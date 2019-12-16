Report: ‘No belief’ in Thunder organization that they can trade Chris Paul at deadline

We’ve said it before: It’s highly unlikely Oklahoma City was going to be able to trade Chris Paul during this season. Why? I can give you 85.6 million reasons — that’s how much money CP3 is owed for the two seasons after this one. Paul is playing well this season and has been a good mentor in the Thunder locker room, there just are not teams with the cap space or stomach to take on that contract right now.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Sunday on the network’s “Woj & Lowe: Trade Season Special.”
“There is no belief in Oklahoma City or even the CP3 camp that there’s going to be a trade for him. After the season, another year off that giant contract? Maybe. He’s played well for them.”
For an Oklahoma City team in the mix for one of the last couple playoff spots in the West with their 11-14 record, Paul has value. He is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 assists per game, playing good defense on the perimeter, and is a perfect role model for their point guard of the future, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Other teams may not see as much value, especially when they have to give up someone (and maybe some picks) to get him.
Paul may get traded this summer, although the trade deadline of 2021 or the following summer may be more likely.
Ouch.
Washington’s impressive rookie Rui Hachimura had to leave the game against the Pistons after teammate Isaac Bonga accidentally kicked him in the groin.
That just hurt watching it.
Hachimura came into the game scored 14.2 points a contest — having started every game for the Wizards — and showing a solid midrange game for a rookie.
Washington went on to win the game 133-119 behind 24 points from Bradley Beal, a game where the Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.
It was all a little gamesmanship. James Harden was trying to send a little message about staring things down, Dejounte Murray was not about to back down.
So the Rockets’ star and the Spurs point guard got into it a little bit on Monday night.
Murray and Harden got double technicals.
Not much there, but it’s nice to see the fight in Murray.
FOLSOM, Calif. — The NBA is sending players and coaches into prisons to host pickup games with inmates as part of a new effort designed to lessen the stigmas around those behind bars.
The Sacramento Kings kicked off the first in a nationwide series of contests this week at Folsom State Prison, made famous in the Johnny Cash song.
Team members and coaches first held a discussion Thursday with inmates and representatives of the Represent Justice Campaign who are themselves formerly incarcerated.
The campaign organized the Play for Justice initiative as an effort to bring hope to those in the criminal justice system who are disproportionately people of color and the poor.
Kings coach Luke Walton then joined one of the two inmate teams for an hour-long pickup game coached by Kings players.
“We’re proud to be the first participant in the Play for Justice initiative, which is shining a bright light on the unique issues facing incarcerated people in communities around the country,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a statement. “Sports franchises have a unique opportunity to bring about positive change.”
He noted the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks in the last year brought together leaders from the two cities to share ways of combating social injustices. The Kings will visit the Bucks on Feb. 10 for the second installment of that Team Up for Change program.
The Bucks will host the next Play for Justice event later this month. The NBA and WNBA plan to host more such events next year.
“With the support of the players involved in Play for Justice, we are taking our message of humanizing system-impacted people far and wide,” former California inmate Adnan Khan, a Represent Justice co-founder, said in a statement.
Boston’s strong play up front — even after Al Horford bolted last summer — has been one of the biggest surprises of the Celtics’ season and a key reason they are 17-7.
However, Boston is going to be without the “Time Lord” Robert Williams for a few weeks, the team announced on Monday.
Williams has a buildup of fluid around his hip bones (an edema), something usually caused by things such as a stress fracture in the bone or arthritis. The cure is rest.
Williams had already missed the last three Celtics’ games due to injury. He’s been a strong shot blocker and defensive player off the bench who is averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game.
This will mean more minutes for Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, and Grant Williams in the coming weeks, including Christmas Day against Toronto in a showcase game.