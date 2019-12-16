Wizards’ Rui Hachimura out for game after teammate kicks him in groin (VIDEO)

Ouch.
Washington’s impressive rookie Rui Hachimura had to leave the game against the Pistons after teammate Isaac Bonga accidentally kicked him in the groin.
That just hurt watching it.
Hachimura came into the game scored 14.2 points a contest — having started every game for the Wizards — and showing a solid midrange game for a rookie.
Washington went on to win the game 133-119 behind 24 points from Bradley Beal, a game where the Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.
It was all a little gamesmanship. James Harden was trying to send a little message about staring things down, Dejounte Murray was not about to back down.
So the Rockets’ star and the Spurs point guard got into it a little bit on Monday night.
Murray and Harden got double technicals.
Not much there, but it’s nice to see the fight in Murray.
FOLSOM, Calif. — The NBA is sending players and coaches into prisons to host pickup games with inmates as part of a new effort designed to lessen the stigmas around those behind bars.
The Sacramento Kings kicked off the first in a nationwide series of contests this week at Folsom State Prison, made famous in the Johnny Cash song.
Team members and coaches first held a discussion Thursday with inmates and representatives of the Represent Justice Campaign who are themselves formerly incarcerated.
The campaign organized the Play for Justice initiative as an effort to bring hope to those in the criminal justice system who are disproportionately people of color and the poor.
Kings coach Luke Walton then joined one of the two inmate teams for an hour-long pickup game coached by Kings players.
“We’re proud to be the first participant in the Play for Justice initiative, which is shining a bright light on the unique issues facing incarcerated people in communities around the country,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a statement. “Sports franchises have a unique opportunity to bring about positive change.”
He noted the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks in the last year brought together leaders from the two cities to share ways of combating social injustices. The Kings will visit the Bucks on Feb. 10 for the second installment of that Team Up for Change program.
The Bucks will host the next Play for Justice event later this month. The NBA and WNBA plan to host more such events next year.
“With the support of the players involved in Play for Justice, we are taking our message of humanizing system-impacted people far and wide,” former California inmate Adnan Khan, a Represent Justice co-founder, said in a statement.
Boston’s strong play up front — even after Al Horford bolted last summer — has been one of the biggest surprises of the Celtics’ season and a key reason they are 17-7.
However, Boston is going to be without the “Time Lord” Robert Williams for a few weeks, the team announced on Monday.
Williams has a buildup of fluid around his hip bones (an edema), something usually caused by things such as a stress fracture in the bone or arthritis. The cure is rest.
Williams had already missed the last three Celtics’ games due to injury. He’s been a strong shot blocker and defensive player off the bench who is averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game.
This will mean more minutes for Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, and Grant Williams in the coming weeks, including Christmas Day against Toronto in a showcase game.
As action spilled into the stands during a 2008 Cavaliers-Celtics game, LeBron James‘ mother, Gloria, stepped between Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. LeBron appeared to tell her, “Sit your a— down.”
That was apparently a familiar dynamic.
It’s also one LeBron better understands now that he’s a parent. The Lakers star often gets demonstrably involved at his sons’ games.
LeBron, via ESPN:
I had to apologize to my mom, because, when I was growing up playing AAU ball, my mom used to be one of the loudest people in the stands. I’m talking about going crazy at my opponents, going crazy at the referees, going crazy at my own coach and teammates. And I used to be like, “Mom, you’ve got to sit down. What are you doing mom? You’re embarrassing me.” So, mom, let me tell you right now – my mom is actually here. So, I’ve told her to her face, “I apologize.” I know exactly how it feels to be a parent watching your kid play. So, yeah, I’ve apologized.
Yelling at your child’s coach and especially teammates probably isn’t the healthiest thing. From what we’ve seen, LeBron has taken a more supportive approach with Bronny, Bryce and their teams.
But I think the point, much like Kyrie Irving apologizing to LeBron, is that things like parenting and leading are difficult. People trying their best to do those things deserve some leeway for imperfections and appreciation of the effort.