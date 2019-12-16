NBA's minor league
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: NBA’s minor-league players discussing unionizing

By Dan FeldmanDec 16, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Players who sign directly into the NBA’s minor league receive a $35,000 salary (unless they’re an elite high school prospect). If they played in the minor league in the last two seasons, they get placed on their prior team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

In a move that could be the first step toward collectively bargaining, the NBA G League’s players and the National Basketball Players Association are having serious discussions about unionizing, sources told The Athletic.

Among G League players and agents, sources tell The Athletic that the hope with unionizing would be increased salaries for players, freedom of player movement, work benefits, and having a voice on their behalf on issues of discipline and contract structures.

There’s definitely room for minor-league players to improve work conditions. But I wonder whether these gains would be fleeting, at least under this structure.

The NBA is heading toward each of its teams having a minor-league affiliate. Right now, only the Trail Blazers and Nuggets don’t. Once all 30 NBA teams do, expect greater control from those teams – holding exclusive NBA rights of more players on their affiliate, an expanded NBA draft to stock those affiliates. In exchange, minor-league players will likely get higher salaries. It’s the natural progression (thanks in part to the NBA’s player union).

But that does little good for current minor-leaguers, who are trying to accelerate the process of improving work conditions.

Report: Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. ‘untouchable’ in trade talks

Michael Porter Jr.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 16, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
The Nuggets are deep, young and good.

They also don’t stand out in a championship race led by the Lakers, Bucks and Clippers.

Denver is primed for a consolidation trade. The Nuggets could sacrifice depth, youth and/or picks to get a better player.

Just don’t expect a deal to include Michael Porter Jr.

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:

Michael Porter Jr. is untouchable.

Once a potential No. 1 pick, Porter fell to No. 14 in last year’s draft amid health concerns. He underwent another back surgery last year, missed his entire first season then missed summer league with a knee sprain this year. Porter has played just nine minutes per game in 16 games this season. His most notable NBA moment has been revealing Adam Silver’s cell-phone number.

Maybe the Nuggets have good reason to refuse to trade him. They should know his game better than anyone else. But Porter hasn’t shown the same pop in his limited minutes so far.

Perhaps, this is a bluff to drive up his value. After all, if Denver appears so attached to him, that would signal to other teams that they should also want him.

A test is whether the Nuggets will actually engage in trade negotiations involving Porter. That’s unclear.

Maybe Denver knows the demand for Porter doesn’t match its internal valuation of him. At that point, the Nuggets might as well convey that he’s untouchable. A deal won’t happen, so it can be worth showing their confidence in him.

Still, with all the right breaks, Denver is good enough to win a championship as soon as this season. This is the time at least to consider trading anyone for an upgrade.

Referee Tony Brothers gives Elfrid Payton weak delay of game, says ‘Thank Chris Paul’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 16, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Chris Paul sure unlocked something when he practically forced officials to call delay of game on Timberwolves big Jordan Bell.

That got the Thunder a free throw that went a long way toward beating Minnesota. But it also annoyed referees, who didn’t like Paul dictating terms.

They got revenge in Oklahoma City’s next game, calling two delay-of-game penalties on the Thunder. Paul mocked the latter call by Brian Forte, yelling, “He’s trying to prove a f— point. Trying to prove a point. You’re going to be on SportsCenter tonight. Good job.”

Now, it’s Tony Brothers’ turn in the delay-of-game spotlight.

He called one on Elfrid Payton, who was adjusting his jersey tuck while entering last night’s Knicks-Nuggets game. The first delay of game carries just a warning, and New York didn’t get another. But Brothers explained his call to a bewildered Payton:

“Y’all thank Chris Paul for that.”

I don’t mind referees cracking down on delay-of-game violations. If they’re worth putting in the rulebook, they should be followed.

But doing it as backlash to Chris Paul is just childish.

Report: “No belief” in Thunder organization they can trade Chris Paul at deadline

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
We’ve said it before: It’s highly unlikely Oklahoma City was going to be able to trade Chris Paul during this season. Why? I can give you 85.6 million reasons — that’s how much money CP3 is owed for the two seasons after this one. Paul is playing well this season and has been a good mentor in the Thunder locker room, there just are not teams with the cap space or stomach to take on that contract right now.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Sunday on the network’s “Woj & Lowe: Trade Season Special.”

“There is no belief in Oklahoma City or even the CP3 camp that there’s going to be a trade for him. After the season, another year off that giant contract? Maybe. He’s played well for them.”

For an Oklahoma City team in the mix for one of the last couple playoff spots in the West with their 11-14 record, Paul has value. He is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 assists per game, playing good defense on the perimeter, and is a perfect role model for their point guard of the future, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Other teams may not see as much value, especially when they have to give up someone (and maybe some picks) to get him.

Paul may get traded this summer, although the trade deadline of 2021 or the following summer may be more likely.

Three Things to Know: LeBron James isn’t resting, his Lakers aren’t losing

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2019, 8:20 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) LeBron James isn’t resting, and his Lakers aren’t losing. A lot of teams may have looked at the Lakers’ situation heading into Sunday night in Atlanta as the perfect chance to rest their star player: He had a sore elbow after a fall against Miami a couple of nights earlier, the Lakers are in the middle of 8-of-9 on the road (with tougher tests against Indiana and Milwaukee ahead), Los Angeles was facing a six-win team in Atlanta that is beatable without him, and the Lakers had a four-game lead in the West over the second-seed Clippers.

LeBron James played anyway.

It’s good for the Lakers he did because they needed his MVP-level performance — 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists — to get the victory on a night the Lakers were sloppy and just plain off: 5-of-31 shooting from three, and they turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of their possessions, more than one-in-five trips down the court. Los Angeles still won 101-96 in part because LeBron was making plays.

After the game, LeBron again scoffed at the idea of “load management” games. From his postgame interview broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet:

“Y’all want me to sit out? … But why wouldn’t I play if I’m healthy? It doesn’t make any sense to me, personally. I mean, I don’t know how many games I got left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game that are there to come see me play — and if I sit out, then what? That’s my obligation. My obligation is to play for my teammates and if I’m healthy, then I’m going to play. If coach sits me out, then I’m not healthy and it’s just simple.”

The eye test says LeBron does not need a rest — he is playing at levels this early in the season we haven’t seen since his Miami days. He’s averaging 26.1 points, 10.7 assists (a career-high), 7.3 rebounds, is shooting 36.5 percent from three, and most importantly coach Frank Vogel is keeping him at around 34 minutes a night (their stated goal for the season).

Plus LeBron is a competitor, he wants to be out there. He’s talked about this before. He’s not going to sit if healthy, at least until the Lakers have essentially locked up whatever playoff seed they ultimately end up with.

However, to quote Mark Cuban, “the dumb thing would be to ignore the science… We’re not going, ‘OK, let’s just mess with the league and our meal ticket to fans to do something just because it might be interesting.’”

The NBA is a recovery league. That’s the coach’s cliche (I first heard it from Brett Brown, but others say it) and it’s true. The wear-and-tear on bodies — LeBron has already run 62.5 miles on hardwood floors during NBA games this season — combined with the thrown-off sleep schedules makes players increasingly susceptible to injuries as the season grinds on. Teams use biometric trackers on players — constantly checking their speed, explosiveness and more — looking for the signs of exhaustion to rest players before they get injured. That’s the goal of load management, to keep guys on the court, healthy and fresh, especially for the postseason.

No player in the league is better conditioned, or as concerned with rest and recovery, as LeBron. He gets it. But none of the league’s 450 players are immune to the marathon grind of an NBA season, especially any players turning 35 at the end of the month. The Lakers and LeBron can call it an injury or whatever they want, but making sure LeBron is right before something goes wrong (like it did last Christmas day) is not a bad thing. It’s the smart thing. It’s a call the Lakers and LeBron need to make together, but with their eyes wide open.

For now, LeBron keeps on playing, and the Lakers keep on winning.

2) Luka Doncic is out for at least a couple of weeks in Dallas. Now what for the Mavericks? It was a fluke play, Luka Doncic was driving the lane against the Heat and stepped on the foot on foot of Kendrick Nunn, and Doncic’s ankle rolled.

Doncic likely out for a couple of weeks at least with what team officials describe as a “moderate” ankle sprain. He could return just after Christmas, on the optimistic end of that timeline.

The bigger problem for 17-8 Dallas is the next four games on the schedule Doncic will miss: Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto. Four quality teams that would be difficult even with Dallas’ star player.

Dallas will not be the same in those games. In just his second season and at age 20, Doncic has exploded into crossover level NBA star with an MVP-level season: 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Doncic is as good as any pick-and-roll ball handler in the league (he shoots 12.4 times a game in that role and has a 60.7 eFG%) and is the engine for a Dallas offense that has been the best in the NBA this season.

Expect Rick Carlise to go with point guard by committee with a combination of Delon Wright, Jalen Brunson, and J.J. Barea. Both Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway are going to need to up their scoring, while Dallas also will need improved defense. The goal is not to give up much ground, if any, in the fight for home court in the first round of the playoffs. How well the Mavs can play without their star may have a big role in where they start the postseason.

3) Big-name trade rumors update: The Thunder don’t expect to move Chris Paul, the Heat want to move on from Dion Waiters. Sunday marked the day that most players who signed a contract over the summer can be traded, and the rumors will be flying over the next week (especially with team executives all gathering in Las Vegas later in the week for the G-League showcase).

Here’s an update on a couple of big names.

There is “no belief” within the Thunder organization Chris Paul will get traded at the deadline, something ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Sunday on the network’s “Woj & Lowe: Trade Season Special.” And that confirms what we and everyone around the NBA have reported all season. Why can’t they trade him? I can give you 85.6 million reasons — that’s how much money CP3 is owed for the two seasons after this one. While Paul is playing well this season, there are just not teams with either the cap space or stomach to take on that massive contract. Not now, probably not this summer. Look for the Thunder to trade Danilo Gallinari and maybe Steven Adams.

Dion Waiters is not getting traded from Miami, either, but Waiters’ third suspension from the team this season “has left Miami determined to move on,” reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. That sounds great, but there is zero chance he gets traded, Waiters is owed the remainder of his $12.1 million this season (minus $1.4 million in fines) and $12.7 million next season, no team is taking that money for him, unless the Heat want to attach a first-round pick to him as a sweetener, which they do not. Miami may buy him out, but there is no reason for Waiters to give the team a discount on a buyout. One way or another, if Miami wants to move on it’s going to cost them.