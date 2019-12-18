Giannis Antetokounmpo praises LeBron James: “He’s different, he’s an alien”

Like an entire generation of players entering the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up watching LeBron James and being in awe of him.

Antetokounmpo is still in awe of him. Leading up to the highly-anticipated Lakers/Bucks showdown on Thursday night, the Greek Freak was asked after a shootaround Wednesday about LeBron and had nothing but praise.

“It’s insane… He’s an alien.” – Giannis on @KingJames' game in Year 17. (🔊⬆️) pic.twitter.com/5nzLRKsyiZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 18, 2019

“For me, that’s one of my goals, to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years. But about to turn 35 this month and he’s moving like that, playing like that, playing smart… it’s insane what he’s able to do.

“But he’s LeBron James, you know. He’s different, he’s an alien… you expect it from him.”

LeBron and Antetokounmpo are two of the early frontrunners for MVP (along with James Harden).

LeBron is averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 assists, and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game with a 57.5 true shooting percentage and a 26.8 PER. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assets a game, has a 61.8 true shooting percentage, and a 34.6 PER. Both are having strong defensive seasons as well, and both lead teams that are 24-4 and on top of their respective conferences.

The supporting cast will determine this game, and both sides will be down key players. Eric Bledsoe is out for the Bucks, Kyle Kuzma is out for the Lakers, and Anthony Davis said he is hopeful he can plan despite a sprained ankle but is officially questionable (he sat out Monday night against the Pacers, and the Lakers missed him).

Lakers at Bucks is some must-watch television.