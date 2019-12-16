Celtics’ center Robert Williams out at least three weeks with bone edema in left hip

Boston’s strong play up front — even after Al Horford bolted last summer — has been one of the biggest surprises of the Celtics’ season and a key reason they are 17-7.

However, Boston is going to be without the “Time Lord” Robert Williams for a few weeks, the team announced on Monday.

#NEBHInjuryReport Following further testing, Celtics center Robert Williams has been diagnosed with a bone edema in his left hip and will be required to limit his basketball activities while it heals. His status will be reassessed in approximately three weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 16, 2019

Williams has a buildup of fluid around his hip bones (an edema), something usually caused by things such as a stress fracture in the bone or arthritis. The cure is rest.

Williams had already missed the last three Celtics’ games due to injury. He’s been a strong shot blocker and defensive player off the bench who is averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game.

This will mean more minutes for Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, and Grant Williams in the coming weeks, including Christmas Day against Toronto in a showcase game.