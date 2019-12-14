Luka Doncic leaves Mavericks game with sprained ankle, does not return

By Kurt HelinDec 14, 2019, 10:19 PM EST
It was just one of those flukey plays.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic was driving to the rim when his right foot stepped on the side of the foot of Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, and Doncic’s ankle rolled pretty badly.

Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, but Doncic is not returning to the game.

It will be tomorrow morning before Dallas knows the severity of the injury and how long Doncic will be out, how his ankle responds to a night of treatment will determine a lot. There are good signs, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting it is a moderate sprain.

In his second season, Doncic has exploded on the scene and played at an MVP level: 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. He is, at age 20, as good as any pick-and-roll ball handler in the league, and is the engine for a Dallas offense that has been the best in the NBA this season. Dallas’ offense is 6.1 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

It goes without saying if he is out for an extended period that is terrible news for 17-7 Dallas, which currently sits third in the West.

Blake Griffin does not play second half due to knee soreness; Pistons hang on to beat Rockets

By Kurt HelinDec 15, 2019, 1:58 AM EST
This summer, Blake Griffin had arthroscopic surgery to clean up his left knee, it cost him the first 10 games of the season.

Saturday night, Griffin sat the second half against the Rockets because that same knee is sore.

That’s concerning, although there have been no further reports on the severity of the issue. Griffin is averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a game — both career lows — and remains the fulcrum of the Pistons offense.

Even without him and Andre Drummond, the Pistons held on to beat the Rockets 115-107, thanks to 12 points from Derrick Rose and 11 from Bruce Brown in the second half.

Bulls VP John Paxson says he has coach Jim Boylen’s back, no changes coming

By Kurt HelinDec 14, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Bulls players, or at least some of them, are not fans of coach Jim Boylen. They haven’t been since the near-mutiny when he first got the job, and that has continued through this season. Tensions are particularly high with star Zach LaVine. Boylen is an old-school, hard-a** guy who had his players literally punching in on the clock for work during training camp, says it’s not his job to motivate the players, and has not seemed to earn the respect in the locker room needed to get player buy-in.

Bulls’ management, however, loves him. That’s why they gave him a contract extension last summer.

Despite a 9-18 start to the season the Chicago front office Boylen’s back. Ignore those rumors (and the wishes of Bulls fans) because there will be no coaching change, Bulls executive John Paxson told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Here is more of the full quote, via NBC Sports Chicago.

“We’re committed to Jim. There’s no quick fix to this. We’re not thinking of making any changes. Jim is a grinder. He’s going to keep grinding…

“We’re committed to Jim. From my seat, I have to look at things from a 30,000-foot view. I’m not going to sit here and say there’s some move we can make, whether it’s personnel or anything right now, that’s going to make a huge difference. We have to continue to develop Wendell Carter, Coby White, Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine. Go down the line. We have Chandler Hutchison. Kris Dunn has done a great job accepting a role. That continues to be our focus. Develop these kids. Get them to grow into good players.”

It’s Paxson’s job to determine if that development is happening, and an acceptable pace.

Paxson also said to NBC Sports Chicago he is disappointed in the Bulls’ record but believes in the offensive system they are running. Even if the Bulls have the 29th-ranked offense in the league.

The bottom line for Bulls fans, Boylen isn’t going anywhere for now. After the player-friendly style of Fred Hoiberg, the old-school Paxson likes his old-school coach.

Which will not matter if the 9-18 Bulls keep on playing this poorly. This was a year the Bulls were expected to take a step forward, with a healthy Lauri Markkanen and development from young players. Except Markkanen has been pedestrian, Otto Porter missed a lot of time due to injury, players have stagnated, and there is no offensive identity.

It’s possible to lose a lot of games while building a team culture. Brett Brown did it in Philadelphia. Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson did it in Brooklyn.

If Paxson and GM Gar Forman feel that’s happening in Chicago, that Boylen is building a culture and foundation of success for the future, one that is developing players and would attract free agents — and so long as Gar/Pax has the backing of owner Michael Reinsdorf — then Boylen is safe.

At least until the weight of all those losses becomes too much to bear.

Another name to watch at trade deadline: Minnesota’s Jeff Teague

By Kurt HelinDec 14, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
After a strong start to the season, Minnesota has lost seven in a row and slid back to 10-15. Amazingly, that’s not out of the playoff picture in a West where the back end is much softer than predicted this season, but for the Timberwolves’ brass it’s a reminder they are building towards something bigger down the line.

Jeff Teague, their 31-year-old point guard, is not part of that future.

Which is why they are open to trading him, reports Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic.

The Timberwolves made it known throughout the league last summer that Teague was available for trade and that remains the case right now, league sources said…

For a team that needs a point guard — either a starter or a backup — for a playoff push, Teague could be a nice fit. He has a wealth of playoff experience, is a teammate that generally meshes well in a locker room and in the right system can be an effective scorer.

His $19 million salary is expiring, so the money shouldn’t scare many teams away. But the sheer size of the contract does make it challenging to match up money in a trade.

Teague is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 assists a game; he’s a solid pick-and-roll point guard who wants the ball in his hands. Which could help a lot of teams, it’s just not how Minnesota wants to play under Ryan Saunders.

It’s unlikely Teague is back in Minnesota next season, which is a big reason he could get moved before the deadline — Minnesota would rather get something than nothing for him.

However, that salary combined with the lack of cap space around the league makes a deal seem difficult, if not unlikely. For all the buzz about trades around the league, this is probably going to be a down trade deadline with only a handful of moves.

Maybe Teague gets moved, but in a related matter don’t expect Andrew Wiggins to be going anywhere.

Could the Knicks get a first-round pick for trading Marcus Morris?

By Kurt HelinDec 14, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
What are the New York Knicks going to do at the trade deadline?

It’s not a simple question, not with team president Steve Mills is on the hot seat — there’s a long history of GMs/POBOs making bad trades looking for a short-term boost to save their jobs. Will the Knicks trade veterans looking for picks and young players to be part of the future? On top of that, the Knicks are starting to get healthy and have won two in a row. Management may want to let this play out for a while.

The plan is not to make any sudden moves on Sunday — the day most players signed over the summer (nearly 40 percent of the league) can be traded — or early in the trade season. However, the offers are going to come.

Particularly for Marcus Morris.

The veteran forward is leading the Knicks scoring 18.6 points per game, and he’s spacing the floor shooting 48 percent from three. He’s gritty, physical, defends well — exactly the kind of player that can help a team make a playoff run. The Knicks are going to get calls about him, it will be one of the most discussed rumors out there.

Will the Knicks trade Marcus Morris (who is on an expiring contract)? That could come down to can they get a first-round pick, something Mike Vorkunov broke down at The Athletic.

The market for Morris, according to opposing scouts and execs, is probably a team that believes his addition could help push them further into the playoffs. Morris is likely the only player on the Knicks who could get dealt this season who could get a first-round pick back in return, those sources believe. The Knicks could also ask for a young player with upside.

It’s not unanimous, though, that the Knicks would definitely get a first-rounder back for Morris, those scouts and executives say. Drawing a first-round pick is difficult. Last season it was only done by teams willing to take on bad contracts to free up cap space ahead of free agency — something the Knicks were unwilling to do this summer and may not be willing to do now either — and by the Knicks when they traded Porzingis.

This trade season is different from last year because the NBA feels wide open. While there are teams that have separated themselves — Lakers, Bucks, Clippers — those teams have flaws and the gaps to them are not insurmountable. There are teams out there such as Denver, Boston, and others looking at the trade market and thinking one player could make a real difference. Plus, with a very down free agent market next summer, teams feel they may have a better chance of adding now as opposed to waiting until July.

Will those teams throw in a first-round pick to the Knicks for Morris? It seems possible, but it depends on how a quiet market right now starts to heat up and shake out.

It’s going to be an interesting couple of months coming up in New York.