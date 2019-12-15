Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Hornets’ rookie P.J. Washington out weeks with fractured little finger

By Kurt HelinDec 15, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
In what has been a disappointing rookie class so far, Charlotte appears to have a steal drafting P.J. Washington at No. 12. The power forward out of Kentucky has started every game for the Hornets this season and is loving the spacing in the NBA game, scoring efficiently in the paint while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc on 3.4 attempts per game, plus is averaging 5.3 rebounds a game.

Now the Hornets are going to be without him, likely for a couple of weeks, due to a fractured fifth finger on his right hand (pinkie). He suffered it in the fourth quarter against Chicago Friday night.

While the Hornets officially only list him as out for Sunday against the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports he’s going to be out through Christmas, which would mean at least five games.

Usually this would mean more minutes for Marvin Williams, but he is out with a sore right knee. Most likely, coach James Borego slides an undersized Miles Bridges over to the four — which had been the preseason plan until Washington surprised everyone — but he has a variety of small-ball players who likely will get a little run there.

The 12-16 Hornets are hanging around the playoff picture, just 1.5 games out of the eight seed (Orlando).

Watch Zach LaVine’s driving and-1 game-winner to lift Bulls past Clippers

By Kurt HelinDec 15, 2019, 7:55 AM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — After blowing several late leads to lose games, the Chicago Bulls were able to flip the script Saturday night.

Zach LaVine scored 31 points and converted a decisive three-point play in the Bulls’ 109-106 victory over the short-handed and weary Los Angeles Clippers.

Chicago trailed by five points with less than two minutes to go. Tied at 106, the Bulls inbounded with 5.4 seconds left. LaVine got the ball near the 3-point line, drove to his right and was fouled by Montrezl Harrell as he scored with 2 seconds left.

Paul George then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“We made big plays,” LaVine said. “I think that’s what it comes down to, making plays.

“We’ve been playing good, but we just haven’t been able to get that win in the last two minutes, three minutes of the game. Hopefully, we can start stringing some together.”

Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and 17 rebounds, Thaddeus Young scored 17 points, and Denzel Valentine had 16 for the Bulls.

Harrell had 30 points and George had 27 for Los Angeles. The Clippers had won four in a row.

Besides playing for the third time in four days at the end of a six-game trip, the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (injury management, left knee soreness), Lou Williams (right calf), Patrick Beverly (concussion) and JaMychal Green (tailbone contusion).

This was the eighth game Leonard has missed. He scored 42 points Friday night at Minnesota.

George was asked if the poor finish was a result of fatigue. “Not necessarily,” he said. “This isn’t new. We just got outplayed tonight.”

Los Angeles led by 15 points midway through the second quarter before Chicago closed the first half with a 19-6 run to pull to 57-55.

The Bulls continued the surge early in the third, scoring 17 straight points for a 75-61 lead. The 75 points were two more than Chicago scored Friday night in an 83-73 home loss to Charlotte.

The Clippers answered with a 12-1 run to trim the deficit to 76-73 and pulled to 81-79 in the final minute of the third on a three-point play by Harrell. LaVine then hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago an 84-79 lead entering the fourth.

In the final three minutes, George hit a pair of free throws to break a tie at 98 and Landry Shamet hit a 3-pointer for a 103-98 Clippers lead with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. With L.A. up by five a minute later, LaVine and Valentine hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions — sandwiched around one of two free throws by George — for a tie at 106 with 47.9 seconds left.

Blake Griffin does not play second half due to knee soreness; Pistons hang on to beat Rockets

By Kurt HelinDec 15, 2019, 1:58 AM EST
This summer, Blake Griffin had arthroscopic surgery to clean up his left knee, it cost him the first 10 games of the season.

Saturday night, Griffin sat the second half against the Rockets because that same knee is sore.

That’s concerning, although there have been no further reports on the severity of the issue. Griffin is averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a game — both career lows — and remains the fulcrum of the Pistons offense.

Even without him and Andre Drummond, the Pistons held on to beat the Rockets 115-107, thanks to 12 points from Derrick Rose and 11 from Bruce Brown in the second half.

Luka Doncic leaves Mavericks game with sprained ankle, does not return

By Kurt HelinDec 14, 2019, 10:19 PM EST
It was just one of those flukey plays.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic was driving to the rim when his right foot stepped on the side of the foot of Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, and Doncic’s ankle rolled pretty badly.

Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, but Doncic is not returning to the game.

It will be tomorrow morning before Dallas knows the severity of the injury and how long Doncic will be out, how his ankle responds to a night of treatment will determine a lot. There are good signs, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting it is a moderate sprain.

In his second season, Doncic has exploded on the scene and played at an MVP level: 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. He is, at age 20, as good as any pick-and-roll ball handler in the league, and is the engine for a Dallas offense that has been the best in the NBA this season. Dallas’ offense is 6.1 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

It goes without saying if he is out for an extended period that is terrible news for 17-7 Dallas, which currently sits third in the West.

Bulls VP John Paxson says he has coach Jim Boylen’s back, no changes coming

By Kurt HelinDec 14, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Bulls players, or at least some of them, are not fans of coach Jim Boylen. They haven’t been since the near-mutiny when he first got the job, and that has continued through this season. Tensions are particularly high with star Zach LaVine. Boylen is an old-school, hard-a** guy who had his players literally punching in on the clock for work during training camp, says it’s not his job to motivate the players, and has not seemed to earn the respect in the locker room needed to get player buy-in.

Bulls’ management, however, loves him. That’s why they gave him a contract extension last summer.

Despite a 9-18 start to the season the Chicago front office Boylen’s back. Ignore those rumors (and the wishes of Bulls fans) because there will be no coaching change, Bulls executive John Paxson told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Here is more of the full quote, via NBC Sports Chicago.

“We’re committed to Jim. There’s no quick fix to this. We’re not thinking of making any changes. Jim is a grinder. He’s going to keep grinding…

“We’re committed to Jim. From my seat, I have to look at things from a 30,000-foot view. I’m not going to sit here and say there’s some move we can make, whether it’s personnel or anything right now, that’s going to make a huge difference. We have to continue to develop Wendell Carter, Coby White, Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine. Go down the line. We have Chandler Hutchison. Kris Dunn has done a great job accepting a role. That continues to be our focus. Develop these kids. Get them to grow into good players.”

It’s Paxson’s job to determine if that development is happening, and an acceptable pace.

Paxson also said to NBC Sports Chicago he is disappointed in the Bulls’ record but believes in the offensive system they are running. Even if the Bulls have the 29th-ranked offense in the league.

The bottom line for Bulls fans, Boylen isn’t going anywhere for now. After the player-friendly style of Fred Hoiberg, the old-school Paxson likes his old-school coach.

Which will not matter if the 9-18 Bulls keep on playing this poorly. This was a year the Bulls were expected to take a step forward, with a healthy Lauri Markkanen and development from young players. Except Markkanen has been pedestrian, Otto Porter missed a lot of time due to injury, players have stagnated, and there is no offensive identity.

It’s possible to lose a lot of games while building a team culture. Brett Brown did it in Philadelphia. Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson did it in Brooklyn.

If Paxson and GM Gar Forman feel that’s happening in Chicago, that Boylen is building a culture and foundation of success for the future, one that is developing players and would attract free agents — and so long as Gar/Pax has the backing of owner Michael Reinsdorf — then Boylen is safe.

At least until the weight of all those losses becomes too much to bear.