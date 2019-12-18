Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alvin Gentry says referees made ‘wrong call’ late in Pelicans’ loss

By Kurt HelinDec 18, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
What exactly is the point of having video review if officials are not going to use it on critical plays at the end of games? It feels like we’ve seen more of a “this is our call, don’t question it” attitude from referees this season rather than a desire to make sure the call is right at critical moments.

Case in point, the final seconds of the Pelicans eventual overtime loss to the Nets Wednesday.

With the game tied 93-93 and time running down, Brooklyn tried to eat up as much of the shot clock as they could before taking a shot, but then Spencer Dinwiddie badly missed a three that hit nothing. It should have been a shot clock violation and Pelicans ball with 2.7 seconds left (and New Orleans had a timeout left to advance the ball for a final shot). Instead, the referees ruled it hit the rim, and there was no review. Even the Brooklyn broadcast on the YES Network said the officials missed this one.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asking after the game what everyone was asking: Why not just review the call and get it right? Via Andrew Lopez at ESPN, Gentry called it the “wrong call.”

“The ball clearly did not hit the rim, and all they had to do was go over and review it to see that it didn’t hit the rim,” Gentry said. “There was at least 2.7 seconds left to go in the game after it didn’t hit the rim, and that was a shot clock violation. I asked them to review it three times. They said it clearly hit the rim.

“It would have taken five seconds to see that it didn’t. I mean, that’s all that needs to be said about it. It was clearly a ball that did not hit the rim. You guys saw it. Everybody saw it. I have no idea why they didn’t go over and review it. I don’t know if this is the correct thing or not, but I thought that at the end of the game, or in situations like that, there would always be a review.”

There was no comment from the officials. Apparently, because they didn’t make a call on the court there was nothing to review. However, that comes off as an empty, semantic argument when the video was readily available and could have been watched — or the Replay Center could have sent a message to the officials that it should be reviewed — then the final seconds replayed. This comes off as the referees protecting themselves and their egos over getting the call right.

Refereeing an NBA game is impossibly hard and the officials in the league are the best in the world (fans scoff at that, but go watch college or FIBA refs and get back to me). They do an amazingly good job, and humans are going to miss calls. It happens. The key is a willingness to admit it — check the evidence and make sure the call is right. It’s the point of having all the technology and a Replay Center in Secaucus.

Would the Pelicans have hit a game-winner and snapped their 12-game losing streak? Maybe, or maybe they miss, it goes to overtime, and that OT plays out just like the one we got and the Nets win. We’ll never know. And no, one play never is the only thing that decides a game.

But if the technology exists, at least check to get as many critical calls right as possible.

Russell Westbrook has rim checked whether it was level. It was (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Russell Westbrook loves to torment the Clippers.

He scored 40 points last night in L.A. He led the Rockets to a win. He waved bye to an ejected Patrick Beverley.

And before the second half began, Westbrook had the rim checked whether it was level. It was. My favorite part of the delay: The arena staffer on a ladder taking a picture of the even level, presumably in case someone on the floor didn’t believe him.

The Clippers no longer have Boban Marjanovic. These problems should be behind them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo crowns himself while Bucks beat LeBron James, Lakers (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2019, 11:03 AM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo is primed to take over the NBA.

He’s ready for the throne right now.

While leading the Bucks over LeBron James – “King James” – and the Lakers last night, Antetokounmpo made a 3-pointer then appeared to crown himself in celebration.

Antetokounmpo is on track to win Most Valuable Player. Milwaukee is the NBA’s best team right now.

But Antetokounmpo won Most Valuable Player last season. Milwaukee was the NBA’s best team last regular season.

The Raptors overtook the Bucks when it counted most. Kawhi Leonard elevated his game in a way Antetokounmpo couldn’t in the Eastern Conference finals, ultimately leading Toronto to the championship.

I think Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee are more ready for the playoff challenge this season. But they’ll have to prove it. This early success is nice. It means only so much.

Remember, Kevin Durant thought LeBron was passing the torch in 2017. LeBron sure didn’t feel that way. Playing with Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, LeBron definitely isn’t ready to cede the throne to an outsider.

Maybe we’ll look back on this moment as a true changing of the guard. Maybe we’ll see it as premature exuberance, the silliness of someone who still overemphasizes the regular season because he hasn’t yet faced enough postseason adversity.

The playoffs will tell.

Chicago’s own Chance The Rapper to perform at All-Star Game halftime show

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
When the All-Star Game comes to Chicago in February, it will be some hometown guys providing the entertainment.

Chicago’s own Chance The Rapper will perform at halftime of the All-Star Game, Feb. 16, at the United Center.

Common, another Chicagoan, will introduce the players before the game and will talk about what basketball means to the city.

Chance The Rapper’s brother and fellow rap artist Taylor Bennett will perform at halftime of Friday’s NBA Rising Stars on Feb. 14.

The NBA seems to have learned from the mistake of having Sting perform at halftime of the 2016 All-Star Game in Toronto — get local guys made good, and don’t pick artists who formed their biggest band (in Sting’s case, The Police) before Kobe Bryant was even born. Keep it fresh.

Chance The Rapper and Common are good calls for one of the NBA’s biggest stages (particularly internationally). Hopefully, the game itself can live up to the level of the musical guest’s performances.

Three Things to Know: Rings aren’t won in December but Bucks are best team right now

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2019, 8:53 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Rings aren’t won in December, but Milwaukee is the best team in the NBA right now. The Lakers wanted this one. You could tell through their words — before the game coach Frank Vogel called the matchup of the two best records in the league a “measuring stick game” — but more through their actions. Specifically, letting Anthony Davis play despite still having pain in the ankle he tweaked on Sunday.

The Bucks were better.

Milwaukee held the Lakers to 17 points in the first quarter, forced turnovers on 19.6 percent of Laker possessions, led by as many as 21, held off every Laker run late, got 34 points from their MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (who also shot 5-of-8 from three, plus had 11 rebounds), and generally handled the game.

The final score was 111-104 Milwaukee, but that makes it seem much closer a game than it actually was.

The Larry O’Brien trophy is not handed out in December, and both these teams will evolve between now and June (if both get that far).

However, right now, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA. And proved it.

There are mitigating factors for the Lakers, no doubt: This was the last game of a road trip, Los Angeles was playing its fifth game in 10 days on the road, Kyle Kuzma was out, and Davis had his sprained ankle.

Not that the ankle slowed Davis much — he had 36 points, had to guard Antetokounmpo much of the night, and was arguably the best player on the court. Plus, he did this to the Greek Freak late in the game.

Yet, the concerns about the Lakers going into the season showed up on Thursday night. There is the depth concern — the Lakers got four points from their bench on the night. There were the questions about having enough shooting — take Danny Green (21 points) out of the equation and the Lakers shot 21.7 percent from three (including Davis going 0-of-6).

Meanwhile, the Bucks were the better team, a roster well built to match its star and in tune with how to play off him. Milwaukee players understand the angles, space the floor, and when the Lakers would close out aggressively at the arc the Bucks make smart cuts to the rim. There was balance. George Hill had 21, Khris Middleton 15, and Wesley Matthews had 13 plus a couple of clutch steals.

It’s just December. This game only counts for one game in the standings. Nothing is decided.

Right now, however, Milwaukee is the best team in the NBA — and they proved it.

2) We need a Rockets vs. Clippers playoff series. These teams can’t stand each other. There’s not a lot of venom in today’s NBA. That’s not to say guys don’t go hard at each other — they do — but after the final buzzer there is a “we’re all part of one fraternity” mindset among most players.

Which makes the Clippers and Rockets so much fun — they can’t stand each other. Like when Patrick Beverley fouled out Thursday night, Russell taunted him, waved goodbye, and picked up a technical for it.

Or, watch the normally-controlled Lou Williams lose it after a foul call and get tossed.

It was that kind of night and one where the Rockets were the better team. With the Clippers focused on making life difficult for James Harden — he still had 28 points, including nine in the final six minutes — Russell Westbrook went off for 40.

The Rockets got the win 122-117, a quality road victory for a team trying to prove it should be counted among the West’s elite.

We just need to see more of this matchup come the playoffs.

3) Likely top-3 pick next June James Wiseman leaves Memphis to prepare for NBA draft. The NBA world did not see this coming, there was genuine surprise among scouts and front office people at the G-League showcase event in Las Vegas. The Memphis Wildcats did not see this coming, either.

James Wiseman, the best big man in the coming NBA Draft and likely top-three pick (certainly top five), is leaving Memphis to prepare for the Draft.

Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I’ve asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart. #GoTigersGo 🐯🔵🐯

Wiseman had issues with the NCAA and was serving a 12-game suspension because Penny Hardaway — now the Memphis coach but at the time a local high school coach — gave $11,500 to Wiseman’s family so they could move from Nashville to Memphis. He was close to coming off that suspension when the surprise announcement came.

Wiseman is an elite prospect. He stands 7’1” with a 7’5” wingspan and impressive athleticism, The potential is obvious. The biggest concern is that he wants to play like a modern, shot-creating big man — think Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant — but right now his skill set is that of a more traditional NBA center. He’s got some developing to do.

The first thing scouts in Vegas said: This will not change his draft status much, if at all. They have seen enough, despite just three college games, although he does lose out on having the kind of season that could climb him up draft boards.

The other thing people at the G-League Showcase wondered:

Is this a trend? LaMelo Ball could start to wind it down early in Australia. What if Cole Anthony or Anthony Edwards decide to follow suit and shut it down early (or choose not to play in the conference or NCAA Tournament)? Not that they will, but if it’s not going to impact draft status then more guys in the future could go Wiseman’s route.

At least until the NBA does away with the one-and-done rule, or the NCAA finds a way to compensate athletes financially.