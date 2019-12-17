Wizards’ Rui Hachimura out five games because of groin injury from teammates’ kick

Well, this is a punch to the gut for the Wizards. Or, maybe a little bit lower.
Wizards’ rookie Rui Hachimura, one of the bright spots in a down rookie class, is going to be out for five games with a groin injury because teammate Isaac Bonga accidentally kicked him in the groin.
Hachimura left the game after that not to return. Turns out, it was a little worse than expected.
Hachimura had started every game for the Wizards this season and is averaging 14.2 points a night, showing a solid midrange game for a rookie.
Benjie Burke, the father of former Michigan star and current Sixers reserve Trey Burke, was just being a dad. The kind who sees his son’s play through rose-colored dad-glasses and wants a chance for his son to shine. However, the elder Burke took his case to Instagram and wrote in a now-deleted post:
“Man get my dude off this team. Killing him. They will not get out the east without bench scoring. Free TB23 please.”
Tuesday, the younger Burke was trying to distance himself from his dad's comments.
In a statement sent to the Philadelphia Inquirer from Burke (through the Sixers), Burke tried to create some space between his thoughts and his father’s wishes.
Earlier today, I was made aware of my dad’s social media post. While I appreciate the support he’s shown throughout my career, his comments don’t reflect how I feel and we’ve addressed that. My focus is doing whatever I can to help this team win a championship. I appreciate the support this organization, the fans and city of Philadelphia have shown me.
Burke’s dad has a history of this, ask the Utah Jazz.
Burke is playing a limited role off the bench for the Sixers, behind Ben Simmons (who starts at the point) and Raul Neto (and with good reason). Burke is getting just garbage time minutes mostly (like against Brooklyn).
If that were my son, I’d be screaming at the television and ranting to my friends about how my guy needs more run and a chance to show himself. That’s what dad’s do. But put that out on social media and the dynamic changes — now your son has to issue statements because of you. That’s not good. There are lines not to cross, and that is one of them.
The big question: Will he be healthy enough to go Thursday night in the much-anticipated showdown with Milwaukee?
Nobody knows the answer to that, but we do know the Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out Tuesday night in Indiana against the Pacers due to a “mild” ankle sprain.
Davis tweaked his ankle late in the fourth quarter against Atlanta Sunday. He played through it to end that game, but this early in the season there was no reason to risk anything worse and becoming chronic. He had been listed as questionable for days.
Davis will be missed, he leads the Lakers in points per game at 27.4, rebounds per game at 9.3, and is blocking 2.6 shots per game. Veteran Jared Dudley got the start for the Lakers in Davis’ place.
The interesting question is will Davis be ready to go on Thursday?
Houston had no cap space last summer. But a star – Jimmy Butler – was available. So, of course Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was interested.
Morey reportedly lined up a Clint Capela trade if Houston could’ve gotten Butler. But that still left other challenges:
- Convincing Butler to come
- Convincing the 76ers to sign-and-trade Butler
- Trading Eric Gordon or P.J. Tucker
- Building a supporting cast while hard-capped
Just how close did the Rockets come to executing that plan?
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
The Rockets wanted to pay Jimmy Butler the four-year max, and he ghosted them. They thought they had him, and he left them hanging.
I don’t know the teams, the destinations. But they had trades lined up for Capela and Gordon, and they were ready to pay Jimmy Butler. They really liked their chances and then, suddenly, Jimmy had other thoughts.
I wonder how Butler would characterize the situation. This was a turbulent time for him as he sought a max contact. Houston’s confidence might have been more wishful thinking.
Ultimately, Butler joined the Heat in a sign-and-trade. Butler and Miami look like a perfect fit. Philadelphia landed a quality young player in Josh Richardson, whose lower salary allowed the 76ers to add Al Horford.
Were the Rockets really going to make a better offer to Butler and Philadelphia? It seems most likely Houston just came up short.
But it’s still interesting to explore where the Rockets would be if they executed this transaction. Would Houston have still traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook? There were real issues between Paul and James Harden, though maybe the incumbent stars would’ve given it another shot with Butler. The Rockets would have also still had the first-round picks sent to the Thunder. Building depth would’ve been difficult, but keeping Tucker would’ve been huge, and those picks could have been used in other trades.
The Knicks didn’t sign Kevin Durant. They didn’t sign Kyrie Irving. They didn’t sign Kawhi Leonard.
But New York did sign several players last summer.
Only one — Julius Randle — received a fully guaranteed salary beyond this season. Yet, he’s not necessarily a long-term keeper.
Steve Popper of Newsday:
an NBA source said it is believed that the Knicks would be open to moving Randle, though he has the contract locked in for next season.
The Knicks just traded a young star in Kristaps Porzingis! I hope they’re open to trading a middling starter on a lousy team.
My hope is this leaking to the public signals more significant Randle trade discussions. At face value, this report doesn’t mean much. It’d be bigger news if New York weren’t open to trading Randle.
Good luck finding a taker, though.
Most bad teams would rather remain bad and reap the draft rewards than add a floor-raiser like Randle. Few good teams need another big. On the best teams, Randle’s ball-stopping and defensive limitations would become bigger issues. It’s one thing to lead the Knicks in usage. It’s another to post a high usage with star teammates. Deep in the playoffs, opponents would also pick on Randle defensively.
The Knicks showed, at last check, they value Randle more than anyone else. That’s why they got him. Was anyone else guaranteeing him $40.9 million for two seasons (including a partial guarantee on a third season)? Has Randle done anything since free agency to make teams regret getting outbid by New York? I doubt it.