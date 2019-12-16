Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 48 not enough, Mavericks snap Bucks’ 18-game win streak

By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ended Monday night when Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hang on for a 120-116 victory even without star guard Luka Dončić.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 48 points and 14 rebounds, but got little support as Milwaukee lost for the first time since a 103-100 setback at Utah on Nov 8.

The winning streak was their longest since a franchise-record 20 consecutive victories by the 1970-71 championship team that featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, and Oscar Robertson.

Dallas led comfortably for most of the fourth quarter until the final half-minute. Tim Hardaway Jr. made the second of two free throws to make it 119-114 with 7.6 seconds left. Antetokounmpo scored on a layup and was fouled, but missed the free throw. Sterling Brown grabbed the offensive rebound, but his putback was blocked by Porzingis.

Dončić sat out with a sprained right ankle, while the Bucks were missing injured point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Milwaukee trailed 86-76 entering the fourth quarter and got no closer than seven until the final 23 seconds. Dallas was 16 of 41 from 3-point range, including four 3s each by Curry and Porzingis. The Bucks went 11 of 41 from beyond the arc.

Kyle Korver added a season-high 17 points for Milwaukee, going 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Milwaukee trailed 69-67 when Antetokounmpo went to the bench with 6:32 left in the third quarter, having scored all 11 of the Bucks’ points in the period. Dallas led 75-69 when Antetokounmpo returned after a two-minute breather, and the Mavericks pushed the margin to 80-69.

The Bucks, who trailed by 14 early in the second quarter, finished the first half with an 11-4 run to pull to 59-56 at the break. Antetokounmpo had 21 first-half points, but the remainder of the team was just 14 of 41 from the field.

Dallas was 7 of 13 beyond the arc in the first quarter en route to a 36-22 lead entering the second period.

Watch Damian Lillard’s driving and-1 game winner for Portland

By Kurt HelinDec 17, 2019, 12:01 AM EST
Damian Lillard is clutch.

We knew that already — ask OKC — but he showed it again against Phoenix on a driving layup in the final minute where Aron Baynes blocking foul on gave Lillard the and-1 and eventually a 111-110 win against Phoenix.

Phoenix challenged the blocking call, and while Baynes was outside the restricted area, the referees decided he was moving. The call stood.

The Suns got one last shot at a game-winner but Ricky Rubio missed a three and Portland got the win.

CJ McCollum had 30 to lead Portland, carrying the team while Lillard battled foul trouble for parts of the game. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 to lead Portland, including a clutch four-point play in the final minute that had the Suns up two. Until Lillard’s heroics.

Wizards’ Rui Hachimura out for game after teammate kicks him in groin (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2019, 9:45 PM EST
Ouch.

Washington’s impressive rookie Rui Hachimura had to leave the game against the Pistons after teammate Isaac Bonga accidentally kicked him in the groin.

That just hurt watching it.

Hachimura came into the game scored 14.2 points a contest — having started every game for the Wizards — and showing a solid midrange game for a rookie.

Washington went on to win the game 133-119 behind 24 points from Bradley Beal, a game where the Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

James Harden, Dejounte Murray get into it a little bit, pick up double technicals (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2019, 8:56 PM EST
It was all a little gamesmanship. James Harden was trying to send a little message about staring things down, Dejounte Murray was not about to back down.

So the Rockets’ star and the Spurs point guard got into it a little bit on Monday night.

Murray and Harden got double technicals.

Not much there, but it’s nice to see the fight in Murray.

Luke Walton played, Kings’ players coached inmates at Folsom Prison in outreach event

By Kurt HelinDec 16, 2019, 7:44 PM EST
FOLSOM, Calif. — The NBA is sending players and coaches into prisons to host pickup games with inmates as part of a new effort designed to lessen the stigmas around those behind bars.

The Sacramento Kings kicked off the first in a nationwide series of contests this week at Folsom State Prison, made famous in the Johnny Cash song.

Team members and coaches first held a discussion Thursday with inmates and representatives of the Represent Justice Campaign who are themselves formerly incarcerated.

The campaign organized the Play for Justice initiative as an effort to bring hope to those in the criminal justice system who are disproportionately people of color and the poor.

Kings coach Luke Walton then joined one of the two inmate teams for an hour-long pickup game coached by Kings players.

“We’re proud to be the first participant in the Play for Justice initiative, which is shining a bright light on the unique issues facing incarcerated people in communities around the country,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a statement. “Sports franchises have a unique opportunity to bring about positive change.”

He noted the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks in the last year brought together leaders from the two cities to share ways of combating social injustices. The Kings will visit the Bucks on Feb. 10 for the second installment of that Team Up for Change program.

The Bucks will host the next Play for Justice event later this month. The NBA and WNBA plan to host more such events next year.

“With the support of the players involved in Play for Justice, we are taking our message of humanizing system-impacted people far and wide,” former California inmate Adnan Khan, a Represent Justice co-founder, said in a statement.