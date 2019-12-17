Russell Westbrook
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Banned fan and girlfriend suing Jazz, Russell Westbrook for $100 million

By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
Russell Westbrook confronting a Utah heckler last season has had major ramifications.

Westbrook got fined. The Jazz banned the fan, Shane Keisel. The NBA introduced more stringent policy on abusive or hateful fans.

And, as he promised, Keisel is suing.

Benjamin Wood and Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune:

A man who received a lifetime ban from Vivint Smart Home Arena in March is suing the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook, claiming he was wrongly accused of shouting racist and derogatory remarks at the professional basketball player. In a lawsuit filed Monday in 4th District Court, attorneys for Shane Keisel argue that Keisel engaged only in typical crowd behavior when he and his girlfriend Jennifer Huff were subjected to a “tirade” from an “irate” Westbrook, who was then playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Keisel and Huff want a public apology and significant financial damages, according to the suit. The attorneys are seeking $68 million in damages for Keisel and $32 million for Huff on claims of defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit states that because of the claims against him, Keisel and members of his family were harassed, and that he had to alter his driving routes, stop using his first name and install new locks and security cameras at his home.

He lost his jobs at Brent Brown Toyota and Skywest Airlines after the incident with Westbrook became major news.

A couple important distinctions:

The Jazz banned Keisel for “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player during the game that violated the NBA Code of Conduct.” Gail Miller owns both the Jazz and the arena. The Jazz have leeway to determine who enters their building.

Westbrook, the with the Thunder, said Keisel told him to “get down on my knees like you used to.” Keisel said he told Westbrook to ice his knees because he’d need it. Either is at least plausible. Based on his hearing of the heckle, Westbrook said, “I think it’s racial.” Westbrook has a right to his opinion.

Did the Jazz, after years of being soft on racist fan behavior, come down too hard on Keisel to make an example of him? Maybe. Have people reacted too harshly too Keisel based on a disputed set of facts? Maybe.

But it’s hard to see how that that will lead to Westbrook and the Jazz being found liable

Report: Pelicans now willing to engage teams in Jrue Holiday trade talks

Jrue Holiday
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 3:23 PM EST
The Pelicans rebuffed trade inquiries into Jrue Holiday last season. New Orleans then underwent regime change, but new lead executive David Griffin stated even more faith in Holiday.

However, the Pelicans lost 12 straight to fall to 6-21.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Holiday played at an All-NBA third-team level last season. The 29-year-old hasn’t been as sharp this season, but he remains good and would presumably tighten his defense on a better team. Holiday could become the best player traded this season.

If another team is willing to surrender a ton.

Plenty of teams should at least consider it. Holiday can play either guard position. He’s a quality two-way contributor. With a $26,131,111 salary this season and next plus a $27.02 million player option the following year, he comes with some team control.

It’d be foolish for New Orleans not to at least consider trading Holiday. He could have more value to another team that’s still playing for something this season.

The same appears true with 35-year-old J.J. Redick. Like with Holiday, the Pelicans don’t have to trade Redick. Redick is locked up another season. New Orleans can keep him for an attempt to win next year. Still, it’s probably worth at least exploring the market.

Zion Williamson obviously isn’t going anywhere. The Pelicans should keep Brandon Ingram past the trade deadline only if they’re willing to give him a max contract in restricted free agency next summer. They should be and probably are.

Trey Lyles knocks dead ball into fan’s drink, and she’s absolutely incredulous (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
And you thought the last Rockets-Spurs game got messy.

During Houston’s win over San Antonio last night, Russell Westbrook threw a pass directly into a fan’s drink, creating an explosion of liquid. The ball went into the seats, and Trey Lyles — trying to be helpful — poked it out. But he popped the ball into another fan’s drink.

The look on the second fan’s face is absolutely priceless.

 

NBA: Former commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition after brain hemorrhage

David Stern
Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for AWXII
By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 12:06 PM EST
Former NBA commissioner David Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery on Thursday.

NBA release:

NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday.  He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones.  The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support.  Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family.

Stern oversaw the NBA’s rise through Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and globalization. A fierce presence, Stern also battled both players and public perception of players, including through two lockouts.

Hopefully, Stern’s fighting spirit will help him through this.

Steven Adams on clutch free throw: ‘I absolutely s– my pants’

By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
Steven Adams — a career 55% free-throw shooter — stepped to the line with the Thunder and Bulls tied with four seconds remaining. He launched his first attempt off the backboard…

And in!

That banked-in free throw gave Oklahoma City the lead for good in its 109-106 win last night. It also led to this colorful post-game interview.

Adams on Fox Sports Oklahoma:

I absolutely s– my pants.

Adams is nasty, both figuratively and literally.