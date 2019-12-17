Wizards’ Rui Hachimura out five games because of groin injury from teammates’ kick

Benjie Burke, the father of former Michigan star and current Sixers reserve Trey Burke, was just being a dad. The kind who sees his son’s play through rose-colored dad-glasses and wants a chance for his son to shine. However, the elder Burke took his case to Instagram and wrote in a now-deleted post:

“Man get my dude off this team. Killing him. They will not get out the east without bench scoring. Free TB23 please.”

Tuesday, the younger Burke was trying to distance himself from his dad’s comments. In a

In a statement sent to the Philadelphia Inquirer from Burke (through the Sixers), Burke tried to create some space between his thoughts and his father’s wishes.

Earlier today, I was made aware of my dad’s social media post. While I appreciate the support he’s shown throughout my career, his comments don’t reflect how I feel and we’ve addressed that. My focus is doing whatever I can to help this team win a championship. I appreciate the support this organization, the fans and city of Philadelphia have shown me.

Burke’s dad has a history of this, ask the Utah Jazz.

Burke is playing a limited role off the bench for the Sixers, behind Ben Simmons (who starts at the point) and Raul Neto (and with good reason). Burke is getting just garbage time minutes mostly (like against Brooklyn).

If that were my son, I’d be screaming at the television and ranting to my friends about how my guy needs more run and a chance to show himself. That’s what dad’s do. But put that out on social media and the dynamic changes — now your son has to issue statements because of you. That’s not good. There are lines not to cross, and that is one of them.