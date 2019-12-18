Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Magic Johnson says he and Rob Pelinka have made up

By Dan FeldmanDec 18, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
Magic Johnson reportedly wanted to fire Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, believing Pelinka was the source of rumors that Johnson had a poor work ethic. Instead, Johnson resigned as Lakers president, citing “backstabbing” and “whispering.”

Then, Johnson went on national television and declared:

If you’re going to talk betrayal, it’s only with Rob.

Pelinka denied it, but nobody believes him.

At least Johnson is willing to let bygones be bygones.

Johnson, via Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times:

”Things happened, forgive and forget. I’ve moved past that, so did Rob,” Johnson says. “Rob and I made up, we’re good, we still talk.”

A great player for the franchise, Johnson still wants to be involved with the Lakers. That means getting along with Pelinka, who runs the front office.

If nothing else, Johnson is just too big for petty feuds like this. That’s really what his resignation came down to: He had a better life to live if not encumbered with running the Lakers. Unlike many people, Johnson could view the job as Lakers president as beneath him if he couldn’t do it his way. So, he got that burden off his plate.

He can cast aside differences with Pelinka the same way.

Johnson is prone to liking people and having them like him. This is just a return to business as usual for him.

Raptors Marc Gasol strains hamstring, out for night

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
This is bad news for Toronto.

In the first quarter of their game in Detroit, Gasol was trying to get back on defense, started grabbing his hamstring, and quickly left the game.

He will not return tonight.

We don’t know about the severity of the injury, but hamstrings can linger and teams tend to be cautious in bringing players back from those.

If Gasol misses much time it would be a real blow to the Raptors. Gasol has been playing his best ball of the season of late and is critical to the Raptors’ success — they are +12.5 per 100 possessions when he is on the court. He brings a combination of size, defensive IQ, rebounding, and passing that Toronto does not have in another big man.

Serge Ibaka would start at the five and Chris Boucher would get more run behind him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo praises LeBron James: “He’s different, he’s an alien”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
Like an entire generation of players entering the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up watching LeBron James and being in awe of him.

Antetokounmpo is still in awe of him. Leading up to the highly-anticipated Lakers/Bucks showdown on Thursday night, the Greek Freak was asked after a shootaround Wednesday about LeBron and had nothing but praise.

“For me, that’s one of my goals, to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years. But about to turn 35 this month and he’s moving like that, playing like that, playing smart… it’s insane what he’s able to do.

“But he’s LeBron James, you know. He’s different, he’s an alien… you expect it from him.”

LeBron and Antetokounmpo are two of the early frontrunners for MVP (along with James Harden).

LeBron is averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 assists, and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game with a 57.5 true shooting percentage and a 26.8 PER. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assets a game, has a 61.8 true shooting percentage, and a 34.6 PER. Both are having strong defensive seasons as well, and both lead teams that are 24-4 and on top of their respective conferences.

The supporting cast will determine this game, and both sides will be down key players. Eric Bledsoe is out for the Bucks, Kyle Kuzma is out for the Lakers, and Anthony Davis said he is hopeful he can plan despite a sprained ankle but is officially questionable (he sat out Monday night against the Pacers, and the Lakers missed him).

Lakers at Bucks is some must-watch television.

Miami’s interest in Chris Paul reportedly “extinct,” Jrue Holiday more likely target

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EST
Talk to sources around the league and it’s hard to find anyone who thinks Chris Paul will be traded before the deadline. He’s going to finish out this season wearing Thunder blue (and he’s accepted it).

It’s not that CP3 couldn’t help a contender — he is having another impressive, All-Star level season averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 assists a night for the Thunder, with a 21.3 PER — it’s the $85.6 million he is owed across the two seasons after this one that scares teams off (and just makes a deal difficult to put together).

The Miami Heat had interest in Paul over the summer, but now up against the hard cap (because of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade) the Heat are looking elsewhere, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

At this point, Miami’s interest in Paul is extinct, according to league sources. Miami is more likely to chase someone like Jrue Holiday, multiple front office executives believe.

New Orleans is reportedly now listening to offers for Holiday (and J.J. Redick, but not Brandon Ingram).

Holiday makes more sense on the Heat because he can play the two next to PG Kendrick Nunn, or he can run the point with Butler at the two. Holiday can shoot the three (career 35.4 percent) and is a good defender that fits the Miami style.

Holiday also has two seasons on his contract but at a more reasonable (than Paul) $53.1 million.

Miami could make a Holiday trade that works with several combinations of players, such as Dion Waiters and Kelly Olynyk, but New Orleans is going to want a first-round pick or young player for their rebuild if a deal is going to get done.

It’s still a longshot for any Heat trade, but CP3 is out of the picture. At least until this summer.

Kevin Garnett: Celtics broke LeBron James

Kevin Garnett and LeBron James
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
The Celtics eliminated LeBron James‘ Cavaliers in the 2008 and 2010 second rounds. Then, LeBron joined the Heat with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and beat Boston in the 2011 and 2012 playoffs.

Here’s Kevin Garnett’s take on those postseason battles, particularly the seven-game 2012 Eastern Conference finals.

Former Celtics forward Kevin Garnett on The Bill Simmons podcast:

We broke LeBron. So, get your ass out of here with that. You understand how he got to Cleveland, how he got to Miami, Bill? You remember that? So stop bringing that up, all right?

So they was talking s— to him, the media. And the league knew that they had an agenda in which we wasn’t part of the agenda. You understand? Right. And that’s how they ended up winning that series. Yeah, I said it.

Let me say something to you: The C’s, we didn’t give a f— about LeBron. We didn’t fear LeBron, and we didn’t think that he could beat all five of us. And that’s how it felt. He was trying to consolidate, because he didn’t want the pressure on him. You understand?

We weren’t part of the agenda. The agenda was Miami. He wasn’t going to Miami to be like Cleveland.

That’s sensitive to all of us. A lot of us think that it’s sports. If you had D Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron over in this corner and you had me, TA – I’m just making these names up – and maybe Paul and Rondo right here, it’d be a what’s up, and it’d be cool and respect. But it won’t be any fraternizing. It ain’t going to be any, “Yo, how the family?” It won’t be none of that. It’s real. They don’t f— with us, we don’t f— with them. But it’s cool, though. It’s a mutual understanding. We have respect for each other, but it won’t be – When I did the interview with D Wade, that was me having to interview D Wade. But part of me, he knows, and he knows. We talked about that off-camera, and it was an understanding. But everybody knows that that’s in there. We go to All-Star games, they’re on that side, we’re right here.

But did the Celtics really break LeBron?

LeBron looked broken after losing to Boston in 2010. He also put himself back together better than ever before.

On Garnett’s advice, LeBron left for better supporting talent in Miami. Hardened by those playoff losses, LeBron elevated his game. He won eight straight Eastern Conference titles.

Those 2012 Eastern Conference finals were an inflection point. LeBron was coming off a personally devastating loss in the NBA Finals the year prior. Questions swirled about his killer instinct, especially once the Celtics took a 3-2 lead. But LeBron dominated Games 6 and 7 to carry the Heat to victory and an eventual championship. It wasn’t some mysterious agenda. It was LeBron and Miami being that good.

Boston deserves credit for pushing LeBron toward his elite potential.

By forming his own big three in Miami, LeBron emulated the Celtics with Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. LeBron rose to the occasion on the court only when pushed to the brink by the Celtics.

I appreciate Garnett’s old-school competitiveness. That’s true to who he is. He instilled that attitude in Boston and, by extension, forced LeBron to reckon with it.

Boston was great. LeBron eventually became better.

But just because Garnett held this outlook doesn’t mean all the Celtics shared it. It’s easy for Boston to write off Ray Allen as a traitor for joining LeBron in Miami. But Rajon Rondo is now playing with LeBron on the Lakers.

The Celtics beat LeBron then LeBron toppled the Celtics. It was a great battle, and now the war is over.

Except in Garnett’s mind.