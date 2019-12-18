Jimmy Butler returns to Philadelphia, gets booed, leads his new Miami team to win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Perfect home record at stake, a game down to the wire, and the Philadelphia 76ers sure could have used Jimmy Butler in the clutch, just like he was for them so many times last season.

The Heat were glad to have the All-Star on their side — and Butler did enough to help spoil the Sixers’ perfect home record.

Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points and Bam Adebayo had 23 to help the Miami Heat hand the 76ers their first home loss of the season, 108-104 on Wednesday night.

Butler and the Heat won their 20th game, and perhaps proved they’re more than a one-man show.

“This is a team of one star?” Butler asked incredulously. “Who’s our star, Bam? I’ll take it. I’ll take Bam as our star any day. I ain’t worried about what anybody says. We’re content with who we are.”

The 76ers had been 14-0 at home, including a 113-86 victory over the Heat last month.

They came within a late bucket or two of staying flawless in Philly.

Tobias Harris buried a 3-pointer for the Sixers with 25.5 seconds left that made it 106-104 and they had sudden life when Nunn missed twice at the free throw line. Al Horford, though, missed an open 3-point attempt from the wing and the Heat escaped in a thriller.

Duncan Robinson had 15 for the Heat and hit a pair of 3s in the fourth that stretched the lead to 14 points. Nunn buried a 30-footer for a 99-83 lead that should have been enough of a cushion for Miami.

Joel Embiid, who missed Sunday’s rout by the Nets with an upper respiratory illness, had 22 points and 19 rebounds. Harris scored 20 points and the Sixers struggled to get going until late against Miami’s 2-3 zone that put them on their heels.

“We weren’t making shots and when you’re not making shots, especially when a team is playing zone, they’re going to keep on doing it,” Embiid said. “They did it all game and that’s how they won the game.”

Butler scored 14 points for the Heat and was pretty much a non-factor until late in his second game back in Philadelphia.

Butler was soundly booed the first few times he touched the ball and continued to get jeers throughout the game. He played 55 regular-season games for the Sixers last season, averaging 18.2 points after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota last November. He helped Philadelphia beat Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs before the 76ers were eliminated in the second round by Toronto.

Butler left Philadelphia in the offseason, signing a $142 million, four-year deal with the Heat in a sign-and-trade that brought Josh Richardson to Philadelphia.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler has been a perfect fit for a team trying to return to the playoffs after missing them last season.

“I feel like I’ve coached a lot of guys like Jimmy that are adults, that are very serious about winning, about the process of winning,” he said. “Ultra competitive. He’s a max player. We wanted a max player, someone that would fit our culture and our system.”

Richardson did his part late, hitting a 3 that made it an eight-point game and one more that made it 101-97 and sent another packed house into a frenzy. With a perfect home start still within reach, the 76ers coughed up the ball to Miami — and Butler crushed them with an assist on a 3 from Derrick Jones Jr. that gave the Heat needed breathing room.

Butler sank two free throws with 33.9 seconds left, toying with the 76ers to the end.

“I don’t think we had a sting to our defense,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “What did they have, four 3s with a second left? Sometimes it’s just not your night. There were times they were hurling up shots at the end of the clock, one of which was a bank shot, you feel like maybe it’s going to be a long night.”

Magic Johnson says he and Rob Pelinka have made up

Magic Johnson reportedly wanted to fire Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, believing Pelinka was the source of rumors that Johnson had a poor work ethic. Instead, Johnson resigned as Lakers president, citing “backstabbing” and “whispering.”

Then, Johnson went on national television and declared:

If you’re going to talk betrayal, it’s only with Rob.

Pelinka denied it, but nobody believes him.

At least Johnson is willing to let bygones be bygones.

Johnson, via Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times:

”Things happened, forgive and forget. I’ve moved past that, so did Rob,” Johnson says. “Rob and I made up, we’re good, we still talk.”

A great player for the franchise, Johnson still wants to be involved with the Lakers. That means getting along with Pelinka, who runs the front office.

If nothing else, Johnson is just too big for petty feuds like this. That’s really what his resignation came down to: He had a better life to live if not encumbered with running the Lakers. Unlike many people, Johnson could view the job as Lakers president as beneath him if he couldn’t do it his way. So, he got that burden off his plate.

He can cast aside differences with Pelinka the same way.

Johnson is prone to liking people and having them like him. This is just a return to business as usual for him.

Raptors Marc Gasol strains hamstring, out for night

This is bad news for Toronto.

In the first quarter of their game in Detroit, Gasol was trying to get back on defense, started grabbing his hamstring, and quickly left the game.

He will not return tonight.

We don’t know about the severity of the injury, but hamstrings can linger and teams tend to be cautious in bringing players back from those.

If Gasol misses much time it would be a real blow to the Raptors. Gasol has been playing his best ball of the season of late and is critical to the Raptors’ success — they are +12.5 per 100 possessions when he is on the court. He brings a combination of size, defensive IQ, rebounding, and passing that Toronto does not have in another big man.

Serge Ibaka would start at the five and Chris Boucher would get more run behind him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo praises LeBron James: "He's different, he's an alien"

Like an entire generation of players entering the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up watching LeBron James and being in awe of him.

Antetokounmpo is still in awe of him. Leading up to the highly-anticipated Lakers/Bucks showdown on Thursday night, the Greek Freak was asked after a shootaround Wednesday about LeBron and had nothing but praise.

“For me, that’s one of my goals, to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years. But about to turn 35 this month and he’s moving like that, playing like that, playing smart… it’s insane what he’s able to do.

“But he’s LeBron James, you know. He’s different, he’s an alien… you expect it from him.”

LeBron and Antetokounmpo are two of the early frontrunners for MVP (along with James Harden).

LeBron is averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 assists, and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game with a 57.5 true shooting percentage and a 26.8 PER. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assets a game, has a 61.8 true shooting percentage, and a 34.6 PER. Both are having strong defensive seasons as well, and both lead teams that are 24-4 and on top of their respective conferences.

The supporting cast will determine this game, and both sides will be down key players. Eric Bledsoe is out for the Bucks, Kyle Kuzma is out for the Lakers, and Anthony Davis said he is hopeful he can plan despite a sprained ankle but is officially questionable (he sat out Monday night against the Pacers, and the Lakers missed him).

Lakers at Bucks is some must-watch television.

Miami's interest in Chris Paul reportedly "extinct," Jrue Holiday more likely target

Talk to sources around the league and it’s hard to find anyone who thinks Chris Paul will be traded before the deadline. He’s going to finish out this season wearing Thunder blue (and he’s accepted it).

It’s not that CP3 couldn’t help a contender — he is having another impressive, All-Star level season averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 assists a night for the Thunder, with a 21.3 PER — it’s the $85.6 million he is owed across the two seasons after this one that scares teams off (and just makes a deal difficult to put together).

The Miami Heat had interest in Paul over the summer, but now up against the hard cap (because of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade) the Heat are looking elsewhere, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

At this point, Miami’s interest in Paul is extinct, according to league sources. Miami is more likely to chase someone like Jrue Holiday, multiple front office executives believe.

New Orleans is reportedly now listening to offers for Holiday (and J.J. Redick, but not Brandon Ingram).

Holiday makes more sense on the Heat because he can play the two next to PG Kendrick Nunn, or he can run the point with Butler at the two. Holiday can shoot the three (career 35.4 percent) and is a good defender that fits the Miami style.

Holiday also has two seasons on his contract but at a more reasonable (than Paul) $53.1 million.

Miami could make a Holiday trade that works with several combinations of players, such as Dion Waiters and Kelly Olynyk, but New Orleans is going to want a first-round pick or young player for their rebuild if a deal is going to get done.

It’s still a longshot for any Heat trade, but CP3 is out of the picture. At least until this summer.