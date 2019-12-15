Snubbed by fake pass, LeBron James feigns blocking Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo’s shot (video)

LeBron James is taking defense more seriously this season.

Even on offense.

LeBron was running a fastbreak with Rajon Rondo, who faked a pass to the superstar to get himself an open layup. At least no Hawks were going to contest it. But a spurned LeBron went up as if he were going to block it.

The Lakers had plenty of fun in their 101-96 win over the Hawks on Sunday. LeBron James also delivered this between-his-legs pass to Dwight Howard for a dunk:

Report: Heat suspended Dion Waiters due to Instagram boat photo while he was supposedly out sick

Dion Waiters
The Heat suspended Dion Waiters six games for “failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination.”

What does that mean?

Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network:

According to three sources, it was inspired by an Instagram post of Waiters hanging out on a boat during a time when the team was made to believe he was unavailable because he was sick.

Waiters’ season:

  • Suspensions: Three
  • Instagram posts offensive to the Heat: Two
  • Games played: Zero

The Heat (19-7) are rolling without him. Even with a better attitude, Waiters probably wouldn’t crack a shooting-guard rotation that features Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

Maybe Waiters would get a pass for an ill-timed boat outing if he could help on the court. As is, he’ll get no benefit of the doubt.

Jamal Murray throws himself off-backboard alley-oop in traffic (video)

Jamal Murray‘s performance since signing a max contract extension? Uneven.

But this play during the Nuggets’ win over the Thunder yesterday? Brilliant.

Caught picking up his dribble and seemingly well-defended, Murray flipped the ball off the backboard then finished his own alley-oop.

That’s obviously a flashy move, but it’s also an effective one more players should use. The backboard can be an effective weapon for passing, especially for a player to himself, when he knows exactly where he’s putting the ball and can get a step ahead of the defense.

Brandon Clarke bullies Ian Mahinmi with monster dunk (video)

How wild is it that the Grizzlies have two rookies who can dunk like this?

After Ja Morant threw down a jump-out-of-your-seat jam over Aron Baynes a few days ago, Brandon Clarke just made Ian Mahinmi — a good rim protector — look helpless in Memphis’ win over the Wizards yesterday.

Add Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Grizzlies are onto something with their young core.

Patty Mills hits game-winner in Spurs’ NBA-record fourth straight OT game (video)

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich pioneered resting players.

But San Antonio has played an NBA-record four straight overtime games, meaning the Spurs have had to play an extra 25 minutes.

Popovich, via ESPN:

“It’s awful,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

At least Patty Mills spared San Antonio a sixth overtime period in these four games. After DeMar DeRozan missed a free throw, Mills hit the game-winner in a 121-119 victory over the Suns yesterday.

And at least the Spurs are mostly winning these longer games. In this span, San Antonio beat the Rockets in double overtime, beat the Kings, lost to the Cavaliers and now beat the Suns. I’d also argue the Cleveland result was worth it.

 