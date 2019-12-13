‘Off the Dribble’ names All-Sneakerhead team (video)

On the latest episode of “Off the Dribble,” Jacque Slade named his All-Sneakerhead team. Spoiler alert: The NBA’s shoe king – Rockets forward P.J. Tucker – made it.
Watch to see who else earned a spot.
Kawhi Leonard hit one of the biggest shots in NBA history – a buzzer-beater that bounced, bounced, bounced, bounced in during Game 7 of last year’s second-round Raptors-76ers series and propelled Toronto toward an eventual title.
Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN:
“I didn’t think it was going in. I was under the basket trying to go for the offensive rebound. The ball was bouncing and one time I was so close to going [for it]. Thank God I didn’t because it could have been goaltending. That would’ve been bad. I would’ve retired. If that had happened I would have retired.”
In hindsight, that would’ve been catastrophic. It would have been been bad at the time, too – but only so bad.
The Bucks, Toronto’s opponent in the Eastern Conference finals, looked better than the Raptors. The Western Conference-winning Warriors were widely viewed as invincible. Few would have thought Ibaka’s goaltend would’ve cost Toronto a championship.
Thankfully for him and the Raptors, we now know better.
Michele Roberts got a new four-year term as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association in 2018.
Yet, Peter Vecsey tweeted:
Michele Roberts, 1st woman 2 head a professional sports union, is no longer in power as executive director of NBA’s Players Assn, I am informed by 2 union members, Voted 2 job in July 2014, she signed 4-year extension in 2018. Search firm 2 find expeditious successor is underway.
The NBPA responded with a statement on behalf of Chris Paul:
NBPA President Chris Paul’s response to the false information tweeted earlier this evening regarding NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts:
“Michele Roberts has been and continues to be our fearless leader. The Twitter post that is circulating suggesting Michele is no longer the NBPA Executive Director is untrue. A Search Firm has been hired to advise on union hiring and succession planning, which has not yet begun. In the meantime, the Executive Committee is proud to report that Michele remains the NBPA Executive Director, is very much “in power,” and continues to enjoy the support of our members!”
Roberts led the union through Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations in 2016. She appears active in running the union now.
Controversially, Roberts rejected cap smoothing when the new national TV deals sent revenue soaring. That adversely affected many union members, though benefited others.
Roberts and Paul have also sometimes prioritized stars, to the dismay of the rank-and-file.
But the overall health of the union appears strong, and Roberts and Paul remain in charge.
Carmelo Anthony said he hopes the Knicks will retire his number.
With his Trail Blazers playing the Nuggets last night, Anthony had a stronger statement for Denver.
Jena Garcia of The CHICK n Nuggets Podcast:
Carmelo Anthony on where his jersey should be retired, “this is where it should be retired, to be honest with you. Just my opinion…” pic.twitter.com/isHcxT0Sls
Anthony:
This is where it should be retired, to be honest with you. Just my opinion.
The history is here. This is where it all started. But maybe not. The Joker’s got 15 now. We’ll see. We’ve still got time for that.
There’s a better case for the Nuggets than the Knicks to retire his jersey. Though he peaked in New York, Anthony spent more time and had more success in Denver. The Nuggets also don’t have the Knicks’ storied history, which lowers the bar for number retirement.
Nikola Jokic wearing No. 15 shouldn’t be an impediment. Though Jokic is on his way to having his number retired in Denver, there’s no good reason two No. 15s can’t hang in the rafters.
The biggest issue is Anthony’s bitter exit from the Nuggets. For a player who never even advanced to the NBA Finals, let alone won a championship, that still lingers. There just isn’t that cherished memory with Anthony to fall back on.
Time heals most wounds, and Anthony is becoming less and less of a villain in Denver. But will he eventually become cherished enough to have his number retired there? That could take a while.
The Pistons had a rough time in Mexico.
Andre Drummond suffered an allergic reaction to avocado. Detroit lost to the Mavericks. And Blake Griffin had to follow Luka Doncic in addressing Mexico City fans.
A Slovenian, Doncic spent several years playing for Real Madrid in Spain. We knew that prepared him for the NBA. We didn’t know it prepared him this well.