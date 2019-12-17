Lakers’ Anthony Davis out Tuesday vs. Pacers with sprained ankle

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The big question: Will he be healthy enough to go Thursday night in the much-anticipated showdown with Milwaukee?

Nobody knows the answer to that, but we do know the Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out Tuesday night in Indiana against the Pacers due to a “mild” ankle sprain.

Update: Anthony Davis (ankle) is out tonight in Indy. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 17, 2019

Davis tweaked his ankle late in the fourth quarter against Atlanta Sunday. He played through it to end that game, but this early in the season there was no reason to risk anything worse and becoming chronic. He had been listed as questionable for days.

Davis will be missed, he leads the Lakers in points per game at 27.4, rebounds per game at 9.3, and is blocking 2.6 shots per game. Veteran Jared Dudley got the start for the Lakers in Davis’ place.

The interesting question is will Davis be ready to go on Thursday?