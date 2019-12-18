LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard
Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Lakers’ resting philosophy: ‘Whatever LeBron says’

By Dan FeldmanDec 18, 2019, 11:40 AM EST
The Clippers have a complex plan for managing Kawhi Leonard‘s health. It’s so complicated, the NBA went out of its way to condone Leonard sitting for a game last month but also fined the Clippers for their description of why Leonard was sitting. Eventually, the league clarified its position on the term “load management.”

The Lakers have a simpler plan for managing LeBron James‘ health. He isn’t resting.

What’s the difference between the philosophies?

Mark Medina of USA Today:

Clippers coach Doc Rivers:

It’s our philosophy. I don’t know what theirs are. I think theirs is whatever LeBron says it is.

Rivers is obviously joking. But there’s also some truth behind most jokes.

Knicks hire David Blatt

David Blatt
By Dan FeldmanDec 18, 2019, 1:13 PM EST
Despite regular-season and postseason success with the Cavaliers, David Blatt had one of the most dysfunctional coaching tenures in recent years.

What a perfect fit for the Knicks (besides the regular-season and postseason success).

Knicks:

Blatt says he’s retiring from coaching. And maybe he is. After all, he resigned as Olympiacos coach after getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis earlier this year. (Hopefully, this new job means his health is improving.)

But this will only increase speculation New York will again change coaches this season after firing David Fizdale then promoting Mike Miller to interim head coach.

A teammate of Knicks president Steve Mills at Princeton, Blatt was a candidate for the Knicks job before they hired Fizdale. Another Knicks executive, Craig Robinson, also played with Mills and Blatt at Princeton.

Which gets into another problem. The Knicks are too insular. That starts with owner Jim Dolan, who made Mills both Phil Jackson’s predecessor and successor. It’s unsurprising Mills would hire someone he’s already close with.

Blatt knows basketball. His problem was communicating with NBA players, particularly LeBron James. Maybe Blatt will contribute positively to New York’s front office, though a regime change could/should be coming.

If the Knicks actually hire a new lead executive — whether it’s Masai Ujiri or someone else — he or she will likely want hiring/firing authority. Blatt could just be another person to clear out. He might even realize that, just preferring to get front-office experience while he can.

Or another perspective: Maybe this signals that the Knicks will keep Mills, allowing him to build up his own staff. Similarly, this could be Mills trying to make it more complicated for someone to replace him. We’ve seen that play before.

Stacey King tells story of rubbing half-naked Michael Jordan before first Bulls game

By Dan FeldmanDec 18, 2019, 10:38 AM EST
Stacey King starred at Oklahoma.

Hank Hersch in a 1988 Sports Illustrated profile:

A creature of habit, King follows the same routine before every Oklahoma home game: He rubs a 12-year-old rabbit’s foot in his dorm room and lovingly touches three Michael Jordan posters on his walls, contemplates a picture of his late friend Len Bias, whom King had met on a recruiting visit to Maryland, goes to the bathroom and prays, takes extra shooting practice at the arena, winks at his mother in the stands, and then wishes each of the three referees a good game with a pat on the butt.

The Bulls drafted King No. 6 overall in 1989.

King on NBC Sports Chicago:

When I got to the Bulls, I felt like I could rub Michael instead rubbing of the poster. So, I rubbed him my first game as a rookie, and he looked at me like I was crazy and said, “Hey, man. What are you doing?” He had no shirt on and just had a pair of boxers on. At that particular time, I thought it was awkward. I could see why he thought it was awkward.

It was awkward. It was awkward.

I figured I don’t need the poster anymore. I got drafted by the Bulls. I get to do it every game real-live Michael Jordan version. And he just looked at me crazy when I did it.

This story is classic too good to check.

Three Things to Know: Anthony Davis’ value to Lakers evident in loss to Pacers

By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 9:14 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) If you want to know how much Anthony Davis means to the Lakers, watch their loss to the Pacers. It’s December, this is when you rest a guy if he tweaks an ankle to make sure it doesn’t become something bigger and chronic. Which is exactly what the Lakers did Tuesday with Anthony Davis — he suffered a “mild” sprained ankle at the end of the win against Atlanta Sunday, so he sat out Tuesday vs. Indiana.

His value to Los Angeles was clearly evident in a loss to the Pacers Tuesday that snapped a 14-game road winning streak for the Lakers.

Davis is the defensive anchor for Los Angeles (and an early candidate for Defensive Player of the Year), a force on his man who is also an elite help defender. Without him, Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, and Malcolm Brogdon was getting past Dwight Howard for reverse layups that became game-winners.

Also, Davis is the Lakers’ best rebounder and his presence on the glass was missing. The Pacers grabbed the offensive rebound on 30% of their missed shots, which also limited the chances for the Lakers to get out and run — something the Lakers do surprisingly well — and Los Angeles had just 10 fast break points.

Give Indiana credit, this is a gritty team with a strong defense that deserved the win. Malcolm Brogdon has been worth every penny, and the Sabonis/Myles Turner combination seems to be clicking much better of late. When Victor Oladipo returns, if he can be close to his All-NBA self from before he ruptured his right quad tendon, the Pacers become a dangerous playoff team nobody will want to face.

That doesn’t take away from the fact the Lakers are just not the same team without Anthony Davis (and Kyle Kuzma is out as well with his own ankle issue). Davis’ status for Thursday’s showdown with Milwaukee is not yet known, but as fans we want to see him out there for what is the most anticipated game of the season so far.

2) It’s time to let the Replay Center in Secaucus initiate end-of-game reviews. At every NBA game, there is a guy at the scorer’s table with an oversized headset on in constant contact with the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. The point is so the scorers can hear quickly and directly from them on reviews of if a shot is a two vs. a three, for example.

It’s time to let the officials in Secaucus also initiate a few reviews of obvious missed calls late in games — plays not reviewed because no call was made to review (or for other reasons).

Case in point, the end of the Pelicans’ overtime loss to Brooklyn.

The game was tied 93-93 and there was about a three-second difference between the shot and game clocks. Brooklyn wisely tried to eat up as much of the shot clock as they could before taking a shot, but then Spencer Dinwiddie badly missed a three that hit the corner of the backboard. It was an obvious shot clock violation, ball out of bounds to New Orleans with 2.7 seconds left — except there was no call. The officials told Pelicans’ coach Alvin Gentry the ball “clearly” hit the rim. Clearly it did not. This was not even particularly close. Even the Brooklyn broadcast on the YES Network said the officials missed this one.

What is the point of having all that review technology if not to get a call like this right? Not just going over and reviewing it comes off as the referees trying to protect their egos over getting a call right. Fair or not.

Which is why Secaucus should be able to talk to the scorer’s table courtside, call over the referees, and say “review this.” Just because there was no call doesn’t mean a play should not be reviewed.

Officiating an NBA game is impossibly difficult and the officials in the league are the best in the world (fans scoff at that, but watch college or FIBA refs and get back to me). They do an amazingly good job, and when they do miss big calls it eats at them. They are professionals who want to get it right. The key is a willingness to check their egos and get things right, which is why a Secaucus-initiated review makes sense.

Would the Pelicans have hit a game-winner and snapped their 12-game losing streak? Maybe, maybe not. Maybe the Pelicans airball their shot, the game goes to overtime, and that OT plays out just like the one we got and the Nets win. We’ll never know.

But at least New Orleans would have had a final shot in that scenario.

3) De'Aaron Fox returns just as Sacramento is starting to play better, could they make the playoffs? The goal in Sacramento this season was simple: Make the playoffs. For the first time in 13 years. The last time Sacramento made the postseason it was 2006 and Rick Adelman was running his corner offense in the California capital.

If the playoffs started today, Sacramento would be in as the eighth seed.

And Sacramento is just getting healthy — Marvin Bagley III returned four games ago, and on Tuesday night in Charlotte De’Aaron Fox returned to the lineup. Fox came off the bench in his first game but still led the team with 19 points and eight assists (he remains on a minutes restriction.

The Hornets won the game, 110-102, and remain in the thick of the East playoff chase, too.

Even with the loss, Sacramento has won 4-of-6, and now they’re about to get their best players back on the court. And, starting Dec. 23 (against Houston), the Kings have 10-of-12 at home. Make a run there and the Kings can start to solidify a playoff spot in the West. Sure, only because the bottom of the West is much worse than expected, but the Kings do not care.

The Kings just want a ticket to the postseason dance, and finally getting healthy, maybe they could earn one.

Alvin Gentry said referees made “wrong call” late in Pelican’s loss. He’s right.

By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
What exactly is the point of having video review if officials are not going to use it on critical plays at the end of games? It feels like we’ve seen more of a “this is our call, don’t question it” attitude from referees this season rather than a desire to make sure the call is right at critical moments.

Case in point, the final seconds of the Pelicans eventual overtime loss to the Nets Wednesday.

With the game tied 93-93 and time running down, Brooklyn tried to eat up as much of the shot clock as they could before taking a shot, but then Spencer Dinwiddie badly missed a three that hit nothing. It should have been a shot clock violation and Pelicans ball with 2.7 seconds left (and New Orleans had a timeout left to advance the ball for a final shot). Instead, the referees ruled it hit the rim, and there was no review. Even the Brooklyn broadcast on the YES Network said the officials missed this one.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asking after the game what everyone was asking: Why not just review the call and get it right? Via Andrew Lopez at ESPN, Gentry called it the “wrong call.”

“The ball clearly did not hit the rim, and all they had to do was go over and review it to see that it didn’t hit the rim,” Gentry said. “There was at least 2.7 seconds left to go in the game after it didn’t hit the rim, and that was a shot clock violation. I asked them to review it three times. They said it clearly hit the rim.

“It would have taken five seconds to see that it didn’t. I mean, that’s all that needs to be said about it. It was clearly a ball that did not hit the rim. You guys saw it. Everybody saw it. I have no idea why they didn’t go over and review it. I don’t know if this is the correct thing or not, but I thought that at the end of the game, or in situations like that, there would always be a review.”

There was no comment from the officials. Apparently, because they didn’t make a call on the court there was nothing to review. However, that comes off as an empty, semantic argument when the video was readily available and could have been watched — or the Replay Center could have sent a message to the officials that it should be reviewed — then the final seconds replayed. This comes off as the referees protecting themselves and their egos over getting the call right.

Refereeing an NBA game is impossibly hard and the officials in the league are the best in the world (fans scoff at that, but go watch college or FIBA refs and get back to me). They do an amazingly good job, and humans are going to miss calls. It happens. The key is a willingness to admit it — check the evidence and make sure the call is right. It’s the point of having all the technology and a Replay Center in Secaucus.

Would the Pelicans have hit a game-winner and snapped their 12-game losing streak? Maybe, or maybe they miss, it goes to overtime, and that OT plays out just like the one we got and the Nets win. We’ll never know. And no, one play never is the only thing that decides a game.

But if the technology exists, at least check to get as many critical calls right as possible.