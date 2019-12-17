Report: Pelicans now willing to engage teams in Jrue Holiday trade talks

The Pelicans rebuffed trade inquiries into Jrue Holiday last season. New Orleans then underwent regime change, but new lead executive David Griffin stated even more faith in Holiday.

However, the Pelicans lost 12 straight to fall to 6-21.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

While mired in a 12-game losing streak, New Orleans indeed remains reluctant to trade JJ Redick, according to league sources, on top of the team's two presumed untouchables: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

Holiday played at an All-NBA third-team level last season. The 29-year-old hasn’t been as sharp this season, but he remains good and would presumably tighten his defense on a better team. Holiday could become the best player traded this season.

If another team is willing to surrender a ton.

Plenty of teams should at least consider it. Holiday can play either guard position. He’s a quality two-way contributor. With a $26,131,111 salary this season and next plus a $27.02 million player option the following year, he comes with some team control.

It’d be foolish for New Orleans not to at least consider trading Holiday. He could have more value to another team that’s still playing for something this season.

The same appears true with 35-year-old J.J. Redick. Like with Holiday, the Pelicans don’t have to trade Redick. Redick is locked up another season. New Orleans can keep him for an attempt to win next year. Still, it’s probably worth at least exploring the market.

Zion Williamson obviously isn’t going anywhere. The Pelicans should keep Brandon Ingram past the trade deadline only if they’re willing to give him a max contract in restricted free agency next summer. They should be and probably are.