has slid back so far they might become sellers at the trade deadline, but the play of Robert Covington during this stretch — on both ends of the court — is going to make teams hesitant, and if nothing else will lower what they could get for him.

 
Bulls small icon 24. Bulls (10-19, LW 23). Looking for a bright spot on a team that is stumbling along, having lost 5-of-7, a team that keeps blowing big leads? Zach LaVine has added to his offensive arsenal, becoming a far more consistent three-point shooter this season, hitting 40.5% from beyond the arc on 7.6 attempts per game.

 
Wizards small icon 25. Wizards (8-17, LW 25). New GM Tommy Sheppard is going to get a lot of calls before the trade deadline about the availability of Davis Bertans, who was a steal from the Spurs this past summer. He’s averaging 15.4 points a game, shooting 45.7% from three as a stretch four, and is on an expiring contract. Sheppard has said he doesn’t plan trade Bertans, but if a good enough offer comes through he has to consider it.

 
Knicks small icon 26. Knicks (7-21, LW 30). The Knicks got Elfrid Payton back seven games ago and the Knicks are 3-4 in those games with an offense that just looks smoother (in part because rookie R.J. Barrett doesn’t have to play out of position at the point). Their defense is still dreadful, but at least New York is competitive. Marcus Morris trade rumors are going to heat up fast as we get closer to the deadline, a lot of teams could use his toughness and shooting.

 
Hawks small icon 27. Hawks (6-22, LW 26). Losers of five in a row, there is disappointment and frustration in the Atlanta locker room, which has led to questions about the job safety of coach Lloyd Pierce. For now he is safe, according to reports. But there were expectations Trae Young (who has been streaky this season), John Collins (suspended for PEDs), and company would take a step forward this season. If anything, it feels like their regressed, and the defense is a disaster. Not living up to expectations is often what leads to a coach being let go.

 
Cavaliers small icon 28. Cavaliers (6-21, LW 29). Cleveland’s only win his their last 11 games was in overtime against the Spurs. The Cavs will be one of the most discussed teams in the run-up to the deadline, but Kevin Love’s contract makes him very difficult to trade. Tristan Thompson makes more sense for a lot of teams, if he is made available.

 
Warriors small icon 29. Warriors (5-23 LW 28). Looking for a positive? Alan Smailagic, the No. 39 pick in the last draft, just had a 29-point game for Santa Cruz in the G-League. Expect a lot of D’Angelo Russell trade discussion in the run up to the deadline in February, but I keep hearing from sources that is far more likely a summer trade, not one rushed in February.

 
Pelicans small icon 30. Pelicans (6-22, LW 27). Brandon Ingram has played his way into a max contract this summer: 24.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Sources say he is not available via trade (J.J. Redick and Jrue Holiday, however, are). Is Ingram someone the Pelicans, or any other team, should feel comfortable maxing out? No. But in a down market, a guy who can get buckets the way he can is going to get paid. Also, nobody should blame the Pelicans for not extending him, considering health risks (blood clots last season) and they weren’t sure how he would fit next to Zion Williamson (and still aren’t).￼

Report: Hawks players complaining to each other about selfishness, work ethic, accountability

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Trae Young
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 18, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
The Hawks aren’t just bad.

They’re lose-by-23-to-the-Knicks bad.

Last night’s setback in New York has awakened some demons.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Frustration in the locker room has been building for some time as teammates have complained to each other about selfishness, not putting in the necessary work to turn things around and players not being held accountable, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is not on the hot seat, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

But there is work that needs to be done to strengthen the connection with a few significant players, sources said.

It’s hard to believe this doesn’t center on Trae Young, who reportedly showed his frustration in an “emotional locker room scene” then got told by a Hawks official that roster help was incoming.

Young is in the midst of a breakout year. He is a star.

But he also plays awful defense and gets too sloppy with the ball. He contributes to Atlanta’s losing.

It’s fine for a 21-year-old not to have down all the finer points of winning basketball. Young is still right on track. But I can see how it’d be grating if Young is blaming everyone else for the Hawks’ struggles. He’s culpable, too.

There’s usually grumbling on losing teams. When it leaks into the public, it has reached another level. That’s where Atlanta is.

John Collins returning from his suspension will help. But he’s also a young player still learning how to translate his ability into winning. So are many Hawks.

This losing is a natural consequence of Atlanta’s rebuild. Playoff expectations for this season were misplaced. It will take the Hawks time to grow into that level.

In the meantime, they must weather this storm.