Julius Randle
Rumor: Knicks open to trading Julius Randle

By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 5:46 PM EST
The Knicks didn’t sign Kevin Durant. They didn’t sign Kyrie Irving. They didn’t sign Kawhi Leonard.

But New York did sign several players last summer.

Only one — Julius Randle — received a fully guaranteed salary beyond this season. Yet, he’s not necessarily a long-term keeper.

Steve Popper of Newsday:

an NBA source said it is believed that the Knicks would be open to moving Randle, though he has the contract locked in for next season.

The Knicks just traded a young star in Kristaps Porzingis! I hope they’re open to trading a middling starter on a lousy team.

My hope is this leaking to the public signals more significant Randle trade discussions. At face value, this report doesn’t mean much. It’d be bigger news if New York weren’t open to trading Randle.

Good luck finding a taker, though.

Most bad teams would rather remain bad and reap the draft rewards than add a floor-raiser like Randle. Few good teams need another big. On the best teams, Randle’s ball-stopping and defensive limitations would become bigger issues. It’s one thing to lead the Knicks in usage. It’s another to post a high usage with star teammates. Deep in the playoffs, opponents would also pick on Randle defensively.

The Knicks showed, at last check, they value Randle more than anyone else. That’s why they got him. Was anyone else guaranteeing him $40.9 million for two seasons (including a partial guarantee on a third season)? Has Randle done anything since free agency to make teams regret getting outbid by New York? I doubt it.

Willie Cauley-Stein: John Calipari warned me about Kings when they drafted me

Willie Cauley-Stein
By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
The Kings have a reputation.

John Calipari coached enough future Kings at Memphis and Kentucky to know it well. DeMarcus Cousins most notably had problems with Sacramento. So did Tyreke Evans. Calipari even got a chance to evaluate the Kings up close when they gauged his interest in him.

So, when Sacramento drafted Willie Cauley-Stein No. 6 in 2015, his college coach provided insight.

Cauley-Stein, via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Before I got drafted there, [University of Kentucky] coach [John Calipari] kind of warned me what that organization was like already,” Cauley-Stein admitted. “So, I mean, I just went in there just trying to get better. Every year just try to keep on getting better, and that’s the way I approached the game and every day.”

Cauley-Stein’s tenure in Sacramento didn’t bear much fruit. The team never made the playoffs. His development was uneven. By the end, both sides were ready to move on.

Despite a bigger offer from the Hornets, Cauley-Stein signed with the Warriors for two years, $4,463,840 with a player option. He hasn’t really stood out in Golden State.

Maybe Cauley-Stein’s career would be in similar shape no matter where he began it. Some of his issues are more internal than external. And again, joining the Warriors hasn’t exactly jumpstarted his career.

But perhaps spending his formative professional years amid so much dysfunction had a real and lasting effect. This is why other top draft prospects have tried to avoid Sacramento. Remember, the NBA’s draft system generally places the best young prospects in the worst organizations.

At least the Kings – led by another former Calipari player, De'Aaron Fox – are climbing from the basement now.

Report: Pelicans now willing to engage teams in Jrue Holiday trade talks

Jrue Holiday
By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 3:23 PM EST
The Pelicans rebuffed trade inquiries into Jrue Holiday last season. New Orleans then underwent regime change, but new lead executive David Griffin stated even more faith in Holiday.

However, the Pelicans lost 12 straight to fall to 6-21.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Holiday played at an All-NBA third-team level last season. The 29-year-old hasn’t been as sharp this season, but he remains good and would presumably tighten his defense on a better team. Holiday could become the best player traded this season.

If another team is willing to surrender a ton.

Plenty of teams should at least consider it. Holiday can play either guard position. He’s a quality two-way contributor. With a $26,131,111 salary this season and next plus a $27.02 million player option the following year, he comes with some team control.

It’d be foolish for New Orleans not to at least consider trading Holiday. He could have more value to another team that’s still playing for something this season.

The same appears true with 35-year-old J.J. Redick. Like with Holiday, the Pelicans don’t have to trade Redick. Redick is locked up another season. New Orleans can keep him for an attempt to win next year. Still, it’s probably worth at least exploring the market.

Zion Williamson obviously isn’t going anywhere. The Pelicans should keep Brandon Ingram past the trade deadline only if they’re willing to give him a max contract in restricted free agency next summer. They should be and probably are.

Banned fan and girlfriend suing Jazz, Russell Westbrook for $100 million

Russell Westbrook
By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
Russell Westbrook confronting a Utah heckler last season has had major ramifications.

Westbrook got fined. The Jazz banned the fan, Shane Keisel. The NBA introduced more stringent policy on abusive or hateful fans.

And, as he promised, Keisel is suing.

Benjamin Wood and Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune:

A man who received a lifetime ban from Vivint Smart Home Arena in March is suing the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook, claiming he was wrongly accused of shouting racist and derogatory remarks at the professional basketball player. In a lawsuit filed Monday in 4th District Court, attorneys for Shane Keisel argue that Keisel engaged only in typical crowd behavior when he and his girlfriend Jennifer Huff were subjected to a “tirade” from an “irate” Westbrook, who was then playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Keisel and Huff want a public apology and significant financial damages, according to the suit. The attorneys are seeking $68 million in damages for Keisel and $32 million for Huff on claims of defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit states that because of the claims against him, Keisel and members of his family were harassed, and that he had to alter his driving routes, stop using his first name and install new locks and security cameras at his home.

He lost his jobs at Brent Brown Toyota and Skywest Airlines after the incident with Westbrook became major news.

A couple important distinctions:

The Jazz banned Keisel for “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player during the game that violated the NBA Code of Conduct.” Gail Miller owns both the Jazz and the arena. The Jazz have leeway to determine who enters their building.

Westbrook, the with the Thunder, said Keisel told him to “get down on my knees like you used to.” Keisel said he told Westbrook to ice his knees because he’d need it. Either is at least plausible. Based on his hearing of the heckle, Westbrook said, “I think it’s racial.” Westbrook has a right to his opinion.

Did the Jazz, after years of being soft on racist fan behavior, come down too hard on Keisel to make an example of him? Maybe. Have people reacted too harshly too Keisel based on a disputed set of facts? Maybe.

But it’s hard to see how that that will lead to Westbrook and the Jazz being found liable

Trey Lyles knocks dead ball into fan’s drink, and she’s absolutely incredulous (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 17, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
And you thought the last Rockets-Spurs game got messy.

During Houston’s win over San Antonio last night, Russell Westbrook threw a pass directly into a fan’s drink, creating an explosion of liquid. The ball went into the seats, and Trey Lyles — trying to be helpful — poked it out. But he popped the ball into another fan’s drink.

The look on the second fan’s face is absolutely priceless.

 