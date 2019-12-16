LeBron James and Gloria James
LeBron James apologized to his mother for telling her to tone it down during his AAU games

By Dan FeldmanDec 16, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
As action spilled into the stands during a 2008 Cavaliers-Celtics game, LeBron James‘ mother, Gloria, stepped between Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. LeBron appeared to tell her, “Sit your a— down.”

That was apparently a familiar dynamic.

It’s also one LeBron better understands now that he’s a parent. The Lakers star often gets demonstrably involved at his sons’ games.

LeBron, via ESPN:

I had to apologize to my mom, because, when I was growing up playing AAU ball, my mom used to be one of the loudest people in the stands. I’m talking about going crazy at my opponents, going crazy at the referees, going crazy at my own coach and teammates. And I used to be like, “Mom, you’ve got to sit down. What are you doing mom? You’re embarrassing me.” So, mom, let me tell you right now – my mom is actually here. So, I’ve told her to her face, “I apologize.” I know exactly how it feels to be a parent watching your kid play. So, yeah, I’ve apologized.

Yelling at your child’s coach and especially teammates probably isn’t the healthiest thing. From what we’ve seen, LeBron has taken a more supportive approach with Bronny, Bryce and their teams.

But I think the point, much like Kyrie Irving apologizing to LeBron, is that things like parenting and leading are difficult. People trying their best to do those things deserve some leeway for imperfections and appreciation of the effort.

Celtics’ center Robert Williams out at least three weeks with bone edema in left hip

By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2019, 5:37 PM EST
Boston’s strong play up front — even after Al Horford bolted last summer — has been one of the biggest surprises of the Celtics’ season and a key reason they are 17-7.

However, Boston is going to be without the “Time Lord” Robert Williams for a few weeks, the team announced on Monday.

Williams has a buildup of fluid around his hip bones (an edema), something usually caused by things such as a stress fracture in the bone or arthritis. The cure is rest.

Williams had already missed the last three Celtics’ games due to injury. He’s been a strong shot blocker and defensive player off the bench who is averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game.

This will mean more minutes for Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, and Grant Williams in the coming weeks, including Christmas Day against Toronto in a showcase game.

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard on Davis Bertans: ‘We intend to keep him’

Wizards forward Davis Bertans
By Dan FeldmanDec 16, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
Davis Bertans‘ combination of volume (8.5 attempts per game) and efficiency (45.6%) on 3-pointers is unprecedented in NBA history.

He’s also on an expiring contract and on a bad Wizards team.

That of course leads to speculation about teams trading for Bertans this season or signing him next summer.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard on “Off The Bench” podcast:

We have every intention of retaining him. He’s the exact kind of player that we want to have in our organization. I think he wants to be here. Business will take care of itself. But in terms of, there’s so much chit-chat in this league that gets out there. And most of it is contrived by the teams that would love to have Davis. Well, guess what? One of the teams that would have to have him, has him. And we intend to keep him. So, we’re excited about his growth.

We’re less than a year removed from Wizards owner Ted Leonsis saying they wouldn’t trade Otto Porter then doing so anyway. Sheppard didn’t run the front office at that point, but Washington doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt.

At least the Wizards control whether they’ll trade Bertans. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He can sign wherever he wants, and plenty of teams could use a sharpshooter like him.

Maybe Washington will make the best offer. But the Wizards also owe big money to John Wall and Bradley Beal. Re-signing Bertans could make this team quite expensive and not necessarily good.

It’s unsurprising Washington would convey a plan to keep Bertans. If it’s true, it’s true. If it’s not, that’s the way to maximize his trade value.

But Sheppard didn’t have to go out of his way to put it so strongly publicly. That he did says something.

Rumor: Raptors want two first-round picks as compensation if Masai Ujiri leaves for Knicks

Raptors president Masai Ujiri
By Dan FeldmanDec 16, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
Raptors owner Larry Tanenbaum said team president Masai Ujiri is “here to stay.”

But what if Ujiri wants to leave for the Knicks?

Ian Begley of SNY:

one NBA team recently demanded two first-round picks when another team inquired about letting its exec out of an existing contract, per SNY sources. The transaction – which would have involved an exec generally considered a tier below Ujiri, sources said – didn’t get to the finish line.

But teams talk, and a baseline of two first-round picks is where multiple SNY sources familiar with the dynamic of such negotiations expect any Knicks-Ujiri talks to start.

When talking about the Knicks-Ujiri hypothetical, it’s fair to assume that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tannenbaum will want at least two firsts in a package for Ujiri.

It’s unclear how much Begley is reporting on the Raptors and Knicks specifically or extrapolating from a somewhat similar situation. If it’s the latter, this is of only limited utility. Different teams have different approaches on these issues.

Besides, this is only talk of Toronto’s starting point. New York would offer less. The teams would negotiate toward the middle.

The Knicks sent the Kings compensation for general manager Scott Perry, and he’s serving under team president Steve Mills. Does that show New York would be willing to send the Raptors compensation for Ujiri? Or would the failed Mills-Perry regime show the Knicks the futility in offering compensation for an executive? Good luck guessing what Knicks owner James Dolan will do, though higher-ups in his organization are reportedly obsessed with Ujiri.

Of course, even if New York and Toronto agree on compensation, Ujiri would also have to agree. The Knicks’ young core – R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina – is already underwhelming. Losing multiple first-round picks would make rebuilding even more difficult and could push Ujiri toward staying with the Raptors – or demanding more money from New York.

At that point, the Knicks might say they’re already giving up draft picks and that additional salary for Ujiri is a bridge too far.

It’s all a very delicate balance.

Report: Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. ‘untouchable’ in trade talks

Michael Porter Jr.
By Dan FeldmanDec 16, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
The Nuggets are deep, young and good.

They also don’t stand out in a championship race led by the Lakers, Bucks and Clippers.

Denver is primed for a consolidation trade. The Nuggets could sacrifice depth, youth and/or picks to get a better player.

Just don’t expect a deal to include Michael Porter Jr.

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:

Michael Porter Jr. is untouchable.

Once a potential No. 1 pick, Porter fell to No. 14 in last year’s draft amid health concerns. He underwent another back surgery last year, missed his entire first season then missed summer league with a knee sprain this year. Porter has played just nine minutes per game in 16 games this season. His most notable NBA moment has been revealing Adam Silver’s cell-phone number.

Maybe the Nuggets have good reason to refuse to trade him. They should know his game better than anyone else. But Porter hasn’t shown the same pop in his limited minutes so far.

Perhaps, this is a bluff to drive up his value. After all, if Denver appears so attached to him, that would signal to other teams that they should also want him.

A test is whether the Nuggets will actually engage in trade negotiations involving Porter. That’s unclear.

Maybe Denver knows the demand for Porter doesn’t match its internal valuation of him. At that point, the Nuggets might as well convey that he’s untouchable. A deal won’t happen, so it can be worth showing their confidence in him.

Still, with all the right breaks, Denver is good enough to win a championship as soon as this season. This is the time at least to consider trading anyone for an upgrade.